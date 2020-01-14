Weichai Power: Benefiting From HDT Market Growth And Industry Consolidation

Besides HDT sales, industry consolidation and other businesses (apart from the HDT and HDT engine businesses) are also key growth drivers for Weichai Power in the medium to long term.

China's HDT market is showing signs of strong growth momentum with December 2019 sales up +9% YoY and being the sixth consecutive month of positive sales growth.

Elevator Pitch

The share price of Hong Kong-listed Chinese heavy duty truck or HDT engine manufacturer Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:WEICY) (OTCPK:WEICF) [2338:HK] is up by +67% (excluding dividends) in the past year, and this has been mainly driven by strong HDT sales in China.

Weichai Power currently trades at 11.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which is on par with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 12 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.7%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Weichai Power. A slowdown in the pace of infrastructure- and property-related investments is the key downside risk for HDT sales in China in the near-term. In the medium term, there could be potentially a significant dip in HDT sales in China in late 2021, after the positive effects of replacement demand (purchases brought forward) as a result of the new China VI emission standard wear off. On the positive side of things, Weichai Power's market share in the HDT and HDT engine markets in China has been growing since 2015, and it could potentially gain further market share as a result of state-directed industry consolidation.

Readers are advised to trade in Weichai Power shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2338:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $15 million and market capitalization is above $16 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 2002 and headquartered in Weifang in Shandong Province of China, Weichai Power is a vehicle and equipment manufacturing conglomerate primarily engaged in the manufacturing of heavy duty truck or HDT engines and related parts. Apart from HDT engines, Weichai Power also manufactures and sells automobiles, automobile components (besides engines) and forklift trucks, while providing ancillary services like import and export, warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Weichai Power is the largest manufacturer of HDT engines in China, and the company derived approximately 56% of its 1H2019 operating income from the manufacturing and sale of engines and related parts. Weichai Power's 51%-owned subsidiary, Shaanxi Heavy-duty Motor, is among the top five HDT manufacturers in the country. Weichai Power generated approximately 19% of its operating income for 1H2019 from the manufacturing and sale of automobiles and major automobile components other than engines.

Strong Growth Momentum For China's HDT Market

China's HDT market is showing signs of strong growth momentum. Full-year 2019 HDT sales in China set a new record of 1.17 million units, representing a +2% YoY growth. Approximately 90,000 HDT units were sold in December 2019 equivalent to a +9% YoY growth and making it the sixth consecutive month of positive sales growth for the Chinese HDT market.

There are a couple of key factors contributing to the strong HDT sales in China in the past six months.

Firstly, new emission standards for heavy duty vehicles referred to as the China VI emission standard will be gradually implemented between mid-2019 and mid-2021. New gas-powered heavy duty vehicles, new urban heavy duty vehicles and other heavy duty vehicles have to comply with the China VI emission standard by July 1, 2019, July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021 respectively.

Replacement demand is expected to drive strong HDT sales growth in China in the next two and a half years. Local governments are likely to provide incentives to encourage trade-in of existing vehicles for new vehicles that are in compliance with the new emission standards. For example, the municipal government of Shanghai has provided subsidies ranging from RMB3,000 to RMB116,000 per vehicle to truck operators who choose to phase out their old vehicles ahead of schedule. At the same time, the municipal government of Shanghai has banned polluting diesel trucks from operating in certain highways since April 2019.

On the flip side, there could be potentially a significant dip in HDT sales in China in late 2021, after the positive effects of replacement demand (purchases brought forward) as a result of the new China VI emission standard wear off.

Secondly, overloading of HDTs has been an issue in China for a long time, and the Chinese authorities have been trying to tackle the issue with various measures. In October 2019, an overpass in Wuxi, Jiangsu province collapsed and left three people dead. This unfortunate accident was attributed to overloaded freight trucks, and the Chinese authorities emphasized that they will "enforce inspections and impose maximum penalties" on errant drivers following the accident, according to a October 14, 2019 news article titled "Crackdown on overloaded trucks after deadly collapse" published by China Daily.

The more stringent control on overloading for HDTs could lead to an increase in HDT sales, as companies increase their HDT fleet to be in compliance with overloading-related regulations. This will help to partially mitigate the negative impact of an increased proportion of freight being transported via railways rather than roads going forward.

Thirdly, infrastructure investment, a key driver of HDT demand, is expected to remain steady in 2020. According to media reports, China's +6% GDP growth target for 2020 will be achieved largely via increased state infrastructure spending financed by local governments' issuance of special bonds. However, there should not be any expectations of significant infrastructure-driven stimulus by the Chinese government. China is keen to avoid "a flood of infrastructure investment" this year, based on a Bloomberg article quoting comments from China's state economic planner.

Looking ahead, 2020 is likely to be a good year for HDT sales, as evidenced by guidance and growth targets from industry players. Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles Co., Ltd., the country's second largest HDT manufacturer, has set a 2020 sales target of 220,000 medium and heavy duty trucks, versus an expected sales of 186,000 medium and heavy duty trucks in 2019. Shaanxi Heavy Duty Motor, Weichai Power's 51%-owned subsidiary and leading HDT manufacturer, expects to grow its number of civilian heavy duty trucks sold form 135,000 in 2019 to 150,000 in 2020.

Specifically, Weichai Power expects to sell 450,000 HDT engines in 2020, up from 400,000 HDT engines in 2019.

Further Industry Consolidation Driven By Recent Restructuring

Both the Chinese HDT engine and HDT markets have been consolidating in recent years, and Weichai Power and its subsidiary Shaanxi Heavy Duty Motor are expected to be key beneficiaries as the leading companies in terms of market share. Weichai Power's market share in China's HDT engine market has expanded from 21.4% in 2015 to 33.2% in 1H2019, while Shaanxi Heavy Duty Motor's market share in the Chinese HDT market grew from 10.2% to 13.3% over the same period.

In September 2019, Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCPK:SHKLY) [3808:HK], another key player in the Chinese HDT market, announced that State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Jionan Government or Ji'nan SASAC has transferred its 45% equity interest in China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company Limited or CNHTC to Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. or SHIG. CNHTC has a 51% stake in Sinotruk; while SHIG is Weichai Power's parent. A few months later, Sinotruk announced on December 16, 2019 that the company has entered into an agreement with Weichai Power to purchase parts from each other, subject to certain annual caps.

Both Weichai Power and Sinotruk are key players in the Chinese HDT and HDT engine markets, and both of them are state-owned enterprises. The key difference between the two is that Weichai Power is more dominant in the HDT engine market as the market leader, while Sinotruk is more focused on the HDT market as the third largest HDT manufacturer in China.

The recent restructuring move is a strong sign that the Chinese government is keen on accelerating industry consolidation in China's HDT and HDT engine markets, which should eventually lead to increased market share and enhanced economies of scale for market leader, Weichai Power.

Other Growth Drivers Outside Core HDT Business

Apart from the core HDT and HDT engine businesses, Weichai Power has ventured into new business areas in the past years.

Weichai Power first acquired a 25% equity interest in German company, KION Group AG, a global leader in forklifts, warehouse equipment and other industrial trucks, in 2012, prior to increasing its stake in KION Group to 45% in 2018. In 2016, KION Group bought over U.S. company, Dematic, a specialist in warehouse automation and supply chain optimization. The acquisition of Dematic was synergistic, as it expanded KION Group's product portfolio and client base. KION Group accounted for approximately 10% of Weichai Power's net profit in 1H2019. Going forward, KION Group (and Dematic) is expected to realize positive earnings growth from higher industrial truck and automation systems demand over time.

Other key emerging non-core businesses include large-bore engines and new energy segments. Weichai Power acquired Moteurs Baudouin, a French power generation specialist for the marine and inland shipping industry, in 2009, and renamed the company as Baudouin (Weifang) Power Co., Ltd. Baudouin (Weifang) Power entered the large-bore engine market in recent years, and the sales of large-bore engines grew by +43% YoY to over 1,000 units in 1H2019. Weichai Power has also developed hydrogen-fueled cell engines which power electric buses operating in Weifang and nearby areas.

Valuation

Weichai Power trades at 11.3 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 11.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$15.64 as of January 13, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E is on par with its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 12 times.

Weichai Power offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 3.6% and 3.7% respectively. The company commits to a minimum dividend payout ratio of 30%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Weichai Power are weaker-than-expected HDT sales due to a slowdown in the pace of infrastructure- and property-related investments, an increased number of HDT manufacturers producing their own engines in-house rather than sourcing from third parties (mitigated by Weichai Power's product quality, cost competitiveness, sales & service network), and a larger-than-expected increase in the penetration rate of electric vehicles for the HDT segment (mitigated by the fact that it is not currently economically viable to use electric vehicles to transport goods across long distances due to a lack of charging stations along highways and the weight of battery packs, and Weichai Power is also developing its own electric vehicle products and solutions).

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.