Carvana: Avoid Bloated Stocks In Market Melt-Up

Carvana's $586.1 million of FCF losses in the year-to-date also look frightening next to a cash balance of just $108.4 million (not to mention debt of over $1 billion).

Many market pundits have commented that the recent "melt-up" in the market is a characteristic often exhibited in the last stages of a bull market. If this is true, investors should take steps to avoid the more bloated stocks in the market - those names that have attained unsustainably high valuations and don't have the bulletproof, value-oriented business models that investors will gravitate to in a defensive scenario.

Carvana (CVNA) is one of those names. While this is certainly a snazzy stock that has grabbed attention with its sleek, futuristic "car vending machines," I find Carvana's stock price has advanced far ahead of its economic reality. Despite its rapid growth, I find the fact that it has consistently traded at several turns above nearest competitor CarMax (KMX) to be a staggering concern. At the same time, Carvana's most recent earnings report shows some red flags on the profitability side that investors might be able to overlook in a bull market - but in a bearish scenario, these will be glaring weaknesses that will drag down the company's share price.

Data by YCharts

That's not to say that Carvana doesn't have positive drivers that have pushed up its share price. I continue to find Carvana's aggressive expansion to be impressive, with the company now in ~150 major markets across the United States (its most recent launch in January is Santa Fe), and its growth rates continue to defy the norm for companies of its scale. However, with valuation metrics for both Carvana and the broader market at stretched levels, I'd prefer investing elsewhere.

The bright side: strong growth, and an increase in car acquisitions from customers

There are two primary factors, in my view, that help drive the bullish case for Carvana (though they in no means outweigh the profit concerns I'll discuss next). The first, as always, is growth. There's no doubt that Carvana's furious expansion into multiple U.S. metros and aggressive marketing strategy have led to strong results.

As shown in the chart below, Carvana grew Q3 retail unit sales to 46,413, representing 83% y/y growth (strong growth despite 12 points of deceleration relative to 95% y/y growth in Q2):

Figure 1. Carvana Q3 retail unit sales Source: Carvana 3Q19 shareholder letter

At the same time, Carvana's revenue shot up 105% y/y to $1.09 billion - far ahead of the $1.00 billion (+87% y/y) that Wall Street was expecting.

Figure 2. Carvana Q3 results Source: Carvana 3Q19 shareholder letter

Another positive indicator I like about Carvana is the fact that it has stepped up its vehicle acquisitions from customers - which, in my view, advances its mission of becoming a "platform" for used vehicles that goes two ways - buying and selling from consumers. Total vehicles acquired from customers grew 249% y/y in Q3, bringing up the ratio of vehicles sourced from customers to 31% (up from just 17% in Q2 and 16% in the year-ago quarter). In Carvana's shareholder letter, the company describes the importance of customer-sourced vehicles as follows:

This exceptional progress in buying cars from customers is significant in two important ways. The first is that it fundamentally strengthens our platform. Used car sales are simply customers swapping cars with one another through the elaborate mechanism of all of the institutions associated with automotive retail. As we build and integrate more elements of that system, we can create efficiencies and deliver a continually improving customer experience through a more robust platform that also has better unit economics. Secondly, the speed of this progress demonstrates the power inherent in our platform. We have only intently focused on our offering of buying cars from customers for the last year and have already reached a transaction volume that took us 6 years to achieve in the retail business. This is a testament to the team we have assembled and the brand, technology, and infrastructure we have built."

Profit warnings abound

Despite these strengths, however, I find Carvana's profit metrics to be a glaring red flag that investors won't be able to ignore in a bull market. In particular, note that Carvana's EBITDA margin dropped to -5.1% in its most recent quarter, representing a 180bps sequential decline:

Figure 3. Carvana EBITDA margin trends Source: Carvana 3Q19 shareholder letter

It seems that, for the moment, Carvana has lost momentum in stepping up its gross profit per unit. Gross profit per unit has been a closely-watched metric in each of the company's earnings releases, and though GPU still showed year-over-year growth in Q3, GPU of $2,996 slid -6% sequentially as shown in the chart below (marking the first-ever sequential decline):

Figure 4. Carvana GPU trends Source: Carvana 3Q19 shareholder letter

Wall Street was also caught off-guard by the company's profit slide. Carvana's pro forma EPS of -$0.56 heavily missed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.39.

Carvana's free cash flow losses also present another struggle in the face of a market that has continually demanded more profitability out of growth/technology stocks. In the year-to-date, Carvana has burned through $434.7 million in operating cash flows and another $151.4 million in Capex, representing total FCF burn of -$586.1 million (a 58% y/y steeper loss relative to -$371.1 million in the year-ago period):

Figure 5. Carvana cash flows Source: Carvana 3Q19 shareholder letter

At the same time, Carvana's cash balance is looking precariously thin. With only $108.4 million in cash on the books (plus $240.9 million of accounts receivable and finance receivables), the company has to rely on continuous inventory sales in order to finance its operations, or else risk having to raise additional capital. We note as well that Carvana is carrying a relatively heavy debt load of $1.04 billion - which, for a company that is still generating negative EBITDA, represents significant over-leverage.

Key takeaways

Avoid Carvana as the stock continues to search for new all-time highs. Despite the fact that Carvana continues to impress on its growth metrics, the validity of its business model and the strength of its bottom line will become more important factors as the bull market ages and investors continue their flight to quality. Carvana's sequential slip in GPU/EBITDA as well as its glaring FCF losses and high net debt balances should be clear signals to investors to steer clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.