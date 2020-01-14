Stacking The Odds In Our Favor With BorgWarner

One of the greatest truths in trading is the following. This truth or modus operandi which we at all times aim to abide by is to put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside risk in the respective trades but significant upside. The trader who essentially does this well consistently over time will become wealthy.

In fact, the above assessment is purely based on probabilities and this is really what successful trading is all about. In fact, on the opposite side of the trading and investment spectrum is long-term value investing where once more we aim to stack the odds or probabilities in our favour as much as possible by operating with a significant margin of safety.

In this article, we are going to go through how we use probabilities in our favour and how we combine short-term trading and long-term investing. The stock we will be discussing is BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). We actually wrote about this stock in November last and stated that we believed there were more gains ahead for the stock. Since we penned that piece though, shares have dropped just over 2% in value and are currently trading at $41.38 per share.

If we look at the long-term chart, we can see that the MACD indicator has now given us a clear crossover which has resulted in the histogram trading above the zero line. We find that this key indicator is an excellent read on momentum and trend and similar to the simple moving average, is a lagging indicator meaning the signal is given after the share price has moved in earnest. Although past signals are not indicative of future results, investors can see very clearly here that shares rallied meaningfully once we got our crossovers in '16, '13 and '09. Considering BorgWarner's keen valuation at present (which remains heavily discounted), this is one way investors can stack the odds in their favour.

BorgWarner's debt to equity ratio comes in at 0.37 and earnings are expected to rebound by 4+% in 2020 followed by almost 9% the following year. The firm's dividend payout only makes up 17% of its net income at present and the company has rarely been as liquid (current ratio of 1.57) over the past decade. Furthermore, although the dividend has not grown for over two years now, the $0.17 quarterly payout looks pretty secure. This is important in case the following trade was to go against us.

First, if we go to the short-term chart, we can see that buying volume has remained strong, especially since that November peak. Volume is an excellent predictive technical indicator on short-term charts, however, we do not know where BWA will bottom in the short term.

Since we are not sure where the stock will bottom in the short term, why not sell the regular February (38 days to expiration) $40 put option for around $1.10 per contract? This immediately will bring the cost basis of the shares back down to $38.90 (excluding fees) which is approximately 6% below where the shares are trading at present.

Implied volatility in BWA is trading around the 30% level at present which means it is trading close to its 12-month average. This is fine in order to be able to sell option premium. BWA is announcing its next set of quarterly earnings results on the 12th of February next. Therefore, IV may continue to expand up until that date which is why we would at least go out to February with this trade.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Advanced traders would also sometimes use the banked put premium to buy an out of the money call which straight away increases the amount of long deltas on the trade. When the option premium received (put sale) equates to the cost of the premium bought (call purchase), the trader is essentially giving himself a free trade.

To sum up, BorgWarner on top of its strong long-term fundamentals also offers opportunities for short term-trading because of its rising volume and strong liquidity. As always, our aim in all strategies is to place the odds in our favour as much as possible. We will post this trade for subscribers if we decide to run with it.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BWA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.