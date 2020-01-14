Woodward And Hexcel: A Solid Match

Even though Woodward's investors are walking away with the better end of the deal, investors on both sides of the transaction should be happy.

Though the aerospace and defense industry is often thought to be fairly consolidated, the fact of the matter is that there are still plenty of firms operating in the space that are small enough to merge without much in the way of issues from an anti-trust perspective. Case in point, we have the latest announced merger between Woodward Inc. (WWD) and Hexcel Corporation (HXL). Woodward, a global leader in control systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial space, has decided to absorb Hexcel, a global leader in advanced composite technology for the same industries, in a deal that is slated to create significant synergies and a cash cow for shareholders. In the end, it looks like Woodward is walking away with the better side of this transaction, but the deal is close enough to even that shareholders of both companies should be happy.

A look at the deal

The structure of the merger between Woodward and Hexcel is fairly straightforward. According to the press release issued by Woodward, it has decided to give to Hexcel 0.625 shares of itself for each share of Hexcel an investor owns. In response to the news of the merger, shares of Woodward jumped 4.8% from $121.96 to $127.84, while shares of Hexcel soared 9.6% from $72.91 to $79.89. Prior to the move higher in share price, this deal valued Hexcel at $76.23 per unit, a premium of 4.6% over its prior closing price. With the move higher, shares of the company are valued at $79.90, essentially at the same level as they are trading for now. This implies that the market thinks not only is synergy-driven value possible, but that it views the probability of the deal going through as being quite high.

Speaking of synergies, Woodward and Hexcel believe that significant synergies can be created from this marriage. Within two full fiscal years of the transaction closing, the companies believe that $125 million in annual run-rate synergies will be generated from the move. These will come from reductions in corporate costs, COGS, and selling, general and administrative expenses. This excludes the prospect of revenue synergies, which management did not speculate on, but which could result in many millions of dollars more every year.

Though the idea of revenue synergies may seem odd, there's a solid basis for these firms to make such a claim. This is because of how highly complementary they are of one another. To illustrate this, we need only consider the two images, one above, and one below. In the first image, you can see a diagram of a typical plane engine. In it, you can see the various components that can be bought from Woodward and from Hexcel. In the second image, you can see a view of a plane itself. It also shows the same kind of opportunities for the company.

Combined, the picture of the company should be rather appealing. Together, they should generate $5.3 billion in annual sales and a full $1.1 billion in EBITDA. More importantly, the company should generate about $1 billion in free cash flow per year. All of this excludes the proposed synergies from the deal. Using the cash flows generated by the business, management intends, within 18 months of the transaction closing, to buy back around $1.5 billion worth of stock. This translates, at current pricing, to about 10.4% of the combined entity's shares. Woodward also intends, effective its next distribution date, to raise its distribution per quarter to $0.28 per share versus the $0.1625 per share the company pays out today. That's an increase of 72.3% per annum. This also translates to an increase of 2.9% for shareholders of Hexcel on a share-adjusted basis.

This is a great deal, especially for Woodward

No matter how you stack it, this deal looks good for both parties, as evidenced by the market's reaction to the news, but it's especially positive for Woodward. If synergies are generated, shareholders in both companies will benefit, but let's ignore the prospect of synergies since those are never truly guaranteed. Without synergies, the combined company should generate $1.1 billion in EBITDA. Woodward's share of this amounts to 49.1%, but shareholders in Woodward are walking away with 55% of the combined entity. The implied value for Hexcel is lower, at $504 million without synergies, compared to the $570 million for the company today, but, if synergies are generated, its share of combined EBITDA would be $560.25 million. That's not too far away.

On a free cash flow basis, the picture is a little clearer. With $3.8 billion in cumulative free cash flow over a period of five years, Woodward ends up being the contributor of 52.6% of it without synergies and yet still walks away with 55% of the combined firm. Without synergies, Hexcel walks away with a little less, with its value dropping from $1.8 billion on a cumulative basis to $1.71 billion, but if synergies are realized, then this rises to $1.99 billion if we applied the $125 million in synergies on an annualized basis.

Takeaway

The way I see it, this transaction makes a lot of sense, and shareholders of Woodward should be particularly happy about it. Hexcel, in the worst case, ends up slightly worse off than it would be otherwise, but it's close enough that it's not a bad outcome. In the best case, the company also ends up with added value to it. On the whole, this picture looks like a fine outcome for all involved, and it makes sense for their shares to have risen in response.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.