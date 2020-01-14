Cassava Sciences: An Investment Opportunity With Some Volatile Periods But A Net Upside

Except for some volatility related to products news at clinical testing, there could be an upside to $10-15 till the end of the year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), formerly Pain Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage biopharma company developing a novel drug treatment for Alzheimer's disease and a diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's with a simple blood test.

After a long period of downside since September 2016 (then trading under Pain Therapeutics), when its share price reached $20.02, it went down to $0.81 on 28th December 2018. Afterwards, the share price rose steadily until 28th December 2019, till it reached $1.68, after which it surged nearly 500% to reach $9.65.

The question in the minds of short-term investors, who missed that steep uptrend, is whether the company can climb back to its share price of $10 and above. As for longer-term investors, some of whom may have experienced that downtrend while holding the stock, it is important to know whether there is a possibility to fall down to the lows of $0.81.

By taking a look at the specifics of the sector in which the company operates and using metrics like cash burnout ratio, pipeline, competitive position, market price-to-research ratio, market value per employee ratio as well as considering the risks, I believe that SAVA is on its way, not necessarily through a steady but sure path to an upside in its stock price. This upside can even reach and exceed the $10 level to the $15 level by the end of this year.

The bio pharmaceutical sector

According to Investopedia, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies both produce medicines, but the medicines made by biotechnology companies are derived from living organisms while those made by pharmaceutical companies generally have a chemical basis. Now, biopharmaceuticals (or biopharma) refers to companies that are using both biotechnology and chemical sources in their medical R&D efforts.

Moreover, a clinical phase biotechnology company is a company that has either completed or is currently in the process of completing a clinical trial. These trials are designed to assess new medications for efficacy, tolerability, safety, and other signals.

In the case of SAVA, it is currently in phase 2 and is focused on developing drug for the treatment of nervous system disorder, namely the early detection and treatment of Alzheimer's (neurodegenerative disease which degrades the functions of the minds).

Figure 1: SAVA current position in clinical trials

Source: Phases of clinical research

In the U.S., an estimated 5.5 million people have Alzheimer's disease, of which, 5.3 million are 65 and older. Additionally, Alzheimer's disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S., killing more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. The global cost of Alzheimer's disease and dementia is estimated to be $605 billion, which is equivalent to one percent of the entire world's gross domestic product.

Together with the human suffering aspect, there are the huge economic costs for the healthcare systems.

Hence, as a counter-measure, the Alzheimer's treatment market could be a boon for the biopharma industry. However, the drug development and commercialization process is not a straight-forward one and is in no way an investment where the investor embarks for a joyful ride.

As a matter of fact, Biogen (BIIG), a large biotech, announced at the end of October 2019 that it would file for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Aducanumab, its Alzheimer's disease drug. The stock did rally (+25%) but has not recovered completely following a steep downside (-48%) after disappointing news on the same drug in March of 2019.

In addition to big caps, small biotech companies, like SAVA are also playing an active role in finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease. In fact, out of the 74 clinical-stage programs with disease-modifying potential in Alzheimer's disease, small biotech companies account for more than three-fourths of these.

Compared to Biogen's $53 billion, SAVA has a market cap of only $140 million but similarly to the former has drugs currently undergoing clinical trials.

Current status in clinical trials and products in the pipeline

SAVA's drug candidate, PTI-125, is a small molecule that targets an altered form of a scaffolding protein called Filamin A. The latter in its altered form in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer's pathology (disease conditions).

PTI-125 has already completed phase 1 clinical trials, also called "first-in-humans" trials, which is the first stage of testing in human subjects. These trials are designed to test the safety, side effects, and best dose formulation method for the drug. The drug is currently in phase 2, more specifically phase 2b.

Prior to this phase, there was a report by Bloomberg that:

"Cassava Sciences had recently completed a Phase 2a safety study in Alzheimer's disease with PTI-125, a new drug with a novel mechanism of action. Funding for this Phase 2 study was provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)."

At that time, there was no upside in the stock. However, all changed on December 6, 2019, one day after the company announced additional positive news for the phase 2a phase clinical testing.

Figure 2: SAVA share price evolution in the last 6-month period

Source: Seeking Alpha

An additional product in the pipeline is PTI-125Dx. SAVA is developing PTI-125Dx, a diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease with a simple blood test. Up to now, related studies have been encouraging.

Now, a diagnostic test using a blood sample will be a far cry from the current invasive and painful techniques available and will greatly simplify the detection of Alzheimer's disease, possibly years before the appearance of any symptoms. A report by the Alzheimer's Association states that an early diagnosis could save the U.S. as much as $7.9 trillion over the lifetime of all living Americans.

For a biopharma, its pipeline (stages of clinical trials) is very important. The fact that SAVA currently has two products in the pipeline is a strong indicator in terms of value and future prospects of the company since these are both at the clinical stage and funded by NIH as well.

Competitive position and strong research approach

A search for companies or research organizations which had completed trials at phase 2 (same phase as SAVA) was done in clinicaltrials.gov, which is a database of privately and publicly funded clinical studies conducted around the world.

It was found that there are currently six such cases from Jan. 2018 to Jan. 2020.

Figure 3: Completed Studies for Alzheimer's Disease in the US for Phase 2

Source : Clinicaltrials.gov

Now, out of the six, there are only two publicly listed companies, with the rest consisting of research organizations and private companies. In addition to SAVA, Neurotrope Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is the other publicly listed company.

Figure 4: Completed Studies for Alzheimer's Disease in the US for Phase 2 funded by NIH

Source : Clinicaltrials.gov

A key point which shows the strength of SAVA's research potential is NIH funding. Only SAVA in the phase 2 category for status completed is getting funded through National Institute of Health (NIH) grants. Now, grants are assessed based on their significance, innovation, and approach before the organization gets the award. Given those criteria and high associated benchmarks, it comes then at no surprise that the award rate is low. In fact, it was only 17% in 2014. The total number of applications that year was 54,519, with the number of awards standing less than 9500.

Hence, the company's R&D approach was superior. However, for an investor, it is important to know whether superiority in research approach can translate into financial strength.

High quality at lower cost research and diminishing operating costs

In spite of the superior quality research, the company is not spending a large amount of money on research. In this respect, I use Market price-to-research ratio, calculated by dividing a company's market value by its last 12 months of expenditures on research and development. I obtained a value of 168.7 for SAVA compared to Neurotrope's 2.4. This comparison shows that the amount the company is spending on R&D expenses is relatively low to achieve such a market capitalization.

In addition, for a company whose main focus currently is R&D, I also consider the market value per employee, which is obtained by dividing the market value by the number of employees. This is at a staggering $15.6 million compared to Neurotrope's $2.2 million.

Interestingly, the market value per employee for SAVA is higher than for companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) which stands at $8 million.

Figure 5: Market price-to-research ratio and Market price per employee

Source: Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha (peer comparison)

On August 12th, 2019, SAVA reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net loss for the second quarter 2019 was $1.1 million compared to a net loss of $2.5 million for the same period in 2018. The company ended the second quarter 2019 with $18.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, and no debt.

The underlying reason for this drastic reduction in net loss by more than 100% is a significant decrease in operating expenses, more specifically, the R&D part (from $1,463 million to $308 million in the last quarter). It is to be noted also that these do not include the grants amounts being obtained from the NIH. Therefore, the company has been able to cut down on these R&D expenses, while at the same time maintaining two products in its pipeline.

Figure 6: SAVA Operating expenses

Source: SAVA quarterly reports

Bio pharma companies do not generate sales revenue while at the clinical stage. Therefore, financially, SAVA lives on its cash until it generates enough income.

Cash burn rate going down

Now, for a company which lives off its cash and has no revenues, something important for investors to consider is the cash burn rate. Essentially, cash burn rate is the rate at which a company uses up its cash reserves or cash balance.

Figure 7: Cash position and cash burn rate for SAVA

Source: Seeking Alpha cash flow and balance sheet statements.

The latest cash position of the company is $17.8 million, while cash burn rate has gradually stabilized from -$4.8 million to -$2.5 million for the first 9 months of 2019. With a quarter cash burn rate varying from $-0.6 to -0.7 million, we can reasonably expect a burn rate of $-3.2 million for 2019. Therefore, the $17.8 million cash is more five times the $3.2 million annual cash burn rate.

Also having a high level of cash can insulate the company against the possibility of raising further equity capital, thereby significantly decreasing the probability of shares dilution from capital raise. Together with a high level of cash, the company has practically no debt. Also, it receives research grants, which is also a plus point.

Therefore, SAVA with a strong research team is financially strong. However, before an investment decision can be made, it is important to consider the risks.

Downside risks

The most important risk for SAVA is that, despite 10 years of research, there can still be complete failure.

In this respect, for phase 2, which is a critical stage in the development process of a drug, the success rate is only 30%, meaning that 70% of all tests fail! That's a high figure, but, which if considered in the context of Alzheimer's therapies in general having a failure rate of more than 99%, becomes less of a bitter pill to swallow.

Also, I consider the fact that the company is the sole beneficiary of NIH grants in the "phase 2 completed category" to be a strong indicator of the superiority of its innovative approach in Alzheimer's drug development.

Secondly, there can be financial risks. Biopharma companies generally have to bear those operating costs for a long time, even if they have been reduced as for SAVA. The reasons are that they are involved in research, development, and testing developing a drug which can be administered to a patient, and this takes an average of 12 years to complete.

Figure 8: SAVA Drug development process

Source: SAVA Investment highlights

In addition, the fact that from the 10,000 of molecules screened during R&D, only 10 will be patented and just 1 will manage to pass all stages of tests and clinical trials to become a drug means that the probability of success is less than 0.01%.

However, for a patient investor, the returns from patents can be very high. By licensing the right to make and sell the products derived as a result of years of research, SAVA can make very high profits for the drug or diagnostic test it is currently developing. Additionally, I view very positively the fact that SAVA has been able to reduce operating costs as it will be able to last longer without generating sales.

Finally, there are always risks that some other company or research organization discovers the "miracle drug" against Alzheimer's before SAVA, and the company is not able to commercialize its pipeline. Here, one factor which can mitigate against such a possibility is the fact that biopharma and biotech develop precision drugs (also called single target drugs), which aim to provide the right treatment, for the right patient, at the right time. The overwhelming use of therapies that provide treatment to single targets (restricted patient target group), in contrast with multi-targets (wider patient target group) ensures that "everyone can have his piece of the pie".

Considering an entry position

I first looked at its price evolution over a five-year period. The two steep and painful downsides of September 2016 and August 2018 were, respectively, due to a combination of factors, including disappointment over unexpectedly having to raise capital after current cash positions not lasting long enough to sustain operations to finance research activities repeated rejection for Remoxy by the FDA.

Figure 9: SAVA share price evolution over 5 years

Source: Seeking Alpha

I believe that downsides of such scale are now something of the past as the company finances have improved considerably after the restructuring in 2018, and it has now two products in its pipeline. For a small-cap biopharma, having two products in its pipeline not only indicates higher growth potential but also the ability to continue to gain equity investment for its R&D.

Moreover, I also strongly believe that the news with respect to PTI-125Dx (as in April 2019) have not yet been quantified in the stock price. By focusing mainly on PTI-125 (Alzheimer's suppressing drug) at the expense of PTI-125Dx (Alzheimer's detecting), investors have mainly ignored that the fact that the company's pipeline consists of two products and, more importantly, that it has been able to reduce R&D expenditure.

Figure 10: SAVA share price evolution over 5 years

Source: Seeking Alpha augmented by labeling showing key events and their effect on the share price.

Also, some of the earning positives, reported back in August 2019 have not been fully quantified in the stock price. The company beat earnings estimates by $0.03 and reduced R&D expenses by 79%. However, this was followed by a stock upside of 20%, which I believe is not sufficient.

The stock price movement is primarily driven by news about the PTI-125 drug. In this respect, there was a 6x surge in volume since early December 2019 when shares rallied more than 260% after the company announced encouraging mid-stage data on PTI-125 in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Now, for a stock like SAVA, which is less frequently traded, compared to stocks like Biogen, these positive news generate high trading volumes with short jumps (bursts) followed by relatively smooth trading thereafter. In the case of SAVA, I believe that this is the period we are currently in, with investors following the stock trying to make assessments of the impact of the latest information.

Some of the forthcoming dates when the volume will surge again and which investors should be on the look-out are: April 2020 for the clinical study targeted completion date for PTI-125 and June 2020 for PTI-125Dx

Figure 11: Share price and volume evolution

Source: Seeking Alpha

I believe that, except for the volatility which will be induced by the news at and around these dates, there will be a net upside up till the end of this year when the stock can even exceed its May 2018 levels ($10) and can even reach its mid 2016 level at around $15.

Key takeaways

Small bio-pharma companies can be inherently risky because they have no products on the market, and they are burning through cash to reach that goal. But when they have been able to control and even reduce their R&D expenses levels, that reduces the risk significantly, and this is the case for SAVA.

Moreover, the grants being obtained from the NIH point to superior research with those strong values for market value per employee. The pipeline indicates diversification (two products instead of one) and growth.

For investors prepared to navigate through some volatility and prepared to bring their contribution to the fight against Alzheimer's, this is an opportunity to generate growth income.

They will be comforted to know that the Alzheimer's-related research is a national priority for the NIH and FDA, and there is little possibility that the outcome of any national political debates on health may have a negative effect on this sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.