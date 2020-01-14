Why I Hesitate To Jump On The S&P 500 Train Now

Last year it was one of the best-performing markets and this year it's already up 1.7%.

Last year the S&P 500 (SPY) was one of the strongest markets in the world. This year it looks like it is building on that momentum. The market has changed. It feels very different from two years ago. It feels very different from anything in the last 10 years. I made my first investment about 15 years* ago. I did not invest in '99 but watched the tech bubble unfold from the sidelines. I don't think it is exactly the same but there are similarities. Maybe we are mid-melt-up, maybe at the beginning or perhaps already at the tail end.

The change is puzzling me. I've invested with trepidation for the past few years as I think valuations are high, there are clear risk factors that can impact the market anytime, and you should always be conscious of Black Swans that can materialize out of nowhere and the circumstances are such that large drawdowns are possible (although not likely). This is clearly not the most profitable strategy during a melt-up.

Image: S&P 500 Shiller PE multiples per Multipl

I'm thinking about markets an embarrassing amount of the time (while cooking, sometimes when talking to people and staring out of the window). I'm also reading what other people that seem pretty obsessed think. Alex Barrow wrote a piece that I found pretty thought-provoking and original here.

Basically, it comes down to an observation that the melt-up is being caused by an "asset shortage." Barrow outlines two sources of strong demand for U.S. financial assets.

1) Emerging markets

As emerging markets mature, their ability to generate credit and grow their money stock rises exponentially. Since EM financial markets can’t soak up this ballooning money stock, it means that an increasing amount of it has to flow to the US; which has the deepest financial markets in the world.

2) Demographics in developed markets

Rick Rieder, the CIO of Blackrock, pointed out in a recent Twitter thread (link here) that “Due to the demographic revolution in pension, insurance, and central bank assets, there is roughly 3x as much capital that needs to be invested today as was the case in the early-2000s.” Rieder goes on to note that though the widening US budget deficit (read, rising Treasury issuance) has helped meet some of this increased demand, it’s still not enough. He concludes by saying “This dynamic has resulted in a dramatic supply/demand imbalance for yielding assets, which is likely to persist for many years, and can be clearly witnessed in the impressive capital flows into income in recent years.”

I think Barrow has a point that the market is flowing from both emerging as well as developed markets towards the U.S. bond and equity markets. In the case of the bond market, I imagine the perceived safety and existent yield are a huge draw. The currency risk is ignored out of desperation.

But in case of the stock market, I'm not convinced emerging markets can't absorb enough capital. Historically, the CAPE of the emerging markets has been in flux vs. the U.S. market. At times the emerging markets have been awarded much higher P/E multiples than they are now. Interestingly, there is a weird divide there. While industries that you could argue to have very different growth rates and prospects from Western counterparts get awarded similarly high multiples like in the U.S. Think beverages, software and chemicals (via FT):

But the commodity industries that make products that don't really have different prospects whether they get dug up in Ghana or Nevada are awarded materially lower multiples. Commoditized firms that are in the E&P, mining and utility industry all trade at materially lower multiples:

The value of these firms is a bit more of an apples-to-apples story compared to the previous industries that are more reliant on how things turn out locally.

What I think is really happening here is that the U.S. equity markets are doing so well that people all over the world are following an old Soros adage:

When I see a bubble forming I rush in to buy, adding fuel to the fire. That is not irrational." - George Soros

And it is true that it isn't irrational if you are a trader able to turn on a dime. Momentum (or what's going up will keep going up) is a tried and tested phenomenon. Also known are the vicious drawdowns once things turn. If you want to play this game of musical chairs, it is a good idea to listen carefully.

* Mutual fund with a China focus with the naive idea China was the future and therefore that was the way to invest.

