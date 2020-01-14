Gold: The Bear Thesis Is Still Alive

We show that the trading pattern of gold, in relation to these other markets, is very similar to that of 2016.

Despite the Iran-induced spike higher in the price of gold, we still think that the bear thesis remains alive. In this article, we revisit the pattern similarity of gold and several other markets in 2016 and today.

Just like in 2016, the 'early-winter-to-late-summer' inverse pattern between gold and the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) is still in play. TBT has been grinding higher making high-highs, even as gold has spiked higher on headline fears (chart below).

Gold's RSI has once again risen above 80. Five of the last seven times this has occurred, gold dropped over the following months (chart below).

Long rates have continued to grind higher, while the 2-y rate remains steady and the dollar has weakened, both of which have supported gold's fear-based rally. The dollar needs to move above 97.60 for gold to replicate the 2016 drop (chart below).

The HUI and the Gold Miners Percent Bullish Index have deviated from their 2016 path, but at this point the pattern is still recoverable (chart below).

In last month's gold article, we introduced the correlation between gold and the foreign reverse repo operations of the NY Federal Reserve. At the time, we had theorized that since the Fed was committed to keeping the reserves at a certain level, they would be unlikely to raise the volume on the reverse repo (which acts to drain reserves). As it turned out, the Fed did raise the reverse repo volume, and gold maintained the positive correlation as it moved higher as well.

In October 2016, when the foreign reverse repo first started to rise, gold rose with it, but in November, when the reverse repo increased again, gold continued dropping and the correlation went negative. There is no way of knowing if this will be the case this time (a change in correlation), but a repeat of this pattern is certainly a possibility. Another possibility is that the reverse repo is lowered again and gold maintains positive correlation and drops along with it (chart below).

The Treasury inflation protected securities market (NYSEARCA:TIP) continues to positively correlate with gold like it did in 2016. The pattern from 2016 continues to replicate and imply lower gold prices (chart below).

Finally, commitments of gold futures traders are following a similar pattern profile as 2016; the producers and swap dealers are maximally short gold, while the managed money (momentum players) are maximally long. In 2016, this setup did not work out so well for the managed money guys, and we think the same thing is going to happen this time around (chart below).

Another interesting fact about the commitments of traders is that the swap dealers are at historic all-time net short levels ( 200k+). Their previous record short levels were in... wait for it... 2016, just before gold dropped 15%. The same sized drop now would put gold at ~1,300 (chart below).

The 2016 pattern replication continues to play out across several markets. There is no guarantee that the pattern will continue to replicate. However, its cross-market presence makes it a better-than-random chance that gold will continue to melt down like it did in 2016. To take advantage of this idea, one could buy put options on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) (put options limit potentially infinite losses inherent in outright shorting), or buy short gold ETFs such as ProShares UltraShort Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLL) or the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (NASDAQ:DGLD) - keeping in mind that leveraged ETFs can be extremely volatile.

