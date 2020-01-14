Blackstone: A Long-Term Investment

I believe the market is underestimating BX’s capital allocation and return potential through its operating leverage.

BX will deliver 15%+ annual compounding returns as it grows its asset base, maintains its pricing, and benefits from careful, late-cycle deal-making.

Investment Thesis

Blackstone (BX) represents a compelling long-term investment opportunity. The market is underestimating the fee-related earnings (FRE) potential of the business and the advantages scale brings to operating leverage. Further, Blackstone is positioned well in a market softening with its recent investments and its disciplined, tenured team.

Company Background

Blackstone is an alternative asset manager with roots in private equity. The firm makes money from management fees on assets under management (AUM), ~1% of committed capital. It also makes a percentage of the profits from investments (carry) when it realizes investments (~20%). It has four key business units - real estate, credit, private equity, and hedge funds. It competes with alternative asset managers like Apollo (APO), KKR (KKR), CG (CG), and with traditional asset managers like BlackRock (BLK), Capital Group, and Dimensional.

Situation Overview

Blackstone has performed well in the past 18 months after its conversion to a C-Corp. It was included in many indices as a result and its distribution grew significantly. At the same time, I believe that the best times are ahead.

The Company is shareholder-friendly and is starting to see the flywheel of operating leverage that comes from managing large capital bases across its four key businesses. Some investors are worried about the Company's performance in an economic downturn, but I believe it will do even better when a softening occurs due to its conservative deal making today and experience weathering different market environments.

Blackstone is a long-term compounding hold that should generate 15% annualized returns. Here are my key reasons why.

Long-Term Capital Inflows

Blackstone is positioned for long-term capital inflows and as its asset base becomes more permanent as more money flows into alternative assets - the Company is not too big to grow.

The firm has three major distribution channels: retail, perpetual capital, and newer investing platforms. It has a tremendous brand in alternative assets. To give some context, the Company manages ~$500 billion today, up 5x from ~$100 billion at IPO in 2007. It has gross inflows of ~$400 billion in the last 3 years, which is roughly the sum of the next 3 competitors.

Source: Company presentation

Let us dig deeper into each of the distribution channels.

Retail has room for growth with conversion to C Corp (retail represents ~$50 billion of total $500 billion AUM, represents ~0.1% of total market). Only 2-3% of individual portfolios consist of alternatives in US. This may be the biggest market opportunity. An inclusion in more ETFs and indices will prompt inflows, combined with greater personal allocation to the sector if private equity can continue to show returns >~8% annually.

Perpetual capital is another avenue of growth. These are vehicles with long-term duration. Perpetual capital has grown 6x since IPO from $10 billion to $60 billion today (13 vehicles today), with real estate and credit representing half of the base. 90% of AUM capital is tied up for >1 year, average lock in is 12 years and up from 8 years in 2013. This business line has strong recurring revenue and visibility from this stream in FRE.

Finally, the Company is expanding to new products rapidly. In the near term, there is new growth in real estate, growth equity, infrastructure, and in Asia. There are near-term catalysts for fee growth from 5 new funds raising in 2020.

Clear Path to Shareholder Returns

There is a stable, clear path to 50% FRE growth and $2 Distributable Earnings/share by 2021 with stable pricing, consistent dividends, and growing margins.

Despite remarkable AUM growth, fees have been stable at 1% of committed capital. This means the business has pricing power. In addition, fee-related earnings (FRE) margin has grown from 34% in 2008 to 45% in 2018 across all businesses with headcount operating leverage. This is due to the fact that as fund size grows, headcount does not have to grow linearly.

Source: Company presentation

I believe this will continue to grow at 15% 5-year CAGR. Finally, the Company has a 85% distribution policy of FRE, and a clear path to $2 DE/share with 5 funds being raised and RE Core+ fees.

Source: Company presentation

Market Softening Is An Opportunity, Not a Threat

Accommodative monetary policy should support asset prices and Company uses its scale to invest conservatively and where it has experience.

I believe a market compression will not be as spectacular as 2008 and that management will be able to navigate a softening - unemployment at 3.5%, wage growth at 3%, and home prices up 3%. The Company is focusing on operational improvements vs. multiple expansion in new opportunities and is investing where it can get pricing with scale (GLP, Reuters, warehouse, payments). The average managing director at Blackstone (BX) has 18 years of experience and has seen multiple cycles.

Valuation

Looking at valuation, I took a haircut to where the Company is trading at today, and to where peers are at. I still see room for 15% return in the short-term due to the pricing power that the market is under-appreciating.

On a comparable basis, I took a blended ratio of 17x DE and 15x P/E to arrive at a PT of $65 ($68+$60/2=~$65).

Distributable Earnings

17x Distributable Earnings of $4/common share in 2020E ($4 per share * 17x= $68). KKR: 16x, CG: 11x, APO: 21x, ARES: 23, average: ~19x, haircut to 17x.

P/E Ratio

P/E ratio: ~$4 billion net income to drive $60 billion market cap ($4*15x=$60). KKR: 16x, APO: 25x, ARES: 41 (27x), haircut down to 15x (BX trading at ~25x).

Catalysts

There are a few catalysts for further growth beyond what I have projected. First, the Company can see realizations upcoming with Crocs, GEMS Education, and Refinitiv (in 2 years via LSE). This would be lumpy additional carry not currently shown. Second, the close of the new life sciences fund in 1H’20 (¾ closed as of January 2020), would drive fees. Third, a change in rule regarding dual class structure could result in an addition to the S&P 500 and drive further demand and distribution.

Conclusion

The market is just beginning to understand the advantages scale brings to Blackstone in its asset management business. Further, Blackstone has a culture of active deal-making which has supported a stabilization in fees. I believe that the Company represents a long-term attractive investment, coupled with some yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.