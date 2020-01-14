Heavy Insider Buying On Cassava Sciences Pushes Up The Stock Price

SAVA's short-term need for cash is low, but not non-existent. Financing is not likely imminent but can never be ruled out for any clinical stage biotech company. Especially one that just saw significant price appreciation.

When investors with high risk tolerances are looking at speculative, early-stage biotech stocks that are pre-revenue and burning cash, they have to rely heavily on factors outside of the financial statements. One of those factors is insider buying. A recent buying spree by insiders of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), along with some positive early stage data, has led the stock to go on a run. It ended November at $1.48 and closed at $8.15 on January 10, a 451% gain.

Data by YCharts

On December 18, Cassava CEO Remi Barbier bought 2,599 shares at $1.65. He purchased 10,000 more shares at $4.15 on December 26 and another 100,000 shares at $5.53 on December 31. These three purchases totaled $600,000. The result was a 12% increase to his SAVA holdings from 956,256 to 1,068,855 shares. Barbier wasn't the only insider to buy as a series of directors and management purchased shares in mid-December either on the open market or through exercising options. This was led by Board member Sanford Robertson who purchased 500,000 shares at an average of $2.15 for nearly $1.1 million. As a result, he quadrupled his holdings from 162,623 to 662,623 shares.

What sparked this buying? On December 5, Cassava announced additional clinical data from a Phase 2a study of PTI-125, its investigational drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease. This data was presented at the International Conference on Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease in San Diego. The news was initially well received, but the stock sold off all day on December 6 to end flat on 34 million in volume, double the outstanding shares. Initial data announced on September 9 was also met with little fanfare, despite Cassava disclosing that all patients in the study showed biomarker improvement.

Given the initial mediocre market reaction to both the September and December releases of data, one can conclude that the positive market reaction since then has been solely due to the heavy insider buying. A cynic could say that Barbier, Robertson, and the other insiders at Cassava helped themselves out more than anything else. The $600,000 Barbier spent in his most recent purchases resulted in a $6.50 per share increase in the value of the 956,256 shares he owned at the start of December. That's a $6.2 million increase in the value of his initial holdings. Robertson's 500,000 share purchase made less than a month ago has already quadrupled in value to $4 million.

A more optimistic assessment would be that insiders are particularly excited over the company's prospects in the near and longer term and thus were willing to put significant amounts of cash into their own company. They could have participated in the next round of financing instead of buying on the open market. That leaves me with some level of confidence that, if there is a round of financing coming in the near future, it will likely occur at a price that is greater than the CEO's last purchase of $5.50. Or that no financing is coming anytime soon.

All clinical stage pre-revenue biotech companies will need to finance at some point in time. But, for a microcap company that just released some data, Cassava is in a pretty decent financial position since rebranding from its failed previous incarnation as Pain Therapeutics. Outside of management option exercises, Cassava experienced no dilution throughout 2019. Shares outstanding remained steady at 17.2 million. The company has $17 million in net cash as of September 30, 2019, which is peanuts for an early stage biotech. However, its operating cash burn was just $2 million for the first nine months of the year. The burn rate being so low is aided by PTI-125 being substantially funded by research grant awards from the National Institutes of Health. The company confirmed its low need for cash in its Q3 2019 financial statements by claiming that the current working capital position will be sufficient to meet its needs for at least the next 12 months. If Cassava continues to rely on NIH funding or finds a partner, it may be able to see PTI-125 all the way through to commercialization without draining its limited cash reserves.

There are no immediate red flags that stand out to me as a screaming sell on Cassava, while the insiders heavily buying the stock can imply a bright future ahead. I simply prefer not to chase SAVA at $8.00 when insiders loaded up from less than $2.00 to no higher than $5.50. I think the stock is overbought based on the reaction to the insider buying. It's clear that it hasn't been the data that excited the market, even though the data is promising for those with Alzheimer's. However, I can understand the excitement of risk-tolerant investors who wish to hold or buy at these levels even if it's not a fit for my risk tolerance. If SAVA pulls back to the $5.00 range, I may join current shareholders on this ride.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.