Alteryx: Intuitive Data Analytics Solution Driven By Industry Tailwinds
About: Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)
by: Richard Durant
Summary
Advanced analytics capabilities are now table stakes for achieving competitiveness in many industries.
Increasing volumes of data as well as increasing variety in the types and sources of data is driving the need for intuitive data analytic software.
Alteryx should continue to benefit as companies move from traditional tools like spreadsheets to specialized self-service analytic software.
In recent years the volume of data being generated and stored globally has exploded and as companies with advanced analytic capabilities tend to outperform their peers across a broad range of metrics, analytics is now