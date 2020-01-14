Sapiens Acquires sum.cumo For DACH Region Expansion

The deal is part of a larger restart of Sapiens' M&A focus to expand its geographic footprint, increase capabilities, and add talent amid an ongoing industry expansion.

sum.cumo provides a wide range of software integration and marketing services for insurance and lottery clients in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Sapiens International has acquired sum.cumo for up to EUR28.4 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Sapiens International (SPNS) has announced the acquisition of sum.cumo for up to EUR28.4 million ($31.6 million).

sum.cumo has developed a suite of software consulting and integration service offerings to the insurance and lottery industry sectors.

SPNS stock value has doubled in the past 12 months and management is pursuing a reinvigorated M&A strategy to drive growth.

This M&A focus may result in some choppy quarters in 2020 as the firm will have high comparables to jump over amid lumpy M&A integrations, but the InsurTech industry is growing, so my bias on the stock is cautiously Bullish.

Target Company

Hamburg, Germany-based sum.cumo was founded to provide digital solutions for insurtech and lottery clients with both front-end and back-end capabilities.

Management is headed by founder and co-CEO Bjorn Freter, who was previously CEO at iNet24 Holding AG and CEO at EuroTing AG, both firms being in the insurance industry.

Below is an overview video of sum.cumo's recent success with client Dextra (in German):

Source: sumcumo

Market & Competition

According to a recent Oliver Wyman report, the market for InsurTech companies in Germany has grown markedly since 2010, as the chart shows below:

However, in recent years, the growth in companies has plateaued, with exits and market withdrawals (pivots) increasing.

The recent market dynamic has seen only rare entries into and outside the German market. Financing availability for InsurTech companies has been improving in recent years, at least for a few of the top-performing startups.

According to a report by Technavio, the global InsurTech market is expected to see 51% of its growth through 2023 come from the European market, as the chart shows below:

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Sapiens International disclosed the acquisition price and terms as 'up to' EUR28.4 million ($31.6 million) of which EUR24.4 million was cash and EUR4 million was in SPNS shares.

This was on 2019 non-GAAP revenues of EUR15 million, so SPNS paid a price/sales multiple of approximately 1.89x, assuming total consideration paid is at the maximum.

Management said the deal 'will be accretive to profit starting from the second half of 2020,' with an expected closing in mid-Q1, 2020.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicates that as of September 30, 2019, Sapiens had $73.1 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $230.9 million of which long-term debt was $58.8 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $47.0 million.

In the past 12 months, Sapiens International's stock price has increased 110.2% vs. the U.S. Software industry's rise of 40.6% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index' 27.40%, as the SPNS chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,270,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,320,000,000 Price / Sales 4.07 Enterprise Value / Sales 4.24 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 27.47 Earnings Per Share $0.59 Total Debt To Equity 57.47% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $29,600,000 Revenue Growth Rate 8.43%

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

SPNS acquired sum.cumo as part of a renewed M&A strategy to add capabilities, customers, and new geographic footprint.

As Sapiens CEO Roni Al-Dor stated in the deal announcement:

Penetration into the DACH region has been part of Sapiens' long-term growth strategy and we have started to gain traction in this region with Sapiens products. With sum.cumo's local and talented team and customers, we should significantly enhance our presence there.

DACH is short for Germany [D], Austria [A], and Switzerland [CH], so SPNS's acquisition of sum.cumo will enlarge its presence in those markets and expand its Sapiens DigitalSuite, which was created for clients focused on insurance e-commerce strategy execution.

SPNS stock has had an enviable ride in the past twelve months, more than doubling in value as the firm enjoys tailwinds from the digitalization of the insurance industry on a global basis.

The company recently acquired Calculo, an insurance software company for the Spanish market, which served as a model for its M&A-based growth strategy by supporting its three pillars of geographic expansion, customer base growth, and talent additions.

From management's stated M&A approach, the deal for sum.cumo looks to be an excellent move, providing deeper access to the EU's largest market in Germany.

With management's recent strengthening guidance for the full-year 2019, continued focus on top-line revenue growth and margin expansion, SPNS may have the momentum to continue its recent run for a while longer.

However, with such strong growth figures in 2019, 2020's comparables may have quite a hurdle to jump over.

Management spent a fair amount of time on the most recent earnings call talking about M&A-based growth, which makes me wonder if organic growth is plateauing and management is turning to M&A to keep the growth going.

If so, that could mean some bumpy quarters ahead, as acquisitions take time from announcement to integration and financial results.

Investors should be careful about extrapolating SPNS future performance from its stellar 2019 results as management changes its emphasis to M&A, but given strong industry growth trends, my bias on the stock is cautiously Bullish.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.