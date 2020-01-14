ADMA Biologics: Feeling Very Bullish After Preliminary Q4 2019 Results

ADMA is working on their "strategic priorities" in order increase revenue from all their segments. In fact, the company recently closed a manufacturing and supply agreement with an undisclosed partner.

The company anticipates their full-year 2019 revenues to come in at $29.2M, which is a 72% increase over 2018. I match the company's results up against the Street's expectations.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) recently publicized their preliminary unaudited Q4 and 2019 revenues of $11.9M and $29.2M, respectively. Furthermore, ADMA was nice enough to provide updates on the launches of BIVIGAM and ASCENIV. The market reacted positively to the news with the stock rising from about $3.50 per share to $4.50 per share. It looks as if 2020 will be a transformational year as the company continues to record sequential growth.

I intend to review the company’s update and discuss how the company intends to make 2020 their best year yet. Moreover, I analyze ADMA’s preliminary results and how it stacks up against the Street’s expectations. In addition, I provide my 2020 price target and how I plan to manage my ADMA position throughout the year.

Expanding Operations

2019 was a year full of milestones and transformational events. Most notably, were the FDA approvals of the company’s BIVIGAM and ASCENIV IG products. Now, ADMA is looking to work on their strategic priorities to improve revenue from all sources, including their plasma collection centers and supply contracts. According to the company’s press release, ADMA is looking to expand their manufacturing capacity and possibly opening new collection centers. In addition, the company is looking to secure additional CMO supply agreements that should provide a reliable source of revenue.

In addition to CMO and plasma collection, the company is looking to add to their product line and is “actively pursuing potential new pipeline assets targeting specialty plasma products and/or hyperimmune immunoglobulin indications.”

Figure 1: ADMA Biologics Products (Source: ADMA)

Not Wasting Time

Prior to the preliminary results, the company announced they had entered a manufacturing and supply agreement with an undisclosed party. According to the company’s press release, ADMA agreed to a 5-year manufacturing and supply agreement to produce and sell plasma-derived intermediate fractions from their proprietary manufacturing process.

ADMA’s CEO, Adam Grossman, stated “Based on current production and forecasted market sales volumes, we estimate that these additional revenues from the sale of these fractions will add between $5 million and $10 million to our annual revenues for 2020 and 2021 respectively. Depending on future plant capacity utilization and potential expansion, as well as our forecasted IG production ramp, we believe this contract has the potential to generate between $10 million and $20 million per year from 2022 through 2024.”

If successful, this agreement would drastically improve the company’s revenues. In fact, $5M-$10M is roughly 15%-30% of the company’s 2019 annual revenue. We are only a week into the New Year and the company has already executed one of their primary objectives.

Beating The Street

According to the company press release, ADMA pulled in $11.9M, which is up from $4.1M in Q4 of 2018. If the numbers hold up, ADMA should beat the Street’s Q4 estimates of $10.89M (Figure 2).

Figure 2: ADMA Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Overall, the company expects to report $29.2M for 2019, which will be a 72% increase over 2018. Again, ADMA is scheduled to beat the Street’s expectations of $28.2M.

Figure 3: ADMA Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

If ADMA is able to keep up the forecasted quarterly revenue growth in figure 3, they could hit over $50M in annual revenue for 2020.

Can the company hit those numbers? BIVIGAM and ASCENIV are in the early stages of their launches, so I expect both products to record strong quarter-over-quarter growth in 2020. In addition, ADMA just signed a supply agreement that is projected to bring in $5M-$10M in 2020. Therefore, I am quite confident the company will at least hit the Street’s numbers for 2020.

Downside Risk

As with most small-cap biotech/biopharma companies, ADMA’s cash position and debt are going to be a lingering concern until the company breaks even. At the end of Q3, the company had about $48M in cash and cash equivalents, which is a concern considering the company reported a net loss of $37.7M for the first three quarters of 2019. In addition, the company has about $84.32M in debt. Despite the Perceptive Advisors' financing, investors need to accept the market will most likely keep a lid on the share price until the company can break even and is able to afford to pay their bills.

Price Targets

At the moment, the company is trading around 9x price-to-sales, which is significantly higher than the industry’s average price-to-sales of 5x. I have to expect the quarter-over-quarter growth will inject some positive momentum into the stock and help maintain that 9x multiple over the course of 2020. If we use the ticker’s current 9x price-to-sales with $57.53M (the Street’s estimate of $52.53M + $5M from the supply deal), we would get a market cap around $518M, or roughly $8.75 per share. Admittedly, that price target is conservative, however, I am not one to point to the moon when the company will most likely need.

What’s My Plan?

I expect the expected quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth will inject some positive momentum into ADMA over the course of 2020. As a result, I am looking to add to my mid-sized position in the coming weeks and will rely on the overall market to provide some opportunistic pullbacks to add throughout 2020. If the company hits the Street’s expectation for Q1 and Q2, I will expedite the loading process in anticipation of a strong 2H of 2020. ADMA is just starting to gain traction, so I am expecting to hold ADMA for at least five years with a price target of $25.00 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.