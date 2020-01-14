Melt-Up 2020 Conjures Ghost Of January 2018

And yet, some are feeling decidedly uncomfortable "up here," as it were.

While there are some similarities, the ingredients for the type of cascading, systematic rout that played out in February of 2018 are not in place.

As US equities power to ever higher highs, analysts and pros are warily eyeing the January 2018 parallel.

At various intervals over the past two weeks, I (and plenty of others) have conjured the post-tax-cut melt-up in January of 2018 to describe the state of the US equity market.

That’s not necessarily an attempt to "get bearish," as it were. Rather, it’s just an observation.

Obviously, not all indicators will validate that comparison, but it’s not hard to create scary-looking visuals. Here, look:

(Heisenberg)

And I could generate a dozen others. (So could you.)

In the latest edition of the bank’s popular "Flows & Liquidity" series, JPMorgan takes a look at precisely this comparison (i.e., between now and January of 2018). The bank comes to broadly similar conclusions – namely that there are signs of "overextension," even if that doesn’t necessarily presage any kind of rout.

The bank’s Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou notes that institutional investors continued to ramp up their exposure at year end. "These positions had risen steeply last year, propelling the equity market during the course of 2019, with an additional steep increase in December," he writes, adding that "as a result, these spec positions on US equity futures stand at even higher levels than the beginning of 2018."

(JPMorgan)

Meanwhile, short interest on SPY recently declined to levels consistent with the lows in 2018. You can see that in the right pane.

Over the weekend, I talked a bit about hedge fund underperformance. One of the things I mentioned was that there was a mad dash for beta in Q4 among Morgan Stanley’s fund clients.

Panigirtzoglou underscores the same dynamic. The Long/Short crowd’s beta "increased sharply during November and December," he says, noting that when you take a look at monthly reporting Equity Long/Short hedge funds, "their beta to the MSCI AC World index stood at 0.53 in October 2019." That’s close to the historical average. But, as the broad market began to run, their beta rose rapidly to 0.65 in November and 0.76 in December, which JPMorgan remarks is indicative of "a significant OW position." Indeed, if you look at the December 2019 beta of 0.76, it’s "close to the 0.81 beta seen in December 2017," Panigirtzoglou observes.

It seems as though they were intent on closing the gap with the S&P. Ultimately, that effort was not successful.

(Heisenberg, HFR data)

What about CTAs? After all, trend de-leveraging has been at the core of some of the worst meltdowns we’ve seen over the past couple of years.

On that score, Panigirtzoglou writes that while the average z-score of the short and long look-back period momentum signals for equity futures is elevated at +1.0stdev versus nearly +1.5stdevs headed into the end of January 2018 (i.e., just prior to the correction), grievous cross-asset de-leveraging is less of a risk from the momentum crowd – or at least on his framework.

In January of 2018, “not only had momentum signals reached extreme territory across all major equity futures but also across a wide range of asset classes ranging from the euro to oil prices to the 10y UST," he says.

That, in turn, set the stage for momentum strats to get shelled across a variety of positions, causing forced exits and massive losses across a 4-day span in February of 2018, when the VIX ETNs blew up.

(Heisenberg)

All in all, Panigirtzoglou’s broad strokes conclusion is this:

Speculative institutional investors increased their equity exposures significantly over the past two months, implying that their current equity exposures are not far from their previous January 2018 levels. As a result, equity markets, particularly US equity markets, look vulnerable to negative surprises… For this position vulnerability to manifest itself into an equity correction a trigger is required, such as a progressive candidate winning the Iowa primary on Feb 3rd or a significant negative macro surprise, rather than solely caused by position driven momentum reversal similar to that seen in February 2018.

That latter bit is important. The February 2018 rout was primarily attributable to a cascading, systematic unwind triggered initially by the realization of the rebalancing risk across the universe of levered and inverse VIX ETPs. Because volatility "is the toggle by which positions are grown or reduced" (to quote Nomura’s Charlie McElligott), the massive VIX spike triggered waves of de-leveraging.

There is no such setup now, so even in the event there were a catalyst that starts tipping dominoes, the collapse of the Jenga tower (to mix game night metaphors) likely wouldn’t be as severe.

On Monday, my good buddy Kevin Muir (formerly head of equity derivatives at RBC Dominion) struck a cautious tone as well, himself drawing the January 2018 parallel. Here's a short excerpt from a note he published:

I want to take you back to January 2018. The S&P 500 had been screaming for four months. The index had tacked on almost 14% in that span. Everyone was bullish. And no more so than the hedgies. At the forefront of that giddiness was Bridgewater's Ray Dalio. Was Ray ultimately correct? You betcha! Financial assets have screamed since that call. Cash has been a terrible place to be. Was Ray right in the short run? Not a bloody chance. Let's run the tape and see the timing of his "holding cash is stupid" call.

Kevin isn't necessarily "bearish," by the way. Well, he is on bonds. In fact, he is a self-described "grizzly bear" on bonds. But when it comes to stocks, he also said the following on Monday:

Could we go higher? For sure! The momentum is electrifying and the stock market's rise has begun to capture the public's attention with stocks like Tesla and Apple gapping higher every night.

Indeed. And therein lies one of the main worries. The Nasdaq 100 is trading at ~23X on a forward multiple.

That's the highest since 2007.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.