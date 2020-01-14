Boeing's Culture: The Board Of Directors Included

With respect to relevant information, openness and transparency is vital to the operation of the board of directors and must be acted upon for the best interests of the company.

Apparently, this information was available within the company, but was it available to Boeing's board of directors, and if it was available, why was the board not more active?

More and more information is coming out about the business culture that existed within the Boeing Company, a culture that was built up over a twenty-year time horizon.

On December 28, I wrote about the need to change the business culture that existed at Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) given all the trouble that the company was going through.

I began the post with this statement:

“It is almost always the case that when a corporation gets into trouble, a large part of the situation can be explained by the fact that the company, and more particularly, the top executive of the company, have restricted the openness and transparency with which the company deals with its customers, its board of directors, its employees, its suppliers, and with regulators. Boeing Co. appears to be a terrific example, a case study even, of a company that stifled openness and transparency with important groups and, as a consequence, ended up paying a huge cost.”

In the past two weeks, more and more information has surfaced that paints a pretty dismal picture of the cultural situation, as it existed at Boeing over the past several years. It is apparent from these data that information was available, inside Boeing, concerning the problems that were developing.

Yet, things just proceeded along... until the bottom fell out. This, to me, is totally unacceptable. Information always surfaces, sooner or later. CEOs, boards of directors, executives, must realize this and act accordingly. The Boeing culture, like many others, believed that short-run results would always be able to negate the longer-term problems. Wrong!

Last Thursday, more than 100 pages of damaging internal messages strongly reinforce the weaknesses in the culture that Boeing was operating under.

These documents show “some Boeing employees discussing attempts to mislead aviation regulators, while others worried about a culture of ‘good enough’ or choosing ‘the lowest ranking and most unproven supplier… solely because of bottom dollar.’”

“Still other employees said they would not put their own families on the 737 MAX….”

The memos appear to show that “Boeing employees knew of major problems with the MAX and that the company’s culture prevented them from reporting them. That type of responsibility goes straight to the top….”

And, that is just the point. The culture of an organization is the responsibility of the person leading the company, and the oversight of the person leading the company is the board of directors.

As we learn more and more about the Boeing situation, we are once again observing the evidence of a board of directors that did not perform its duty.

A board of directors must oversee what is going on within the company they are responsible for. They must obtain all of the information they need in order to fulfill their role in the organization. Apparently at Boeing, there was a lot of talk going on internally about what was going on at the company.

As mentioned above, the company released “more than 100 pages of damaging internal messages” about what was going on within the company.

Did none of this information reach the board? If so, why wasn’t the board cognizant of these concerns? Was this information being concealed from board members? Just what information was the board receiving? Was the company too focused upon financial issues, while putting off engineering issues to another time?

Here again, the concern about financial engineering raises its fierce head.

Claire Bushey and Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson present the issue in this way:

Bjorn Fehrm, an aeronautical and economic analyst at the aviation consulting firm Leeham, is quoted as saying that the situation “solidifies that this is a widespread cultural problem in Boeing for many, many years.”

“Mr. Fehrm said the cultural shift began two decades ago when Boeing merged with the defense contractor McDonnell Douglas and the latter’s chief executive, Henry Stonecipher, took the reins.” “Mr. Stonecipher emphasized the important of improving the company’s financial profile, a trend that continued when Boeing hired Jim McNerney, an acolyte of Jack Welch, the cost-cutting executive of General Electric….”

And, there you have it, the culture of financial engineering that dominated General Electric (NYSE: GE) was brought into Boeing and Boeing’s culture was shifted from one that supported engineering excellence, to one based just upon financial outcomes.

Bushey and Edgecliffe-Johnson also mention that the individual that will take over as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer next week, David Calhoun, “also worked” for Mr. Welch “for many years.” This is why some question whether Mr. Calhoun can really change the culture of Boeing.

And, note, this culture has been built up at Boeing over a “two decade” period of time.

The board of directors cannot really say they were independent of the construction and build up of this corporate culture. It appears as if they hired the CEOs to sustain it.

Furthermore, this impact is cumulative. The problems at Boeing are not spreading out to impact its suppliers. See, for example, “Boeing Crisis Deepens As Major Supplier Cuts Jobs.”

Boards of directors are going to have to start doing their jobs better. And, one of the things they need to do, right from the start, is require full openness and transparency between management and the board. If they do not demand this, and if they do not receive this, then they are, effectively, removing themselves from their responsibility to serve the shareholders.

Boeing is another example of a company that moved more and more into the realm of financial engineering while putting its emphasis on its real business focus on the back-burner.

Given the position that Boeing executives have brought the company, over the longer haul, the culture is going to have to change back to one that focuses more on engineering excellence. To compete with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) and others, trust is going to have to be rebuilt with customers, suppliers, shareholders and employees.

This is not going to be accomplished in the short-run. As I have written in another post, the new CEO David Calhoun must send signals right away that the culture at Boeing is changing. But, this has got to be followed up with moves of real substance.

And, there is concern that the "new" leadership at Boeing is "more of the same" since he represents the GE influence that was brought into the company over the past twenty years. The shareholders are going to have to keep a close eye on Mr. Calhoun, but also on the board of directors, to see if they are going to exercise their oversight authority.

In fact, I think that over the longer run, this is going to be vital. The board of directors, in one way or anther, is going to have to provide credible evidence that it is now doing its job. Mr. Calhoun and the board need to see that the shareholders and the public fully recognize the changes that have been made.

However, further changes in the leadership of Boeing would not unprecedented. Note that, since the departure of Jack Welch, General Electric promoted to "insiders" to the position of CEO before it brought in an "outsider." Also, note that Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has finally gone to an "outsider" to lead the company, after a couple of "insider" failures.

Boards of directors and shareholders are going to have to learn by this example and do something about it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.