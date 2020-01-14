The Quick Correction Indicates An Oil Bottom Is Near

We will look to go long UWT once we see a technical bottom is in. The fundamentals remain supportive.

In our view, there are few fundamental factors that will support oil at today's level like the 1) relative bullish crude storage builds for Jan and 2) very low Saudi crude exports so far this month.

We were previously bearish on oil for the near term, but following the quick drop in price, we are re-evaluating this stance.

The drop is understandable to an extent as US oil storage fair value pegs the fundamental supported price right around ~$58/bbl.

Welcome to the bottom is near edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Oil's whipsaw from last week is leaving a lingering impact on market participants. Following a brief stint at $65/bbl and $70+ Brent, prices have quickly retraced and tracked lower with WTI now trading at $58/bbl and Brent at $64/bbl.

The drop is understandable to an extent as US oil storage fair value pegs the fundamental supported price right around ~$58/bbl. But the extent of the drop does make one question if the market has lost a bit of its sanity. Following the killing of Iranian General Soleimani, the market quickly assumed a potential escalation between the US and Iran. But after Iran's missile stunt that hit no targets, the market is writing off this fiasco as if there will be no further retaliation. That just can't be further from the truth.

In an article we wrote last week titled, "In The Short Term, Oil's Recent Rally Suggests A Pause And Pullback As More Likely," we said that the rational conclusion would be for Iran to use proxies to get revenge versus a direct attack. The reasoning is that if Iran was to directly harm the US or any of its allies, then a further escalation is possible and the US may be forced to use all of its force. This is not the scenario Iran wants, so it would opt for proxies instead.

With all that said, oil prices are now trading below the level of the Soleimani event. Is this justifiable?

In our view, there are few fundamental factors that will support oil at today's level and indicate a bottom is close.

First, we expect bullish relative inventory builds for January with US crude storage ending the month flat.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Second, there has been very little change in the crude fundamentals with Brent time spreads remaining well-supported.

Third, Saudi's crude exports, something we are watching very closely on, continue to be weak in January and similar to the weakness we saw in December. For the first half of January, we are only seeing between ~5.8 to ~6 mb/d being exported. This follows a very weak December of ~6.3 mb/d.

When will we be looking to go long?

First and foremost, we need to exit out of our UGAZ long positions first. We explained in our natural gas article here that we reallocated the oil trading portfolio to a UGAZ long.

While we wait, we want to see the technicals hold-up while the fundamentals confirm themselves.

On the chart side, the correction came so fast that the TSI blitzed lower. WTI is now testing the upper trendline and the 200-day moving average. If this holds, we expect sideways movement until the negative momentum bottoms. When we see the technical signal indicate a bottom is in, that's when we will be going long UWT.

Conclusion

The fundamentals indicate an oil price bottom is near. Not only are we trading where oil storage based fair value say we should be at, but the very low Saudi crude exports so far this month indicates to us that the real impact of Abqaiq is only being felt now. This combined with relatively bullish US crude storage projections for the rest of January are turning us more bullish in the near term.

What we are basically looking for now is a technical bottom to take place before initiating a long UWT position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.