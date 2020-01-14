Six Flags: Recent Announcement Signals Multiple Problems

These issues will likely prevent the company from hitting its adjusted EBITDA goal, but may also indicate that the industry is unstable.

Six Flag recently announced that it is not only facing issues in China, but is also guiding for a decline in overall revenue.

Ever since mid 2018, Six Flags(SIX) shareholders have been taking a ride downhill, but just a few days ago, shareholders took another leg down as the company guided for lower revenues and disclosed problems with their China expansion. Even though the stock has collapsed nearly 20% on that day to 5 year lows, we still think it should be avoided due to a lack of growth and a fairly high valuation, among other issues.

China issues

The most serious issue raised by the recent 8k(in our opinion) was that Six Flag's China operations in China were not progressing as expected, with management blaming this on rough macroeconomic conditions and the declining real estate market causing its partner Riverside Investments to default on its obligations.

Source: themeparx

Employees and other insiders, meanwhile, have accused executives of spending frivolous amounts of money on luxuries.

Former employees of Riverside Group are complaining to reporters about not being fully paid while working there. Executives at Riverside Group are being accused of spending frivolous amounts of money on extravagant ski trips and parties while meanwhile the company has a large loan due for payment next month which will go unpaid and become overdue. The reporters for the article visited the construction site of Six Flags in Zhejiang. Source: themeparx

Whatever the case, Six Flags' plans for China will likely be delayed for multiple years while they find a new partner and work to resolve the issues. The main result of this would be that international revenue would be depressed for quite a while. Considering this was one of their 5 main pillars to achieve growth, overall growth would also likely be reduced substantially.

We believe what this shows is that US investors need to be really careful when buying companies with international operations. While it can be hard to decipher international news, a quick Google search can be a lifesaver. When we were doing our due diligence, we found an article by themeparkinsider detailing Six Flags' China problem 10 days before the company announced it.

Poor guidance in the US

Other than reporting problems in China, the company also cut guidance in the US, guiding for lower attendance and revenue in the US in Q4. Now this is really odd because the company seemed really optimistic in their Q3 earnings call at the end of October, saying this:

We saw solid attendance, revenue growth and unique visitation across both our legacy parks and the parks we acquired last year. For the last several years most of our revenue and profit growth has come in the fourth quarter, and we are optimistic that we will again deliver growth this year for several reasons. Source: Q3 2019 call

There are two possibilities that could explain this sudden loss of optimism and the reduced guidance. Firstly, management may not have disclosed all the cracks they were seeing in the business in early Q4. Secondly, the business could've taken a sudden downturn after management reported Q3 results. We're not going to know the real reason until the Q4 call, but any of these reasons are quite worrying.

The first possibility is concerning for obvious reasons - management is being dishonest, which is a serious corporate governance red flag. The 2nd possibility would also be concerning as management has stated before in presentations that the industry is supposedly quite stable.

Source: investor presentation

If results can be this volatile - shifting from growth to decline within a matter of months, it may indicate that the industry is far less stable than management had believed, meaning the premium valuation SIX is receiving may be unwarranted.

Valuation

Initially what we loved about SIX most was its goal to hit $705-710mil in adjusted EBITDA by 2021. With the recent announcement, it's now clear that this goal will likely not be achieved, especially considering SIX only generated around $550mil in adjusted EBITDA in the LTM.

Source: investor presentation

Six Flags also has an incredible amount of debt - It has around $2.3bil in long term debt, with $800mil in a term loan and $1.5bil in long term notes due in 2024 and 2027.

Adding up the debt and subtracting the cash, Six Flags would have an EV of around $5.1bil, meaning it would trade at around 9.3x adjusted EBITDA. While this wouldn't be a high valuation for a growing company, it's clear the company is now shrinking. In our experience, 9.3x adjusted EBITDA is quite high for a shrinking company.

Admittedly, the CEO and 2 directors bought nearly $1mil in shares in November, which is a good sign. The yield has also climbed to above 9%. However, this doesn't change the fact that the company has high leverage and declining revenues, an incredibly risky combination.

Takeaway

Overall, Six Flags is performing poorly in both China and its home market. This may not only prevent it from hitting its adjusted EBITDA goals, but may also indicate to investors that its industry may be quite unstable. This, combined with the high debt load, makes the company enormously risky. We believe that even with the near 20% decline and the high dividend yield, investors should continue avoiding the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.