Neurocrine Knocked Back On Ingrezza Concerns And Maybe The Lack Of A Buyout

Crinecerfont should start getting more attention from investors, and opicapone will likely add another source of revenue in the second quarter.

Neurocrine reported better than expected Q4'19 sales of Ingrezza, but investors seemed concerned about the cautious Q1'20 guide and the sustainability of the growth.

Expectations can be irrational and still have power – that’s about the only reason I can see for why Neurocrine (NBIX) shares were as weak as they were coming out of the company’s JPMorgan Healthcare Conference presentation. Investors went into this conference with inflated expectations regarding biotech M&A, and it likely didn’t help matters any that Neurocrine management was once again cautious on sales guidance for Ingrezza in Q1’20.

Neurocrine is an interesting position now. The strong commercial success of Ingrezza is allowing the company to augment a so-so internal R&D effort with licensing deals that have brought the company some interesting opportunities in Parkinson’s and epilepsy, and the company’s congenital adrenal hyperplasia drug crinecerfont still appears to be underestimated in my view. With a fair value of over $130, I still see meaningful upside in these shares.

Ingrezza Beats Again

Neurocrine’s commercialization of Ingrezza has gone better than expected, with the drug ending 2019 annualizing at just over $950 million in sales. Specific to the fourth quarter, growth accelerated in the quarter, with prescriptions up 21% qoq (after 10% qoq growth in Q3’19) and revenue coming in at $238 million - $23 million above the average sell-side estimate and up 83% year over year. Even if you exclude a $11 million inventory benefit, sales would still have surpassed expectations.

Institutional investors love smooth unbroken parabolic launch trajectories, but once again Neurocrine management guided to something a little different. Because of seasonal issues in the first quarter including payer reauthorizations, a change in gross/net discount, and channel inventory, management looked to temper expectations for Ingrezza sales in the quarter. Coupled with no annual guidance for Ingrezza sales in 2020, now investors are free to fret about whether the growth in Ingrezza is sustainable – never mind the strong initial launch, the growing recognition of tardive dyskinesia as a treatable problem, and the low level of market penetration relative to the addressable market.

To me, this is pretty typical “wall of worry” stuff, and I’m not concerned about the launch trajectory of Ingrezza, nor the potential of over $2 billion in peak sales. I’d also note the potential of further leveraging the Ingrezza sales infrastructure down the road with the company pursuing a label extension in Huntington’s chorea. Although I think the commercial potential of this indication may be limited, the odds of clinical success look good to me given the success of Teva’s (TEVA) VMAT2 inhibitor Austedo in the indication.

Several Significant Milestones In 2020

Neurorcine’s revenue opportunities should broaden in 2020. AbbVie (ABBV), which owns the marketing rights to Orlissa, has a second quarter PDUFA date for the uterine fibroid indication, and although the drug has thus far been quite disappointing in endometriosis, the smaller set of clinical options for uterine fibroids could lead to better commercial uptake.

Neurocrine should also get FDA approval of opicapone, with a PDUFA date of April 26. My expectations for this drug aren’t particularly robust (adjusted peak revenue of around $250 million), but that’s based on a relatively low market penetration assumption that could prove low.

On the clinical front, Neurocrine will update investors in about two months (at the ENDO 2020 meeting) on its Phase IIa study of crinecerfont (NBI-74788) in congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults. Management devoted some time to the CAH opportunity during its JPMorgan presentation, highlighting the importance of the pediatric indication and the lack of new therapeutic options for this disease since the development of hydrocortisone (which was approved in 1941). Further information about the company’s clinical plan in the pediatric indication should come later this year, and I see the pediatric indication as the long-term key for the drug.

An Expanding Early-Stage Pipeline

While Neurocrine’s internal R&D efforts haven’t produced many clinical candidates (and management is pretty conservative when it comes to advancing compounds), management has leveraged the cash flow generated by Ingrezza to broaden the early-stage clinical program through licensing deals.

The company’s partnership with Voyager (VYGR) is going to see an amended protocol for the RESTORE-I study of VY-AADC in Parkinson’s, as well as the start of the RESTORE-II registration study in the second half of the year. Management also indicated in the conference presentation that it has selected additional gene targets under its collaboration with Voyager, but didn’t elaborate further.

Neurocrine has also added two epilepsy partnerships in recent months. Management intends to put NBI-921352/XEN901, the drug it acquired in partnership with Xenon (XENE), into Phase II for a rare form of epilepsy (SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy) in the second half of 2020. The company is already planning a Phase II study for a rare pediatric form of epilepsy for ACT-709478, a selective T-type calcium channel blocker, that the company has yet to officially agree to license from Idorsia, but given management’s commentary this would seem like a done deal unless something goes wrong with the IND submission process (FDA acceptance of Idorsia’s IND opens a 30-day window for Neurocrine to license the drug under pre-arranged terms).

One less positive note in the early-stage pipeline concerns the company’s progress with its second-gen VMAT2 inhibitor. While the company had said that it had completed Phase I dosing back in April of 2019, the pipeline slide lists this as “mid-Phase I” and it wasn’t addressed by the company. I’m not sure whether this is a case of the lead drug not living up to expectations and management electing to go with a back-up drug (as happened previously with the CAH program), or whether I’m reading things into the slide that aren’t there, but Neurocrine has a history of snuffing Phase I programs with no real follow-up discussions with investors. I have no contributions from this in my model, but it would once again underscore Neurocrine’s iffy history of internal drug candidate development.

The Outlook

I liked the licensing deals with Xenon and Idorsia, and I think it’s a cost-effective way for Neurocrine to augment its internal R&D efforts. My feelings about the Voyager partnership remain more mixed; exploring the potential of gene therapy in CNS makes sense, but I’m not convinced of the commercial potential of the lead program in Parkinson’s. As far as Ingrezza, I’m impressed with the launch trajectory and view the growing recognition of tardive dyskinesia as a treatable issue as positive for the long-term sales potential.

Between the passage of time, the addition of the Ingrezza Huntington’s chorea opportunity, the addition of the Orlissa polycystic ovary opportunity, and the addition of the Xenon epilepsy program, I’ve boosted my fair value to $130. The Ingrezza tardive dyskinesia opportunity remains far and away the key driver of value (roughly 75% of my estimated value), but both the CAH and epilepsy programs could be significant value drivers if and when clinical data support a higher estimate of the likelihood of clinical/commercial success.

The Bottom Line

I don’t know how much of the post-presentation sell-off was due to concerns about the growth trajectory for Ingrezza, disappointment over a lack of an M&A announcement, general angst over biotech, or what have you, but it’s not unusual for biotechs to trade that way. More to the point, I see no new negatives in the Neurocrine story and continue to believe the shares are undervalued today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.