David Dierking Positions For 2020: The Fed Continues Driving Asset Prices Higher

Just like in 2019, I expect the Fed's monetary and interest-rate-policy decisions to heavily influence the direction of the financial markets in 2020.

For most investors, 2019 was a dream come true. With the S&P 500 (SPY) returning 29% and long-term Treasuries (TLT) gaining 14%, it was easy for most investors to make money last year, regardless of whether their focus was equities or fixed income. Volatility (VXX) remained tame throughout the year despite flat year-over-year earnings growth in the S&P 500, a trade war, a presidential impeachment and a global economic slowdown.

In my view, investors are entering 2020 still enthusiastic but bordering on complacency and overconfidence. While the underlying macro backdrop is in good enough shape to support 5%-10% U.S. equity returns this year, there are enough risks, both known and yet to be known, that make tail risk a significant factor to consider.

What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance over the course of 2020?

It's unquestionably the Fed. Jerome Powell had his fingerprints all over the financial markets in 2019 and I see no situation in which that changes in 2020.

The Fed attempted to normalize both Federal Reserve monetary support and interest rates in 2018 and the first half of 2019. It ended badly. The Fed's abrupt about-face on its policy stance quickly saved the stock market and possibly the onset of a recession, but now it's in the difficult position of trying to figure out how it will ever be able to normalize its balance sheet and interest rates again without crashing the economy and the financial markets.

Right now, the Fed (likely at the behest of the White House) appears ready to support the financial markets at all costs. It stepped in to save the repo market and added more than $400 billion to its balance sheet in four months. Just last week, as it appeared that the Iran conflict could stagger the markets, the Fed stepped in and doubled its daily repo operations. As long as the Fed keeps interest rates low and keeps injecting billions of dollars of liquidity into the economy, there's no reason to think that equity prices can't keep climbing higher.

As we begin 2020, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

I'm moderately bullish on U.S. equities, but I think that the risk of a correction along the lines of 10%-15% at some point during the year shouldn't be underestimated. Given the way that 2019 played out - the Fed jumping in to support the markets at the slightest hint of trouble and President Trump eager to tout stock-market record highs at every opportunity - I think returns for the S&P 500 of 5%-10% seem reasonable. I don't think the Fed or Trump is willing to do anything to rock the boat heading into an election year.

Unfortunately, fundamentals and valuations don't seem to matter nearly as much as they used to. I think stocks are modestly overvalued in the current environment, but I don't expect it to influence prices.

Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

I think the ballooning federal debt has to be considered a risk at some point soon. The government is now running a $1 trillion annual deficit and the Fed is adding hundreds of billions of dollars in Treasury debt to its balance sheet. The dollar index (UUP) (UDN) has been trending downward ever since October and I expect that to continue throughout the year as the U.S. economy continues to get flooded with cheap money.

But I don't necessarily think that's going to adversely affect the markets in 2020, so instead I'm going to go with zero and negative interest rates abroad. The European Union (EZU) policy rate is 0%. Japan (EWJ) is at -0.1%. Both have indicated a willingness to pull rates down even further in an effort to stimulate growth. While negative rates could ultimately be successful in engineering an economic comeback, they also have the potential of creating a deflationary spiral. If these policy-rate decisions start to yield unwelcome results, things could get ugly quickly.

How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

Right now, the political environment is resulting in short-term market events - the attacks on Saudi oil facilities last year or even the recent tensions with Iran that dissipated quickly - but nothing that's had any lasting impacts. The trade war continues to be an ongoing concern, but I'd expect that to essentially fade from the spotlight throughout most of 2020 as attention is focused on the presidential election and impeachment instead.

On the domestic front, I think investors are underestimating the chances that Donald Trump gets reelected. It happened once in 2016, and while futures plunged on election night, the S&P 500 rose 12% by the end of February. I think investors were unprepared for that then (myself included) and would be wise not to make that mistake a second time.

What do you expect out of the yield curve in 2020, and what impacts will that have on the equity market and the economy in general?

The main themes that I'm expecting in 2020 are higher inflation, higher long-term interest rates and a weakening dollar.

The Fed's preferred inflation metric, the PCE price index, is showing a 1.5% annual inflation rate, but both the overall and core CPI rates are already above the Fed's 2% target and have been steadily climbing. With inflation already ticking up, the Fed keeping short-term rates low, consumer spending remaining strong and banks standing ready and willing to lend, it seems likely that inflation will start heating up in 2020. Especially with the Fed looking like it's willing to let inflation run hot for a while.

Higher inflation probably leads to higher rates on the long end of the curve and a dollar that begins to lose value against foreign currencies.

In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned as we begin the New Year?

Heading into 2020, I'm overweight commodities (DBC) - gold (GLD) and silver (SLV), in particular - as well as banks (KBE) (KRE) and emerging markets (IEMG). I am meanwhile reducing positions in dividend stocks (SPHD) (VIG) and Treasuries (TLT) (SHY).

Silver is my top pick for 2020. It doesn't get nearly the attention that gold does, but I think the Fed's "not QE" and rising inflation rates make both precious metals a good bet this year. I think silver could hit $20/ounce in the short term and make a run at $25 by the end of the year if the stars align. I expect gold to trade in the range of $1,700 to $1,800 relatively soon.

Emerging markets, in my opinion, look really attractive here. The World Bank just increased its 2020 growth forecast for emerging markets to 4.3% from 4.1%, while simultaneously trimming its developed markets forecast from 1.6% to 1.4%. Combine that with higher yields, and the fact that emerging markets trade at a 30%-40% discount to the United States, and you've got a much more enticing risk/reward profile overseas.

The one area I'm definitely avoiding in 2020 is high-yield bonds (JNK).

What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

At this point, just about anything that doesn't involve unbridled optimism about equity prices would probably qualify as a "surprise" for many.

The Fear & Greed Index has been in the mid-90s now for about two weeks and, while it's not the be-all and end-all for investor sentiment, it does suggest that investors are getting a little overconfident and have not given proper consideration to the chances of something adverse occurring in 2020. Let's not forget that manufacturing and industrial production continue to contract, corporations are overloaded with debt, troubled debt is rising, and every yield-curve inversion over the past 50 years has been followed by a recession within roughly a couple years. I think most investors are dismissing the risk of recession right now, but it's still very much a possibility.

What role will the Fed play in the coming year?

A big one.

The Fed, with its monetary and rate policy decisions, continues to be the driving force in equity-market performance whether they want to admit it or not. They've been using every tool in the box to keep this economy inflated and asset prices on the rise, and I don't see why they would change course anytime in 2020.

Right now, the Fed futures market is pricing in about a 1 in 3 chance that the Fed cuts rates again in 2020. I'd expect that it cuts rates at least once this year, but uses its overnight repo market operations and balance-sheet expansion to do most of the heavy lifting.

In summary, the Fed will be fully supportive of the financial markets and that will keep pushing asset prices higher.

What issue is receiving too much investor attention or is already priced in?

I think we've learned (or should have learned) that traders overreact to even the most minor changes in trade rhetoric. Trump would tweet a hard-line stance on China (FXI), the markets would drop; Trump would tweet about trade optimism, the markets would rally. Rinse, repeat. We saw this pattern I don't know how many times in 2019 and investors bit almost every time. However, market reactions seemed to be more muted toward the end of the year. Maybe traders had finally become fatigued.

There's just way too much reaction to any daily news on the trade front. After more than a year, all we've really gotten is a soybeans-for-delayed-tariffs agreement. And even that hasn't been officially signed yet. Let's wait until we see some sort of meaningful trade concessions before we declare that the trade war is coming to a conclusion.

I also think investors, in general, are assuming that everything on the trade front is going to end just fine. I always assumed that the White House would reach a trade deal before the 2020 election so that Trump would minimize the potential impact to his reelection effort. Now, I'm not so convinced. There's a chance that this dispute lasts more than another year and becomes a real drag on global growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBC,SLV,KBE,SPHD,VIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.