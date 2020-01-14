Verrica Pharmaceuticals Is An Undervalued Dermatology Player In 2020

Investors should consider certain risks prior to investing in the stock.

VP-102 is targeting two of the largest unmet opportunities in the dermatology space.

Today, we will be studying why Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) is an attractive dermatology pick in 2020.

Company overview

Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies targeting various dermatological conditions. The company is awaiting FDA approval for its lead asset, VP-102, as a treatment for a contagious and mostly pediatric viral skin disease, molluscum contagiosum. The company is also evaluating the potential of VP-102 in other skin conditions with significant unmet demand such as common warts, external genital warts, and plantar warts.

How VP-102 works?

Verrica Pharmaceuticals' VP-102 is a novel drug-device combination and contains a topical solution of cantharidin.

Post application on the skin, the natural vesicant, Cantharidin causes cells to release enzymes that can break the proteins in the desmosomal plaques. This results in the formation of a blister over the wart or targeted growth. The blister causes the wart/growth to come off the skin and eventually fall off when the blister dries off. Since the action of Cantharidin does not go beyond the epidermal cells, it does not lead to scarring.

Cantharidin has been used to treat warts and molluscum contagiosum since ancient times. It was being used in the 1950s in the U.S. and western countries to remove warts. However, in 1962, the FDA removed the drug's grandfathered status, thereby requiring NDA for these products. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is working to reintroduce this drug in the U.S. market, in the form of easy to use and store drug-device combination. Cantharidin can prove poisonous and even life-threatening if swallowed. Hence, the company has also added a bittering agent in the product to prevent oral ingestion by children.

VP-102 is targeting a huge opportunity in molluscum contagiosum indication

According to IQVIA projected dataset for 12 months ending October 2017, the prevalence of molluscum contagiosum in the U.S. is 6 million. Of these around 15% or 0.9 million are diagnosed annually, while 5.1 million remain undiagnosed.

While dermatologists currently offer multiple treatment options for this condition, none of them are FDA approved. Further, they are associated with multiple limitations.

In November 2019, Verrica Pharmaceuticals announced that FDA has accepted its NDA seeking approval for VP-102 topical therapy in molluscum contagiosum indication. The PDUFA date for the NDA has been set as July 13, 2020.

Subsequent to FDA approval of VP-102, FDA's enforcement policy against unapproved drugs requires it to prioritize action against compounders that continue to manufacture unregulated cantharidin. Currently, Cantharidin is placed on FDA's 503A Bulks List for topical use only. However, the agency may choose to remove it from the list after VP-102 is approved.

We have seen this happen before quite a number of times. In August 2018, FDA highlighted plans to not include bumetanide, nicardipine hydrochloride, and vasopressin in its bulk drugs list. The reasoning was simple. FDA explained that these drugs were available as FDA-approved products. The agency also won a case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to remove Vasopressin from the compounding list in August 2019. In September 2019, the agency nominated nine more drug substances to be excluded from the compounding list. These include dipyridamole, ephedrine sulfate, famotidine, hydralazine hydrochloride, methacholine chloride, sodium bicarbonate, sodium tetradecyl sulfate, trypan blue, and vecuronium bromide.

Further, unapproved versions of Cantharidin are not used frequently by dermatologists owing to reimbursement challenges. Dermatologists will not face this problem with Verrica Pharmaceuticals' FDA approved product.

In September 2019, H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat has estimated peak sales opportunity for VP-102 in molluscum contagiosum indication to be $400 million. The analyst anticipates the commercialization of the drug to commence in 2021. He has assumed a 75% success probability for the drug in this indication.

VP-102 has demonstrated robust efficacy and safety profile for molluscum contagiosum in pivotal Phase 3 trials

In January 2019, Verrica reported positive topline results from CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 trials evaluating VP-102 in molluscum contagiosum indication. In both the trials, VP-102 demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the treatable lesions as compared to the placebo.

The diagram shows efficacy based on consolidated results from CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 trial. The 528 patients enrolled at 31 centers in the U.S. in CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 trials, were randomized 3:2 to VP-102 or vehicle (placebo). It was seen that at day 84, 46% of patients receiving VP-102 achieved complete clearance versus 18% on placebo. The efficacy of VP-102 vs. placebo in CAMP-2 was 54% vs. 13%.

Further, patients on VP-102 therapy also reported a mean reduction of 69% and 83% in the number of molluscum lesions, in CAMP-1 and CAMP-2, respectively. The numbers were much lower for patients on placebo therapy at 20% in CAMP-1 trial and 19% in CAMP-2 trial.

The drug is also staring at a huge opportunity in Verruca Vulgaris or common warts indication

Caused by HPV, Verruca vulgaris or common warts affects around 22 million people in the U.S. Of these, only 1.5 million are diagnosed annually.

In September 2019, H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat has estimated peak sales opportunity for VP-102 in common warts indication to be $220 million. The analyst anticipates Phase 3 data or the drug in mid-2021 and commercialization of the drug to commence in the second half of 2022. He has assumed a 30% success probability for the drug in this indication.

The drug has reported solid efficacy and safety in the Phase 2 trial

In June 2019, Verrica Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline data from Phase 2 open-label study, COVE-1, evaluating VP-102 in Verruca Vulgaris, or common warts. The trial involved two cohorts of patients.

The drug demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy based on complete clearance in both the cohorts in the COVE-1 study. VP-102 also demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy based on the percentage change in the number of common warts. Finally, the drug was also found to be well-tolerated and safe in this trial.

Investors should consider these risks

Verrica Pharmaceuticals' future growth prospects are completely dependent on the clinical and commercial success of its lead asset, VP-102. This exposes the company to significant business concentration risk.

The company is still in the clinical stage and has no commercialized products. Hence, any unfavorable news from its R&D pipeline can have a dramatic effect on the company's share price. Thus, Verrica Pharmaceuticals is exposed to a high degree of R&D failure risk.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals had cash worth $71.08 million and zero debt on its balance sheet at the end of September 2019. In the last twelve months ending September 2019, the company used $26.1 million in cash for operational activities. Considering this to be representative of the cash burn rate in future quarters, the company can sustain its operations until the first half of 2022.

The biggest risk for the company may come in terms of pricing power. Verrica Pharmaceuticals will require to indulge in some tactful negotiations with payers to get a good price for this old drug in a new bottle. Finally, the company is currently loss-making. The company's future profitability trend depends on the adoption and pricing of VP-102, which is fraught with uncertainties.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals may witness competition not only from compounders but also from other companies studying treatment options in molluscum contagiosum and common wart indications.

In January 2020, Novan (NOVN) reported top-line efficacy results from its Phase 3 B-SIMPLE program evaluating investigational SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. Although the trial has failed to meet both primary and secondary endpoints, Novan is keen to continue to progress SB206 for the molluscum indication.

What price is right for this stock?

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price for the stock to be $27.25. In November 2019, H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated the 'Buy" rating for the stock and set target price to $24.

In September 2019, Oren Livnat had set the company's target price at $23. Then, he had assumed a 59% probability of success for VP-102, a weighted average of a 75% probability of success for VP-102 in molluscum and 30% success in common warts. Since the success probabilities have increased significantly in the last three months, I believe Oren Livnat's target price truly reflects the company's growth potential.

Hence, I recommend retail investors to pick up the stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.