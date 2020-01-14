Roku's Upcoming Q4 2019 Earnings Critical As The Stock Approaches A Technical Inflection

Roku's stock has been consolidating in a pennant chart pattern and could significantly breakout to either side since its apex coincides with the timing of the company's upcoming earnings report.

After peaking above $175 last September, Roku (ROKU) has been in a fairly volatile consolidation range. Part of the reason behind the stock's indecisiveness has been inconclusive earnings reports which neither gave additional fuel for bulls to charge higher nor substantial evidence of a broken business model for bears to claw the stock lower. Despite stretched valuations, Roku continues to grind its business forward improving on a number of operating metrics which in theory could result in higher levels of profitability a few years down the line. Roku's consolidation period could be nearing an apex as the stock converges at technical levels just ahead of its fourth quarter earnings release in early February.

The Bull Case

Roku's third quarter 2019 earnings continued to show almost a mechanical progression in its growth. Key metrics revolving around revenues, user base, and user activity continued to expand at almost predictable rates based on recent past history. As the table below shows, user activity metrics remained with the ranges witnessed since the start of 2018 with the exception of user watch times a fraction higher than previous levels.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Revenue / Active Account $3.611 $4.105 $4.206 $5.587 $4.612 $5.498 $5.551 Revenue / Streaming Hour $0.015 $0.016 $0.016 $0.021 $0.015 $0.018 $0.017 User Hours per Day 2.724 2.747 2.832 2.928 3.398 3.368 3.485

(Data from Roku's quarterly results.)

Perhaps the most important user metric, average revenue per user[ARPU] continued to rise and saw a slight quarterly acceleration compared to the previous two quarters as the table below shows. As long as this metric continues to rise on scheduled, Roku remains on track to potentially post non-GAAP EPS exceeding $2.50 in 2022 as I detailed in my previous Roku article.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 ARPU $15.07 $16.60 $17.34 $17.95 $19.09 $21.07 $22.58 ARPU Annual Growth 50.10% 47.95% 36.75% 30.26% 26.68% 26.93% 30.22%

(Data from Roku's quarterly results.)

With the recent launch of Disney+ and Apple+ from Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) respectively, Roku could see incrementally positive user metrics. The first revenue driver would be additional sign up revenue from the company's existing user base. In addition, Roku could also see a bump up in registered users from new customers choosing the company's platform to access these new premium services. Although it's uncertain how much of a material impact these factors would have on Roku's bottom line, the company could post positive user growth headlines which could fuel a rally in its stock.

The Bear Case

One of the main bear points is Roku is extremely expensive in terms of current and even future earnings potential. Assuming Roku continues to grind away at increasing its user base and ARPU at the theoretical rate I projected in my previous article, Roku is trading at about 50x my hypothetical 2022 non-GAAP EPS. To grow earnings beyond this level would involve reaching user and monetization milestones that exceed those of current industry leaders today. In other words, bulls would essentially be betting Roku becomes the dominant streaming platform in the years to come.

Gross Margin

Even though the revenue side of Roku's business has been progressing on schedule, costs continue to ramp higher than expected. While not entirely unexpected since Roku did guide for lower margins in its second quarter earnings conference call, gross margin continues to inch lower with each progressive quarter. The annual trend in the company's consolidated gross margin should not be what investors should concentrate on since this figure was stable at 45.4% compared to 45.6% in 2018.

The higher mix of more profitable platform revenues masked the actual weakness in the company's seemingly stable consolidated gross margin. Roku's future profitability will always rely on the earnings potential of its platform revenues. The company's other revenue stream, player revenues are expected to post gross margin around 0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 according to guidance given in their third quarter earnings conference call.

We expect Player gross margin to be roughly 0% in Q4.

The gross margin trend for Roku's platform revenues has been steadily declining in recent quarters as the chart below shows. In Q3 2019 platform gross margin fell to 62.6% which was the theoretical level I used in estimating the company's earnings potential in 2022. Continued declines below this level would thus require that estimate to be revised lower. Average Wall Street estimates have already been reduced by half just in the past three months to $1.18 in non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 2022.

(Data from Roku's quarterly results.)

Operating Expenses

Another potential concern has been increasing levels of operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues. In the third quarter, expense ratio hit the highest level since Roku became a public company at 55.58%. Despite impressive revenue growth, economies of scale have yet to benefit Roku. Combined with the lower platform gross margin profile, the company's main gauge for future profitability diminished to new lows.

Guidance for the fourth quarter implies continued high levels of operating expenses. Although the ratio is expected to decline sequentially to below 50%, it will be more the result of higher revenues on holiday hardware sales than actual stabilization in expense growth. Using the most beneficial parameters from the company's guidance, operating expenses on an absolute dollar basis is expected to increase sequentially by 20%. Compared to the same period in 2018, operating expenses as a percentage of revenues are expected to increase by over 600 basis points.

Q4 2018 Q4 2019 (High EST) Revenues $275.70 $396.00 Gross Profit $112.30 $161.00 Gross Margin 40.73% 40.66% Operating Income $5.50 -$17.00 Operating Expenses $106.80 $178.00 Operating Expenses / Total Revenues 38.74% 44.95%

(Data from Roku's quarterly results.)

Compared to the 40% operating expense ratio assumption in my theoretical 2022 earnings estimate detailed in my last Roku article, this profitability metric is also going in the wrong direction. Of course Roku still has a couple years to either accelerate revenue growth or realign expenses, but recent trends do support analysts' aggressive reduction of future profitability since the company's last earnings report.

Technical Outlook

As noted in the introduction, Roku's stock has been consolidating on both sides of $135 with a high degree of volatility. With its recent weakness, the stock is approaching its 2019 uptrend support as the chart below shows. A declining resistance trendline has also appeared since late November which is expected to cross with the 2019 uptrend support near the start of February when Roku is expected to report its Q4 2019 earnings. If ROKU continues to trend sideways for the next two weeks within this pennant pattern, upcoming earnings could result in a very substantial move in either direction once ROKU breaks either these support or resistance trendlines.

(Daily chart for Roku with pennant support and resistance trendlines drown in purple. 50 and 200 day moving averages are also shown in green and red, respectively.)

One possible trading play near the pennant's apex as Roku heads into its earnings is an option straddle around the $130-135 expected pivot point two weeks from now. Currently ROKU would need to move over 20% in the two weeks after earnings to be profitable, but the straddle cost should be lower by the end of this month as premiums for the February monthly options diminish. Roku stock has moved as much as 33%, 44%, and 17% in the 10 trading days after Q1, Q2, and Q3 2019 earnings, respectively.

Since ROKU is still in an uptrend with its 200 day moving average serving as support not much below current levels, bulls could open a call spread heading into earnings using the premiums from selling naked puts below support levels. This strategy could limit the downside to buying Roku at lower levels should it selloff after earnings but leave upside potential with the spread. While there's still risk should ROKU collapse after earnings, it would be less than owning the stock outright at its level right before its earnings release.

Of course the risk remains ROKU could break down from the pennant. Continued compression of profitability metrics outlined above could be the catalyst for further downside earnings revision by Wall Street analysts. If ROKU breaks its 2019 uptrend support and 200 day moving average, the technical selloff could be significant. Using a similar strategy just detailed, bears could open a put spread with premiums from selling naked calls near ROKU's closing high levels in the past year.

Final Thoughts

While Roku's business model has not broken, recent operating metric trends should cause those analyzing its earnings potential in real time to reevaluate future profitability to the downside. I had cautioned in my previous Roku article that even under generous assumptions, investors were paying over 50x earnings three years out. With recent analysts' downside revisions, ROKU is now trading at over 100x estimated 2022 non-GAAP earnings.

Investors should also keep in mind revenue estimates have not been reduced. This means Roku would still need to continue to grow its user base at almost a linear rate and become a dominant streaming platforms years from now. So far the company has been able to grind its user base higher albeit lower margins and rising sales/marketing expenses. At some point the cost of this growth needs to revert back to more manageable levels otherwise Roku may never make money no matter how big its user base gets.

Another important point I continue to stress is that Roku's platform really offers no additional added value to the user above any of its competitors. The company does not create content and merely distribute it. This leaves it vulnerable since its content providers could choose another platform based on market trends in the future. Roku may have to increase revenue sharing to its content providers to keep them onboard and thus margin could remain under continued pressure.

In a full rally mode market with the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates at low levels, investors have been willing to overlook any walls of worry and pay premiums for extrapolated growth. If history is a guide, this market environment is not sustainable. To remain at current high valuations should overall market sentiment change, Roku would need to reverse its recent squeeze in profitability spreads. The company's upcoming fourth quarter earnings report coming up in early February will be even more important than ever.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.