Stereotaxis: A Small But Stellar Performer In The Medical Robotics Space

Stereotaxis is a prime acquisition candidate that likely will be bought out by a larger medical company, as evidenced by the recent takeover of Corindus Vascular Robotics by Siemens Healthineers.

Revenue is set to ramp-up with the launch of its second-generation robotic system, Genesis, and unlike many small-cap biotechs, the company has no debt, has adequate cash reserves, and it is making money.

There is no question that medical robotics is here to stay. Offering a host of benefits including smaller incisions, more precision, and shorter recovery time, medical robotics has gone from something straight out of Star Wars to common practice in the medical community. And with growing ubiquity, comes the potential for large monetary gain. Perhaps Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) got away from you while you were asleep for twenty years (from split-adjusted $2 to $600!). And, perhaps you missed the 77% gap-up when tiny Corindus Vascular Robotics got gobbled up by private company Siemens Healthineers. Frustrating, to be sure, if that is the case, but it is not too late.

Investment Thesis: It is my assertion that it is not too late to take financial advantage of the medical robotics movement, and that small-cap robotics company Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) can offer explosive, albeit volatile, growth that may well culminate in a buyout by a larger medical company.

Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System

The Benefits of Robotic Magnetic Navigation

Stereotaxis develops robotic instruments that treat coronary artery disease and arrhythmias via magnetic robotic catheter ablation.

There are four profound benefits to using the Stereotaxis robotic systems:

Precision and Reach: Precise to 1mm/1°, the Niobe and Genesis machines are more precise than the most skilled surgeon because they magnetically navigate the catheter from its tip. As Stereotaxis explains, "You wouldn't hold a pencil from its eraser," which is analogous to how catheters are manually inserted via traditional methods. Magnetic catheters are also more flexible and can accommodate more twists and turns than traditional pull wire catheters. (Video demonstrations can be viewed here.) Effective Contact: Catheter-to-tissue contact is essential, and manual catheters experience wide fluctuations due to the force of the beating heart. The RMN (Robotic Magnetic Navigation) catheter has a shock-absorbing shaft, and it is driven from the tip, which maintains stability. (Video demonstration here.) Physician Safety: Interventional cardiologists are exposed to daily radiation exposure and exposure to lead, both of which are proven carcinogens. These physicians face increased cancer risk (statistics here), loss of vision, and orthopedic damage due to the weight of wearing lead shielding. The Stereotaxis robotic equipment allows cardiologists to be seated comfortably a safe distance from radiation, and they don't need to wear protective lead clothing. In fact, they don't even need to be "scrubbed." The large-screen display, which physicians can rotate, adjust, and annotate, prevents eye-strain and facilitates effective treatment decisions. Patient Safety: Unlike the rigid structure of manual catheters, the RMN catheter is flexible and gentle, decreasing the risk of patient harm during the procedure. In addition, while a typical manual cardiac ablation procedure exposes patients to the equivalent of 760 x-rays, the Stereotaxis robotic magnetic navigation system presents all procedure data on its large viewing screen, requiring lower usage of x-ray. (Video demonstration here.)

Products

Stereotaxis offers two robotic magnetic navigation systems, the Niobe and the Genesis, both of which use two robotically-controlled magnets to manipulate catheters. The Genesis will be commercially launched soon, and it is marketed as being "smaller, lighter, faster, and more flexible," (and more expensive) than the Niobe. The systems use the Vdrive Robotic Navigation System and are meant to be integrated with the Stereotaxis Odyssey Imaging System. Below are pictures of the devices with live links to product descriptions on the company website.

The Niobe® Robotic Magnetic Navigation System

The Genesis System

The Vdrive Robotic Navigation System

Odyssey Vision™ System

Fundamentally, Stereotaxis is "Out of the Woods"

Stereotaxis made much fundamental progress in 2019. It listed on the NYSE, a big vote of confidence for the company's clinical value and future growth potential. It brought in $8.2 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2019, an improvement of 9% year-to-year; and according to the press release, the company anticipates a "strong year of significant growth" with the impending commercial launch of its new and improved catheter robot, the Genesis RMN System. Gross margins are strong at 78%, and unlike many small biotechs that are bleeding cash profusely, net income for third-quarter 2019 was $44,000.

The company is making money, and as of September 30, 2019, it had $31.7 million in cash and no debt. Assuming revenue ramps up with the launch of Genesis, I like these fundamentals; as management said in the third-quarter press release: "Stereotaxis is in the strongest financial position in its history"

Which Big Fish Will Gobble Up Stereotaxis?

Now that Stereotaxis has proven itself to be a viable company with effective, commercialized products, it is likely that it will be acquired by a large medical robotics company looking to expand its services and total addressable market (TAM). Absorbing small robotics companies is also an effective way to prevent them from becoming competition. These large robotics companies are flush with cash (Intuitive Surgical Inc., for example, last reported a colossal cash hoard of $5.4 BILLION in October 2019), and their revenues have begun to slow due to the "law of large numbers," so they are looking to grow via acquisition.

Who will buy-out Stereotaxis? My educated guess would be privately held Siemens Healthineers (who bought out a company similar to Stereotaxis, Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS), in 2019; Intuitive Surgical Inc., whom I have written about before, and whom in my opinion is the 800-pound Gorilla of the medical robotics space; or Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), a giant medical robotics company with a market cap of $159 billion and who already has some experience with hi-tech ablation products.

As to when, Stereotaxis hasn't given any hints, so I can't be of any help other than to say, "at any time." But, I am not in any hurry; Stereotaxis stock is marching upward nicely, and while we would almost certainly see a big POP (a la the 77% price jump that CVRS made on its buyout announcement), I would rather hold this stock for at least another year before it gets gobbled up by a big fish.

The Technical Picture: Old Pirate Speaks

Below is the one-year chart for STXS. Take a look, noting the obvious, albeit imperfect trend channel in light blue:

Stereotaxis has been in a volatile, wide-ranging uptrend channel for over a year, characterized by a dramatic, vertical price movement followed by a couple of months of consolidation. Rinse and repeat.

The Game Plan:

STXS is a hold while it is in the upper-third of the trend channel (where it currently sits today).

while it is in the upper-third of the trend channel (where it currently sits today). STXS is a buy when it dips down near the lower trend channel.

when it dips down near the lower trend channel. STXS is a sell if it falls below its 200 day average, something it hasn't done since August 2018. A plunge beneath the 200 day average, which I don't anticipate, would indicate that something may well be fundamentally wrong. In this case, I would sell first and ask questions later.

Therefore, in my opinion, those who are currently long should continue to hold, and prospective investors should wait for a better entry point near the lower trend channel. Note that like many small caps, STXS seems to ignore the 50-day average, plunging through it arbitrarily. (In contrast, larger stocks tend to get support at the 50-day average and "bounce" off this line, as large institutions tend to make big purchases there.)

Because it is an attractive buyout candidate, one could make a case for entering the stock on a spike above the most recent price shelf via setting a buy stop at $5.41. This would potentially take advantage of the next upward price movement and allow investors to have a position established in case a buyout occurs. This would definitely be a riskier play, and I encourage investors who choose this route to buy only a partial position, and then fill the rest when the price falls lower in the trend channel.

Danger Will Robinson

Please note that small biotechs are inherently very risky investments. Unlike the slow, steady march of a blue-chip large-cap, these little rascals jump or dive 5, 10, sometimes even 20% a day, based on news announcements or sometimes, perplexingly, on no news at all due to their low float count. And unlike a giant, diversified medical companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), their lack of products and services makes them dangerously susceptible to being put out of business by the next best thing. I recommend building a large position in an S&P 500 index fund as the bedrock of one's portfolio, augmenting that with some strong large caps like Apple, Inc. (AAPL), and adding a few small positions of risky, small caps with home-run potential. And as of now, I know of no other stock in the medical robotics space with as much share price momentum and future potential for a big acquisition announcement jump than Stereotaxis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional stock analyst or money manager, and the information provided is for educational purposes only; it is not a recommendation to buy or sell a stock. Please do your own research and invest accordingly.