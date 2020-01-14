Breaking Down Tesla Stock Price

Tesla's shares (NASDAQ:TSLA) have soared more than 80% since last (Q3) earnings announcement without equally dramatic financial information release. For such a high-valued stock, just the sheer magnitude of the price increase should alarm the most bullish investors to investigate the reasons for the price surge. In this post, I broke down Tesla stock price into three parts: the fundamental value, the momentum value, and the sentiment value. There are important investor implications with respect to the source of Tesla share value creation.

Fundamental Value: Discounting Future Revenue

An easy way to estimate the fundamental value of Tesla shares is to compare its fundamentals with the actual price at the same point over time. The logic is that the valuation should reasonably relate to the then "forward" fundamentals, as the fair value at any time should be the "discounted future fundamentals." To this end, I present both Tesla actual share price and the relevant financial metrics at the Q4 of 2016-2019 (Table 1). Tesla price was at $200, $311, $316, and 418 about the same time point in the last 4 years. Even a casual observer can see that the actual changes in relevant financial metrics such as revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow or capital expenditure estimates were not directly relating to the changes in actual share prices. As for the popular notion that stock prices react to forward financials, it didn't seem to work out for Tesla.

In fact, if you used the historical "linear" relationship between forward financials and actual prices to find the fundamental value, Tesla's actual price will be higher than the fundamental value since late October 2018 (Figure 1). Note that the relationship between fundamentals and stock prices is estimated by a linear statistical model between stock prices and five next-quarter financials. The assumption is that market prices focus mainly on the next-period financials. At today's $478, the Tesla's fundamental value should be around $350. If you use this measure, Tesla stock is 36% overvalued, relative to what the next-quarter financials can support. While not shown in Figure 1, it is not surprising to know that the same "overvaluation" has been prevalent for better part of 2016-2019. It seems counter-intuitive that Tesla share can be mispriced for such a long period. For the mispricing that is not explained by the underlying fundamentals, I moved to the next likely reason, i.e., momentum.

Momentum Value: Overweighting Distant Revenue

For Tesla, the recent catalyst to support the momentum has been the expectation that China gigafactory will deliver soon. That is, the market looks beyond current financials and puts more weights on future revenue, so it stands to reason that there has been a fair amount of distant revenue discounting in the share valuation. It is this "nonlinear" line of thinking that a momentum stock like Tesla needs. What this means is that a proper Tesla valuation should realistically incorporate the discounting of the distant revenue and the "exponential" nature of future revenue gain. To this end, I identified a nonlinear pricing relationship by correlating share prices with various versions of revenue and EPS estimates for the following 4 quarters. The estimated "forward momentum price" (in red) is shown in relation to the actual Tesla price (in black) (Figure 2). Again, it is not surprising that the momentum price quickly caught up with the actual price moves. The previous overvaluation pf $xx is reduced to $xx after most of the price premium has been rationally corrected for the expectation of China production in the distant quarters.

Sentiment Value: Not Relating to Underlying Fundamentals

Though, at least in more recent days, there is still some unexplained price discrepancy after momentum has been reflected into the pricing. The likely reasons for this actual price premium include the recent ease of trade tension and Tesla investors' positive sentiment. Since sentiment has historically played a major influencer in Tesla share price movement, it is an educated guess that the remaining $18 overvaluation should be largely from the positive sentiment. In short, the current $478 Tesla share price can be broken down into 3 parts. The fundamental value reflecting the discounting next-quarter financial estimates amounts to be $350, while discounting distant China revenue growth will add another $110 momentum value. Finally, Tesla shareholders always like to pay extra for "Elon Musk's Optionality." Today, that call premium is worth about $18 (Figure 3).

Cautions: Sentiment May Reverse

When playing with emotion, one should be cautioned that emotion tends to be "temperamental." You may notice the Tesla sentiment, as measured the way described above, has been volatile and can easily reverse itself. In fact, history indicates that the sentiment in pricing tends to reverse itself in 3-4 weeks (Figure 4).

Takeaways

Whenever a stock shot up more than 80% without material fundamental information releases, it is simply prudent to look for the reasons for the price surge. For Tesla, at its current $478 share price, the market has paid $350 for its next-quarter fundamentals, $110 for the distant-quarter China revenue, and an extra $18 simply for liking Elon Musk. There are important implications to break up Tesla stock price. The valuation attributed to the near-term fundamentals should be reasonably stable since the earnings surprise is contained. The momentum value may be more at risk, pending if China will actually deliver. Finally, Elon Musk sentiment is, totally, a wild card which can be and has been flipped every other month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.