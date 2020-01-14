SP500 Rally Is Approaching Statistically Rarefied Air

In a quest to seek out nontraditional, purely statistical measurement of SP-500 rallies to determine how stretched (or not) current medium-term (multi-month) up-trends are, we have over the decades settled on 4 useful factors:

The duration of the rally (in sessions) The extent of the trough-to-peak gains (in %) Consecutive days of low VIX volatility since the trough Count of new-highs (breakouts) since the trough

Many other factors are of course available, but they were effectively subsumed in these four major factors, or were too short-term for consideration.

To identify medium-term rally starting points ("troughs") we found the best method to use those points where the SP500 printed a new 24-session low and the ensuing 5 days were higher than that low. From these points, as long as the index was trading above its 24-session low, we considered the market in a rally (uptrend). If we printed a 24-session low, the rally was considered over, and the process restarted.

The chart below highlights the rally starting points identified in the last 5 years together with measurement of the 1st metric, namely duration of rally. Rallies less than 5 days duration are ignored from the statistical record to avoid "noise" from the sample: Each day during the course of a normal market rally, we count the 4 main factors and compare the tallies to the 25-year historical record of 265 rallies (205 when we remove noise such as rallies less than 5 days, rallies less than 2% in size etc) since 1995 to determine how often numbers have exceeded those that we are currently witnessing.

For example the current rally has endured for 68 sessions since the bottom printed on 02 Oct 2019, which has only been exceeded 11.1% of the time since 1995, implying a 88.9% probability we have likely seen the top.

Similarly, the rally has gained 13.4% which has only been exceeded 14.2% of the time, implying a 85.8% probability we have seen the top.

There have been 15 new highs (breakouts) since the rally commenced, a number only exceeded 5.7% in the past, implying a 94.3% probability the rally is done.

We have been in a low VIX volatility situation for 60 sessions now, a duration surpassed only 14% of the time in the historical record, implying a 86% probability we have seen the top.

It is instructive to average these four factor "probabilities" against a SP500 daily plot to assess just how stretched the current rally is:

It appears we will be at the 90% mark within the next few days, which is of course a level where we can assume, for the most part, that the rally has reached rarefied air.

If this value can reach 95% then on greater than 80% of prior occasions since 1995 these have been good points to hedge for downside risk.

We feel that 25 years covers enough daily market conditions and business cycles and the sample size of over 200 for the probability calculations is statistically sound.

Of course there are many other traditional factors we could consider currently to further gauge market risk such as traditional technical analysis, market breadth, divergences, valuations and macroeconomics and so forth, but these probabilities add a different, fresh perspective to assessing risks.

