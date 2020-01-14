Altria: Shares Are Still Attractive Even If Interest Rates Were To Increase

It is further reassuring that even in the most extreme scenario envisioned, the potential downside is only minimal and easily manageable for an investor with a diversified portfolio.

Thankfully, their shares are still adequately priced even in a wide variety of scenarios, even some that see risk-free rates more than doubling from their current level.

Naturally, as an income-focused investment, the value that shares in Altria offer are impacted by changes in risk-free rates and thus interest rates.

Introduction

When performing valuations, it is common to use the current 10-year United States Treasury yield as a proxy for the risk-free rate, however, due to its current near historically-low levels, some investors may argue that this unjustifiably inflates the resulting valuation. Although I am of the view that interest rates and thus risk-free rates are most likely going to remain very low well into the future, the countering point of view is still nonetheless legitimate. Whilst such a reversal would spell trouble for many investments, investors currently holding shares of Altria (MO) are well-positioned as their shares are still adequately priced even if risk-free rates were to climb significantly.

Valuation Assumptions

It was assumed that they will maintain an adequately strong financial position and thus can avoid either raising equity or reducing their dividend. Despite the large investment in Juul (JUUL) and its subsequent write-down, there are currently no reasons to believe that they cannot support their current dividend payments. Due to the frequency that this topic has been discussed and analysed, it seems rather redundant to provide yet another analysis.

Valuation Scenarios

The valuation scenario is quite simple and foresees a variety of possible future situations in which interest rates and thus risk-free rates also increase significantly from their current low point. Since it is not reasonable to expect interest rates to necessarily move in isolation without any changes in expected market returns occurring, changes in this variable were also included in the scenario. To provide an extra margin of safety and thus highlight the current value offered by their shares, their quarterly dividend is only foreseen being increased once more to $0.88 per share before remaining unchanged perpetually into the future.

Valuation Technique

The valuation used a standard discounted dividend model with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. Instead of selecting one risk-free rate and expected market return, a variety of these variables were used in conjunction with a 60-month beta of 0.57 (SA), as seen in the table included below:

Image Source: Author

Valuation Results

The valuation results were based off their current share price of $50.22 as of the time of writing and included in the table below:

Image Source: Author

It can be seen that many of the results are colored green and thus comfortably fall beneath their current share price, whilst those colored yellow sit at broadly the same level. These results indicate that even if risk-free rates were to increase significantly, possibly even more than twice their current level, then their shares are still adequately priced to offer a degree of upside potential.

Meanwhile those results colored orange sit beneath their current share price and thus indicates that in these scenarios an investor would theoretically face losses, however, even in the worst scenario this loss would only amount to a modest 16.09%.

It is also worthwhile considering that this valuation completely ignores the residual value of their free cash flow that exceeds their dividend payments. During the first nine months of 2019, they generated $5.114b of free cash flow, which exceeded their dividend payments by $616m. This provides yet another margin of safety and thus further supports my previous assertion regarding the value their shares currently offer investors.

Conclusion

Unless an investor expects risk-free rates to have a very large and sustained increase, their shares still offer value even if their future dividend growth is near non-existent and the residual value of their free cash flow is ignored. This creates a desirable situation whereby investors can quite easily justify an investment that produces a strong income stream.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria 2019 10-K SEC filing, and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.