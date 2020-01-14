Elastic's Valuation Likely To Expand After Its 2019 Contraction

While ESTC is not an investment for the faint of heart, I believe those with a long-term horizon beyond five years will do extremely well.

With very high insider ownership, a fast-growing top line, and a radical approach with an open-source software, the right ingredients are in place.

If Splunk is any indication of Elastic's future performance, the company could see its market cap quadruple in the next decade.

While valuation has been stretched a few times in 2019, shares snapped back to where they were at the end of their first day of trading.

Elastic has proven to be a volatile investment since its 2018 IPO.

As the market hits new records time and time again, it can be difficult to find opportunities that offer huge upside potential. US-based SaaS companies, in particular, have greatly benefited from the current bull market to a point where valuations appear stretched, well above 20x sales for many of them.

Yet, even in the current context, some public software businesses have been out of favor, despite many qualitative indicators showing outstanding long-term potential.

Among these out-of-favor investments, Elastic (ESTC), currently, shines as a prime example of short-term pain pushing away investors, creating the potential for tremendous long-term gains.

As we approach the 18th month of Elastic as a public company, shares have fallen back to their level at the end of their first trading day. A great opportunity to look back at the story and see if the company is worth another look.

Let's review.

Source

An open-source software for search and data analytics

While I have experienced the rise of mobile applications first-hand as an executive in the video game industry - watching the Candy Crush Saga and Clash of Clans of the world overtake gaming and become the dominant source of revenue of the sector - this transformation is affecting many other industries and areas of life.

The real question is: Is your portfolio reflecting these trends? Have you allocated at least some of your investment strategies to these profound and secular changes in our society?

Many consumer-facing companies come to mind when you think about the mobile-first world we live in:

Platform providers like Apple (AAPL) or Google (GOOG).

Video entertainment services like Netflix (NFLX) or Disney+ (DIS).

Online dating apps like Tinder from Match Group (MTCH).

Gaming giants like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) or NetEase (NTES).

Social networks like Facebook (FB).

Digital wallet services like PayPal (PYPL) or Square (SQ).

Marketplaces like Etsy (ETSY).

Online commerce like Amazon (AMZN) or Stitch Fix (SFIX).

But what about the companies that provide the technology behind the App Economy and enable the key players to thrive?

This brings me to Elastic, one of the 10 SaaS under $20 billion I recently covered.

As broken down in their S-1 report, Elastic makes the power of search - the ability to instantly find relevant information and insights from large amounts of data - available for a diverse set of applications and use cases:

When you hail a ride home from work with Uber, Elastic helps power the systems that locate nearby riders and drivers. When you shop online at Walgreens, Elastic helps power finding the right products to add to your cart. When you look for a partner on Tinder, Elastic helps power the algorithms that guide you to a match. When you search across Adobe's millions of assets, Elastic helps power finding the right photo, font, or color palette to complete your project. As Sprint operates its nationwide network of mobile subscribers, Elastic helps power the logging of billions of events per day to track and manage website performance issues and network outages. As SoftBank monitors the usage of thousands of servers across its entire IT environment, Elastic helps power the processing of terabytes of daily data in real time. When Indiana University welcomes a new student class, Elastic helps power the cybersecurity operations protecting thousands of devices and critical data across collaborating universities in the BigTen Security Operations Center. All of this is search."

The software is open-source, which facilitates rapid adoption and enables efficient distribution of the technology. Since January 2013, Elastic products have been downloaded over 350 million times (including both free and paid products). As of July 31, 2018, the community included over 100,000 Elasticsearch Meetup members across 194 Meetup groups in 46 countries.

They have a total of 9,700 customers across over 80 countries.

If you are not familiar with Elastic, I recommend this short video where CEO and founder Shay Banon explains why search is the foundation to solving not only today's problems but also the more complex challenges organizations will be faced with in the future.

You can identify Elasticsearch in good company among the top database management systems according to DB-engines:

Source

Cherry on top, management is committed to Elastic's success with 27% of the company held by insiders. You can find more details about ESTC's insider ownership here.

A huge draw-down in the second part of 2019

If we look at the company's most recent financial results for Q2 FY20, they can be summarized as follows:

Fast-growing top-line revenue (+59%) - showing strength

Impressive dollar-based retention above 130% - showing relevance

Stable, high gross margin at 71% - showing long-term potential

Sales & marketing costs down 100 basis point from Q2 FY19 - showing scalability

Operating margin negative and worsening (-51%) - showing that profitability is still very far away

Cash from operations mostly flat in the quarter (+$0.3 million) - showing sustainability

Elastic's revenue has reached $342 million in the past twelve months.

As you can see below, while revenue growth has been impressive, the company has seen widening losses in recent quarters.

Data by YCharts

While the revenue growth remains extremely impressive at 59%, this is a slowdown from previous quarters as illustrated below.

Data by YCharts

The underlying performance of the business remains promising, with a stable and very high gross margin above 70%. But investors discovering the company for the first time might wonder how sustainable the growth of the business really is with sales & marketing costs consistently above 50% of revenue.

Data by YCharts

Likely, as a result of its deteriorating bottom line, Elastic has delivered a sub-par performance for investors in 2019, with a continued draw-down in the second part of 2019 that has brought the shares back to their 2018 level.

Data by YCharts

Elastic in 2020 is incredibly similar to Splunk in 2014

Many analysts have drawn similarities between Elastic and Splunk (SPLK), another bay-area-based software company that provides data management tools focused on investigation, analytics, and security.

I wanted to share with readers a view of Splunk's financials back in late 2014.

At the time, Splunk had trailing revenue of $366 million and a negative EBIDTA margin below -40% that was worsening in a way perfectly similar to Elastic today.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, back in 2014, Splunk had a market cap exactly in line with Elastic's today: about $6 billion.

If Elastic follows even to a small extent Splunk's trajectory in revenue growth and valuation moving forward, it will beat the market handsomely over the next five years.

Data by YCharts

And as you can tell by the graph below, Splunk's operating margin took several years before improving dramatically in 2018. This illustrates that Elastic could struggle to improve its profitability for the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

Another aspect that is very similar between the two companies is the very aggressive sales & marketing strategy, well above 50% of revenues annually.

While I was initially concerned by this aspect of Elastic's financials, I have been encouraged to see that Splunk was able to successfully scale over time with a comparable approach.

A quick look at valuation with the rule of 40

I have shared before the rule of 40 map, breaking down my methodology and showing how to pit the performance of SaaS businesses against one another through the lens of sales growth and operating profit.

As illustrated below, with the most recent data pulled from Yahoo Finance, only a few SaaS companies in my selection manage to satisfy the rule of 40, the principle that a software company's combined revenue growth rate and profit margin should exceed 40%. You can identify them in green.

Source: Data from Yahoo Finance. Sales Growth from the most recent quarter. Operating margin from the last 12 months. Graph from App Economy Insights. Bubble size based on market capitalization as of 6/30/2019.

As you can see by the graph, Elastic has a profile most similar to MongoDB (MDB) and Smartsheet (SMAR), with outstanding revenue growth above 50% and abysmal operating margin below 30%.

Now, how does this translate into valuations and how do we put them in perspective? Given that most of these companies are still losing money, I'm using below the EV/Sales multiple as a comparable valuation metric.

Source: Data from Yahoo Finance. Sales Growth from the most recent quarter. Operating margin from the last 12 months. Graph from App Economy Insights. Bubble size based on market capitalization as of 1/13/2019.

As explained in my previous posts, if we assume that the trendline represents what a "fair" valuation could be among this specific set of SaaS companies, the companies that are overvalued are above the trendline, while the companies that are undervalued are below the trendline.

Elastic has the following attributes:

Growth + Profit = [59% - 39%] = 20% .

. EV to sales ratio of ~15.

Based on this valuation chart alone, at first glance, ESTC is above the trendline and appears overvalued. But there's more to the story.

As just mentioned, MDB and SMAR are Elastic's peer group from revenue growth and profitability standpoint. And they both benefit from much higher EV/Revenue multiples, around 20. As a result, it's easy to make the case that Elastic is, in fact, undervalued compared to its peers at the moment.

Conclusion

Make no mistake. Just like most unprofitable SaaS businesses currently trading at high EV/Sales multiples, Elastic could suffer from a large draw-down in the context of a bear market, or simply based on slowing revenue growth at some point in the next few quarters.

You should not consider an investment in Elastic if you can't stomach a sell-off of 50% or more at some point down the road.

Given the promising path ahead, fueled by a strong leadership team hungry for growth that still has a huge stake in the company, I believe the upside potential is phenomenal and well worth the ride.

Elastic is trading under $69 today, just like it did on its IPO day. That's 34% down from its 52-week high. And I believe those who are paying attention today will be rewarded handsomely looking forward.

If you are looking for a portfolio of actionable ideas like this one, please consider joining the App Economy Portfolio. Start your free trial today! The rise of the App Economy is disrupting many industries: retail, entertainment, financials, media, social platforms, healthcare, enterprise software and more. While keeping in mind some of the best recommendations from experienced gurus of Wall Street such as Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, Burton Malkiel or Philip Fisher, I am trying to beat the S&P 500 index by a significant margin. Here are some of the trends reflected in the portfolio:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL AMZN ESTC ETSY FB GOOG MDB MTCH NFLX NTES SFIX SPLK SQ TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.