Greer: Bond Market May Have Finally Turned

He said 10-year yields are about to break some big moving averages to the upside and accelerate from there and if the data is behind it, we will have seen.

Traders should position for a bear-steepener in 2020 where the Treasury market sells off, yields rise, and the curve steepens, says Tony Greer, editor of the Morning Navigator.

We may have already seen the turn in the bond market, Tony Greer, editor of the Morning Navigator, told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

He said portfolio managers were positioned for the US to potentially head into a recession, which never really materialized. They had to reposition to get back into the stock market and that's the rally that we saw at the end of last year.

According to Greer, there are still speculative longs in the bond market – people are still looking higher in the Treasury market looking for lower yields – but Greer said he feels like the trend is turning.

“If we're set up for a better economic 2020, we're starting to see rallies in gold and silver and platinum group metals. We're starting to see things like the dollar sell off. I'm expecting then that we could potentially see a real turn in the Treasury market,” he said.

“That's really what I'm looking for right now and I think that after living through this Iran event, it's rather imminent that the Treasury market can sell off again.”

The Trade

Tony is bearish on bonds and recommends shorting the 7-10 year Treasury bond ETF ($IEF) at current levels with a stop-loss of $112.50 and a target of $106 over the next 3-6 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.