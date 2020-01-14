Luther Burbank: Catalysts From Q3 2019 Represent A Compelling Reason To Invest

Unlike many banks, LBC saw the yield on its loan portfolio increase from 3.92% in Q2 2019 to 3.96% in Q3 2019.

Net income in Q3 2019 was $12.7 million or $.23 per diluted common share vs. Q3 2018 net income of $12.1 million or $.21 per diluted common share.

Investment Thesis

The last time I covered Luther Burbank (LBC), I concluded that the stock price looked more attractive after falling from highs of more than $13/share in 2018. Although the stock price looked more attractive, I also noted that there weren't any significant catalysts on the horizon that made me believe an investment at the time would have been worthwhile.

A lot has changed since I published my article Luther Burbank: Is It Time To Buy Before Q4 2018 Earnings? on January 30, 2019, now that the Federal Reserve has made it clear that it expects interest rates will continue to fall in a lower-for-longer interest rate environment. Many banks are struggling in the current environment as they are seeing net interest margin (NIM) compress as a result of loan portfolios with decreasing yields and higher (but flattening) cost of deposits.

When the Federal Reserve changed its stance on interest rates in mid-2019, it completely changed the narrative I arrived at my previous article. As a result, LBC's stock price has climbed quickly and outperformed the S&P 500 in total return.

Unfortunately, I decided to not put LBC on my watch list because of my initial conclusion that there were no catalysts justified making an investment at that time. Now that the opportunity is past, the real question is whether or not LBC deserves some love (and a potential investment) at its current price even though the stock sits just below its 52-week-high of $11.99.

Contractual Obligations

Deposit growth continues to be a focal point for banks and it has become even more critical now that the cost of those deposits has flattened or reversed from yields that depositors hadn't seen in years. I was originally concerned with LBC's high concentration of brokered deposits because these are typically acquired at a premium when compared with retail deposits.

The cost of retail and brokered deposits have dropped rapidly with Laura Tarantino giving some pretty staggering figures on the Q3 2019 earnings call.

As we think about deposits recent reductions in short-term market rates have translated to improvements in the cost of our deposits. The ending rate on our retail deposit portfolio decreased by [8 basis points] to a level of 1.98% at September 30 versus a measure of 2.06% at June 30. As would be expected with short-term brokered deposits, the cost of our wholesale deposits declined more rapidly and fell by 31 basis points to a rate of 2.10% at the end of the third quarter, as compared to a rate of 2.41% at the end of the second quarter. Our time deposits represent 67% of our deposit composition.

Investors should expect continued improvement in reduction of cost associated with time deposits because 29% ($1.04 billion of deposits) is subject to renewal in Q4 2019 and roughly half of these funds ($527 million) is categorized as brokered deposits and, currently, carry a weighted average interest rate of 2.11%. Market pricing at the end of Q3 2019 suggested a repricing rate of less than 2%. The remaining retail funds up for renewal in Q4 2019 (approximately $516 million) have a weighted average interest rate of 2.21% and an average repricing rate of 1.98%.

LBC has appropriately responded to falling interest rates by decreasing the number of time deposits with payments greater than one year. This allows LBC to position its portfolio in a way that makes the company less reliant on brokered deposits which will, ultimately, reduce the overall cost of deposits which should benefit NIM.

Time deposits with payments due 1 to 3 years saw the total amount of obligation decrease by approximately $470 million year-over-year (YoY).

Time deposits with payments coming due in less than one year saw the total amount of obligation increase by nearly $900 million YoY.

In total, time deposits saw an increase of nearly $390 million YoY.

I am also impressed that LBC has been able to continue expanding interest and fee income at a faster pace than the cost of total interest expense. LBC has seen this trend continue since Q3 2018. At this point, LBC appears to be growing total interest and fee income at a pace that is slightly faster than the rate at which total interest expense is increasing.

In total, interest and fee income for the first nine months of 2019 was $36.3 million higher than the first nine months of 2018. Total interest expense for the first nine months of 2019 was approximately $34.4 million higher than the same time period in 2018. For Q3 2019 interest and fee, income was approximately $9.3 million higher than the same time period in 2018 and interest expense was roughly $8.4 million higher.

In other words, LBC is experiencing a positive trend of being able to continue growing interest and fee income at a faster pace than total interest expense over both a long-term and short-term basis.

Net Interest Income

When we are talking about Net Interest Income (NII), it all boils down to strong interest-earning assets vs. interest-bearing liabilities. Prior to the change in stance by the Federal Reserve, most banks were beginning to see an increase in interest-earning assets because new loan originations were being made at higher yields than the existing portfolio was generating. LBC has also benefitted from this trend where most of its lending activities were seeing a boost in yield.

Increases in the average balance and in the average yield have resulted in a loan portfolio that has jumped from 3.63% for the first 9 months of 2018 to 3.88% for the first 9 months of 2019. The improvement of 25 basis points is actually quite good considering other financial institutions have struggled just to maintain the same yield on interest-earning assets. Increases in the average balance and yield represent half of the equation with the big question being how interest-bearing liabilities performed during the same time period.

Interest-bearing assets represent a current problem and a potential near-term catalyst for LBC, especially if you are like me and believe that we will be in a lower-for-longer interest rate environment for the next year. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities may have outpaced the growth in yield of interest-earning assets but the renewal of $1.04 billion (29% of all time deposits) in Q4 2019 to lower rates should have a greater impact on reducing the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Time deposits for Q3 2019 have a total interest cost of $22.4 million and the average yield associated with these funds is 2.40%. The way I see it, each basis point time deposits drop results in a savings of approximately $93.4k. A drop of 10 basis points should result in a savings of nearly $1 million on interest-bearing liabilities. Of the $1.04 billion set to reprice in Q4 2019, we should expect to see a decrease in yield on these assets between 10 basis points and 20 basis points.

Loan Portfolio

The other reason why I am turning bullish on LBC is that the decrease in cost associated with interest-bearing liabilities is accompanied by new loan volume origination that is above the current yield of the existing interest-earning assets.

Tarantino summarizes the positives trends associated with new loan volume on the earnings call:

The weighted average rate on new loan volume during the quarter was 4.26%, while the weighted average rate on loan curtailments and pay off for the same period was 4.22% resulting in a spread of only 4 basis points. This compares to a second quarter weighted average coupon on loan originations of 4.44% and a weighted average rate on payoffs and paydowns of 4.33% and a corresponding spread of 11 basis points.

This means that new loans are being originated at higher yields than the weighted average rate of loans being paid for. Although the yield for new loan originations is down from the previous quarter (new loan originations in Q2 2019 had an average yield of 4.44% compared with 4.26% in Q3 2019), we have to appreciate the fact that lower yield loans are being paid-off and the capital is being reused to fund new loans at higher yields.

The weighted average rate for LBC's loan portfolio increased by one basis point from 4.18% at the end of Q2 2019 to 4.19% at the end of Q3 2019. Tarantino points out that management expects to see a stable loan portfolio yield given that new loan originations are slightly above the current yield and 89% of the loans in the portfolio are currently fixed-rate which means that there is little risk in the near term. The weighted average term to first repricing date is currently 3.47 years as of September 30, 2019.

The interest rate risk to earnings has improved tremendously when compared with estimates provided in Q3 2018. The image below represents the Q3 2019 interest rate risk to earnings.

The image below is the same interest rate risk to earnings from Q3 2018 that was used in my previous article on LBC.

Given these estimates, it becomes clear that our lower-for-longer interest rate environment is something that should have a net-zero impact on LBC's earnings. Even if the Federal Reserve were to change its current position and begin raising interest rates it would take an increase of 400 BPs to have a -8.9% impact on earnings as of Q3 2019. The same scenario one year ago at an increase of 300 BPs (I am using 300 BPs instead of 400 BPs in order to more accurately reflect the 2x reduction in rate so far in 2019) would have resulted in a -22.4% impact on net income.

Management has stated that it continues to focus on multifamily and single-family residential lending as its primary areas of expertise. Based on this, it shouldn't surprise anyone that nearly 97% of the outstanding loan portfolio (in dollars) can be attributed to these two categories.

The % of total loan dollars has increased for multifamily and decreased slightly for single-family residential lending. LBC's loan composition has changed primarily because of elevated prepayments from customers who are moving to long-term fixed-rate loan products given the low-rate environment.

Multifamily Lending - I appreciate management's detailed notes as to why they focus on multifamily lending and steps that they've taken in order to mitigate risk. The following is a summary of LBC's multifamily lending strategy and loan characteristics.

LBC has a focus on stabilized/seasoned assets with rents at or below market levels. LBC is focused on properties that cater to low/middle income renters.

Average multifamily loan size has a balance of roughly $1.6 million.

The average multifamily property in the portfolio has 15.3 units.

The average loan to value of a multifamily property is 56.9%.

Needless to say, the figures above indicate that LBC isn't originating multifamily loans for the sake of generating loan production. From a risk-based perspective, we are talking about an extremely high-quality portfolio of loans at a solid yield. Additionally, the emphasis on multifamily lending should benefit LBC's portfolio in that these loans are less likely to pre-pay than single-family loans because landlords of these properties are focused on cash flow while single-family lending has more churn due to owners refinancing or moving which both result in early prepayment.

Single-family Lending - These loans are originated through a network of third-party mortgage brokers with the intent of retaining the mortgage after origination. The following is a summary of LBC's single-family lending strategy and loan characteristics.

A majority of loans are for purchase transactions but they also originate loans with the purpose of refinancing.

The average loan balance is $907k.

The weighted average loan-to-value is 64.5%

The average credit score at the time of origination/refresh is 749.

Single-family represents a complimentary product to the multifamily lending but as mentioned already, these loans to present more risk when it comes to prepayments. With this in mind, I appreciate that the total amount of the loan portfolio represented by single-family lending has reduced from 36.7% on December 31, 2018, to 33% as of September 30, 2019.

Conclusion

Based on the changes in policy by the Federal Reserve and strong Q3 2019 results I would consider myself to be Very Bullish on LBC going forward. I am optimistic that we will begin to see NIM expansion in Q4 2019 as new loans are funded at yield similar to the existing portfolio (slightly higher) while the cost of time deposits drops from the repricing $1.04 billion of the portfolio.

Since the reversal of policy by the Federal Reserve, LBC's stock price has continued to move up nicely since the beginning of August.

Using the last four quarters of earnings (Q4 2018 through Q3 2019) we can see that diluted EPS has steadily improved with the rolling 1-year total diluted EPS of $.83/share. Given the quarterly dividend of $.0575/share, the payout ratio during this time frame is approximately 27.7%.

For those who see LBC in the same light as I do, this does not mean that I expect the share price will explode over the next several months or that investors should expect an extra-large dividend increase because LBC is still in its infancy of being a publicly-traded company. However, I do believe that LBC has the potential to make a statement with its Q4 2019 earnings report that will allow it to move back to its highs that haven't been seen since a few months after it was listed.

At the current price of $11.70/share, it looks like there could be a near-term upside of approximately 11% which is based on the stock trading for approximately $13/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LBC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

