Why A Beat And Raise Quarter May Be On The Horizon For Intel

As part of my service to my members, at Reading The Markets, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to look for stocks on the move, much like the free articles you have grown to like. One such stock over the last few days I have seen consistent options activity in has been Intel (INTC). I first noted this activity on January 3 and alerted my subscribers to it after I noticed that the same action occur a few more times.

Today I witnessed the same call-buying activity for the fourth time since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the technical chart is pointing to Intel rising in the weeks ahead. With the company reporting results next week, the critical take I have formed from watching the stock trade and the current earnings outlook is that an investor or trader is betting that Intel issues a beat and raise quarter when they report results.

Open Interest Rising

Since January 3, the open interest for the September 18 $75 calls has climbed by roughly 20,000. What is interesting in this case is that the buyer of these contracts has come back and bought these calls on four separate occasions, in lots of 5,000 contracts. We can tell that the trader is buying the calls because the call contracts have been trading on the ASK, based on data from Trade Alert. That type of activity serves as an indication the contracts have been bought.

The contracts are trading for around $0.75 per contract as of January 14. It means that for the trader to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise above $75.75 by the expiration date.

However, these are far out of the money calls, and as I explained to my subscribers, I believe the trader is buying the calls to merely find a cheap way to get into the stock ahead of the company's quarterly results next week. This way, if the stock rises, the calls will increase in value as well.

Technical Trends Are Strong

Technically the trends for Intel are bullish and suggest that the stock will rise in the future. The stock is forming a bullish continuation pattern known as a rising triangle. That pattern suggests that Intel's stock continues to rise. A projection of that pattern indicates that the shares could increase to around $64 in the weeks ahead. More interesting is that $64 is also a level of resistance that dates back to the year 2000.

The relative strength index is also pointing to higher prices for the stock in the future. It has been steadily trending higher since May. It indicates that momentum is moving into Intel's stock.

The next chart shows the resistance as it formed back in September 2000.

Weak Outlook

Analysts do not expect the fourth quarter to be healthy. Currently, estimates are for earnings to have declined by over 2% to $1.25 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is forecast to rise by around 3% to $19.23 billion.

However, what may be more important is what is to come for the company longer term. Currently, analysts see no earnings growth for 2020 or 2021, with earnings rising from $4.61 in 2019 to $4.64 in 2020, and falling to $4.63 in 2021. Additionally, revenue growth is forecast to be slow, rising from $70.98 billion in 2019 to $72.2 billion in 2020, and $73.66 billion in 2021.

The lack of growth doesn't make Intel cheap, trading at roughly 12.8 times 2021 earnings estimates. It sounds and looks like a cheap P/E, but it isn't considering that historically since 2015, it has only been as high as 14. The current P/E ratio would suggest that the stock is nearly fully valued.

What could lift the stock price further, is the company delivering better than expected results and then providing a better than expected outlook. If that can happen, then analysts would raise their earnings estimates, and suddenly Intel's stock would have further room to rise.

Risks

It is very tricky to do this type of analysis as it incorporates many moving parts. It also is an attempt to get into the mind of a trader or investor. Should the company deliver even better than expected results, and the outlook is still murky, the stock is more likely to fall than to rise. Additionally, if the stock should fail to rise above technical resistance around $60, it could result in the stock falling back to roughly $57.20.

It would seem that based on the options betting and technical charts, the market is gearing up for Intel to move higher in the future. The next potential catalyst will be earnings results next week. It will take a beat and raise quarter to get the stock moving in a higher direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.