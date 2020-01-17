Behind The Idea: Ingredion - The Secret Ingredient For Performance

Valuations do not reflect the stable and fragmented end markets in which the company operates, neither its ability to benefit from the new consumers' trends nor to pass through price increases to customers.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Stanislas Capital: Ingredion's share price has collapsed due to investors' concerns surrounding its declining margins. The company is somehow exposed to corn prices because it purchases corn in order to process it for producing starches and sweeteners. The company collects also co-products (namely oil, gluten, and meal) which have been created during the production process. Unfortunately, corn prices have soared due to a lack of visibility on crop size and the value of co-products has collapsed because of lower soybean prices (soybean-based products are a substitute to corn co-products). On top of that, foreign operations have been impacted by a tough forex environment, with strong emerging currencies depreciation. Finally, Ingredion transitioned one of its most important production facilities into a shipping distribution center, which was associated with restructuring charges as well as the lower volume produced and sold. All put together, these elements have led to a 280 bps operating margin decline since 2017.

Investors seem very skeptical about the ability of the company to restore margins. However, our analysis gives us confidence that margins will recover and could even go beyond 2017 margins because of the business-mix improvement. Our analysis suggests that the company has already faced several periods of commodity price increases and has been very successful to pass through significant price increases to customers. Besides, corn prices have already fallen back to more normalized levels. Co-products values are still depressed, but we believe that they will normalize over the coming years because US soybean stocks will normalize with or without an improvement in US/China relations. Indeed, US farmers will produce fewer soybeans if the global demand remains depressed. Nevertheless, we still believe that the demand will somehow recover because, in addition to tariffs, Chinese imports have been hurt by the African swine fever which is clearly a one-time event. Moreover, we think that some non-US companies could buy US soybean in order to resell it to Chinese customers because Chinese demand would not disappear.

Even though the FX environment has been difficult, the company has one more time shown its ability to pass cost increases through. Unfortunately, every price increase has been offset by further FX depreciation. The Fed is no longer hiking interest rates, which could allow emerging currencies to stabilize. In any case, Ingredion is well diversified and is exposed to growing economies; therefore, patient investors will be rewarded once the FX environment stabilizes. The company restructurings should not occur every year and we believe that they strengthen the company positioning. Indeed, the company has reduced its exposure to a challenging business (namely high fructose corn syrup) and further invests into the specialty business which has higher margins and stronger growth profile.

In addition to facing profitability issues, the company is now trading at attractive multiples (PE of 13x and EV/EBITDA of 8x) which do not reflect the company strengths, its increasing exposure to specialty products and its stable end-markets. It seems that investors do not remember why the company deserved higher multiples a few years ago (PE of 17x and EV/EBITDA of 11x) and they are starting again to value Ingredion as a pure commodity processor/trader instead of an ingredient solutions provider.

SA: The declining use of sugar (and especially high fructose corn syrup) appears to be in irreversible decline - can you discuss how investors' fears over this trend are one of the sources of a mispricing?

SC: High fructose corn syrup is considered unhealthy and associated with obesity. As a result, the different industry players have started to face this declining demand by reducing their capacities in order to maintain pricing power and to keep operating close to full capacity (high fixed-costs industry).

Ingredion decided to shut down a corn wet milling plant producing high fructose corn syrup in order to transform it into a distribution center. The costs associated with that transformation have impacted margins. While we believe those costs are truly one-off and will not reoccur any time soon, some investors may disagree and consider that restructurings costs would be necessary until Ingredion does not produce high fructose corn syrup at all.

Moreover, for valuation purposes, we believe that Ingredion is compared to commodity processors/traders such as Archer-Daniel-Midland and Bunge because of their common exposure to high fructose corn syrup. Those companies have a different business model than Ingredion (more volatile, lower barriers to entry…) and a higher exposure to high fructose corn syrup, therefore they are valued with lower multiples. By considering Ingredion as one of their peers, the stock is unfairly penalized by lower valuations multiples.

SA: To follow up, is part of the mispricing because investors are still looking at the "old INGR" and not the new one?

SC: The fall in valuation multiple is a proof that investors are concerned not only by the lower profitability but are also considering somehow that business prospects will not materially improve. While the specialty ingredients business accounts for only 30% of revenue, it represents roughly 50% of operating income. Ingredion made significant investments into that area that should bear fruits in the coming quarters. Besides, that business is growing faster than the non-specialty business, which means that the business-mix will evolve even more quickly towards specialty products. Finally, the company is committed to further invest in specialty products. Lower valuation multiples suggest that this business-mix improvement is not taken into account, or at least not entirely.

SA: You identified a number of cyclical and secular trends having a near-term negative and long-term positive impact - is it because investors are assuming the former is secular, rather than cyclical, that results in the mispricing?

SC: Current valuation does not reflect the quality of the business; therefore, investors have other expectations than us concerning the business prospects. We believe that the attractiveness of the specialty business is well known (better profitability and higher growth profile benefitting from secular trends such as health & wellness, lower sugar intake, plant-based proteins, food away from home and clean labels) but may have been overlooked. By focusing only on the lower quality part of the business and on short-term results, we believe that investors may have considered short-term headwinds as structural. The future will tell us.

***

Thanks to Stanislas Capital for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.