Navios Maritime Partners: Lower Earnings Expected In The Fourth Quarter

The thesis for the year is still intact, but more clarity around the impact to the company on IMO 2020 is required.

Expect lower earnings as many ships came off charter in the last quarter.

Investment Thesis

Navios Maritime Partner (NYSE:NMM) did have quite a good 3rd Quarter 2019 results, with an adjusted EPU of $1.67. However, we cannot expect similar results in the 4th Quarter.

My last, of many, articles on NMM painted what I described as a rosy picture of the future. I still hold this view as I believe that, over the next 12 months, we should see decent rates both in the dry bulk and container ship sectors. NMM is also well positioned with recent refinancing out of the way and higher rates kicking in on five container ships.

But before we get to 2020 earnings, we need to deal with what we got at the end of last year.

The impact of fluctuation in spot rates is quite large for NMM, which I shall explain in detail. As many as 18 ships were on index-linked charters last year, and they may also opt to use this chartering strategy going forward.

Gong Xi Fa Cai

That is "Happy New Year" in Chinese. Let us take a look at the pattern in the Baltic Dry Index over the last four years. In three out of those four years, the BDI bottomed out during the period when the Chinese celebrate their New Year. This is not a coincidence.

Source: Bloomberg

For those who are unfamiliar with life in China, the Chinese New Year is celebrated around the end of January to early February. It is a very big deal for the people there. That is the time when sons and daughters "must" go back home to their parents for a reunion dinner. Hundreds of millions of people are working and living far away from their parent's homes. This means that a lot of people are traveling. Although the actual days off are limited to two to three days, as a result of long traveling time, factories have to slow down to accommodate this important event. From my experience, having done business there, at least two weeks go by before people get back into action.

Why is that important? China is still the world's largest importer of iron ore and many other commodities. Factories will use materials they have in stock around CNY. When they do, they "destock" from large stockpiles at the port.

Source: Seeking Alpha

You can only do this for so long. I expect the same to happen this year, with BDI reversing the trend in about four weeks' time when stockpiles of iron ore will start to be replenished.

To Deal Or Not To Deal

The trade spat between the U.S. and China has now been going on basically since Trump became the President, so we are soon coming up on four years of back and forth.

Tariffs have certainly increased. If we are to believe Trump, the Chinese are hurting badly from these tariffs. Interestingly, the stock market in Shanghai does not seem to reflect that they are doing as bad as he claims they are doing. It was up 22.8 % last year.

Source: www.DN.no

We are told that a "first phase" trade deals between China and the United States will be signed this Wednesday, 15th January. Maybe a deal will be signed, but the devil is in the details and whether it will be implemented as per agreement. I can certainly see lots of arguments to come.

Mr. Han Jun, Vice Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, stated recently that China will not increase its grain import quotas to meet demands from the United States included in the pending phase one trade deal. He made it clear that China has not yet confirmed the figures, only saying that they would import those with "good quality and market competitiveness".

We have to assume that this means that, if they don't like the price they are offered, they may not want to commit "carte blanche" to purchase agriculture products at a set amount of money.

They have also stated that this is a global quota, and they will not adjust it for a specific single country. China is obviously deeply concerned about their food security.

It is very important to remember what President Xi Jinping said in September 2018:

The rice bowl of China must be firmly gripped in the hands of the Chinese people"

Fourth Quarter Earnings Estimate

Although NMM has covered their entire fleet on period charters, many of them are on index-linked rates and not fixed rates. In other words, they will get whatever the market has to offer.

It is still better than tramping the fleet purely in the spot market because, when you do, there is always going to be costly positioning of ships between each employment and unwanted idle time. This is eliminated when you have a ship chartered out on period charter, using the index as a way to determine the earnings.

I have used available data for BCI 5TC (Capesize) and BPI 4TC (Panamax) for the fourth quarter and extrapolated from this how much each vessel has earned in revenue.

Source: NMM 3rd Quarter, data from the Baltic Index, compiled by Tudor

We need to add the revenue for the five containerships on charter to Hyundai.

The time charter rate per vessel is $24,095/day. Providing they did not have any off-hire days, this would produce $11.08 million in additional revenue.

Following assumptions were used:

Estimate additional expenses of $0.8 million to account for the positioning of vessels between charters and some idle time.

I assume no impairment is done.

Interest expense will go down by $2.8 million per quarter with the TLB refinancing which completed early October 2019. However, full effect of the savings should be kicking in this quarter. Fees and time for completion of documentation would likely reduce the savings in Q4 of 2019. I have reduced finance costs by $1.4 million.

It is still considerably lower than the EPU of $1.67 we saw in the third quarter last year.

Conclusion

I do think the 4th Quarter 2019 will be a kitchen sink quarter. Dry bulk rates deteriorated, and I believe NMM was not inclined to fix out any of their ships on period charters during the low rates which have been on offer.

As I stated in the article, I believe the BDI will reverse within one month, and we will also see a good bump in earnings from the higher time charter rates Hyundai will have to pay the five containerships.

One risk to the thesis is how willing the charterers will be to fix in ships without scrubbers on period charter and pay the much higher fuel cost. NMM might have to become a lot more proactive in fitting their ships than what they have been so far.

All comments and thoughts from the SA community are welcome.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.