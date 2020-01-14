Apple: The iPhone Is Not Out Of The Woods

Q2 FY2020 will stop having those effects, and there are clues regarding iPhone sales weakness.

Back in September 2019, I published a (neutral) Apple (AAPL) article titled "Apple: The iPhone 11 Demand Picture Is Distorted". In that article, I explained that the demand picture for the iPhone was distorted by the launch timing of the iPhone 11 versus the equivalent iPhone XR the year before. The effect of this would be to overstate iPhone strength in the short term, to then be followed by a period of weakness.

To sum things up, the iPhone XR was only launched on October 26, 2018. The iPhone 11 (equivalent to the XR) was launched on September 20, 2019. As a result, iPhone year-on-year sales were favored both during Q4 FY2019 (ending in September) and even during Q1 FY2020 (ending in December). This effect was very strong because both the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 were Apple's best-selling models.

This meant that for a while, iPhone year-on-year comparisons were highly favored. This, however, ended in Q1 FY2020. From thereon, comparisons are actually more difficult. Obviously, since the most popular iPhones started being sold earlier, they'll have also pulled demand forward. So, starting in Q2 FY2020, we should now see weaker - not stronger - iPhone sales.

Apple's stock, of course, has been trading as if none of this matters. The short-term beats, where both iPhone timing and a very good performance by wearables helped a lot, seem to have blinded the market to these temporary effects.

That's about to change. When Apple reports Q1 FY2020, it will guide for Q2 FY2020. That guidance, on account of the iPhone demand which was pulled forward and a now more difficult comparison base, has a high likelihood of disappointing.

This isn't just an opinion. Already, there is data indicating such is coming. I'm talking about the monthly revenues reported by Foxconn, the main iPhone assembler by far. Here's how those revenues look (red highlight is mine):

Source: Foxconn

It's clear that there was likely a large deceleration in iPhone build orders at the tail end of the quarter. This is even more relevant when this deceleration compares to what was already a weak December 2018. However, there might be a delay between this deceleration and iPhone sales, so this deceleration should become most evident during Apple's Q2 FY2020.

Wearables And Services

The Apple story has shifted somewhat from the iPhone to its ongoing success in wearables and services. This success is real, especially in wearables. Apple has had extreme success at selling very high margin wearables to its customer base.

However, the notion that these wearables are independent of the iPhone makes no sense:

The Apple Watch is useless outside of the iOS environment.

Airpods, the other great success, have very limited functionality if used with an Android phone.

Finally, services are either low margin (music) or connected to iOS as well (App store). Hence, here too we're seeing a success that's entirely tied to iOS.

What this means is that if the iPhone continues to falter, at some point, these new growth pillars will necessarily also be affected. Unless, of course, Apple greatly increases the wearables' compatibility with Android - something that's yet to happen.

Apple Knows

While the market is trading as if the iPhone isn't facing any problem, Apple does seem to be taking action to solve the problem the market doesn't think exists.

I'm talking about how Apple is set to bring back the iPhone SE (which stopped being sold in September 2018, also favoring the comparison base for the iPhone in late 2019). This will be the cheapest iPhone in the lineup. This phone will likely be out in March 2020, so might still positively influence Q2 FY2020 (and will certainly help Q3, Q4 FY2020).

Additionally, the iPhone 2020 lineup will include 4 iPhones instead of 3. The novelty will be the inclusion of a smaller model with a smaller display (5.4"). Hence, when Q4 FY2020 arrives, Apple will have 5 new iPhones comping against 3 iPhones in the same period the year before.

Conclusion

Shorter term, there is some risk to Apple's Q1 FY2020 iPhone sales (December's year-on-year production drop can already be response to sales weakness) and a large risk to Q2 FY2020 iPhone sales. Under any circumstance, iPhone sales by Q2 FY2020 look to again be trailing the previous year's sales, pointing to ongoing sales weakness and share loss (to Android).

Medium term, Apple's reaction is to launch the iPhone SE2, which will be the cheapest model in the lineup. Apple will also launch a smaller iPhone in September 2020, so by September 2020, Apple will be selling 5 new iPhone models versus 3 in the previous year period. This might be enough to finally stop the iPhone sales erosion.

This uncertainty and sales weakness seem at odds with how Apple stock has been trading.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 39% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.