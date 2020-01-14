Beware The Siren Song Of Ever Rising Tech Big Caps, Biotech Still Interesting

The health sector still has room for speculation and investing. I prefer medtech, devices, testing, and other tech. Pure genetics is not an area that I have confidence in, so I don't like to get in too deep. That said, the big-cap biotechs are easier to assess.

If your a trader you need to reduce risk. I make some suggestions on de-risking. Cash is the cheapest hedge. Trim positions and hold the cash.

We are starting off very nicely on earnings, and we can only rely on earnings and not valuation to carry the market indexes higher.

We are driving ever higher, and the room for error ever smaller.

It’s So Easy to Stay Long and Trade, Right? How Can you Lighten Your Risk? You Can and You Should

In my Sunday note, I was very cautious on high beta names. Of course, Tesla (TSLA) was my example and it promptly ran up 50 points yesterday on no new news. Stocks always seem to make a clown out of anyone prognosticating about market direction. It’s enough to make one want to swing from the chandelier. Even this morning it's up an additional 20-plus points in trading pre-market. This reminds me of the Sirens of Greek Myth who with their enchanted voices sang to hapless sailors luring them to their deaths on rocky shoals. The siren song of daily rising - no soaring stocks are not as fraught, but they can do damage to your trading. At this point even those who are devoted to long-term investing and eschew all forms of short-term trading should consider writing calls against their positions.

We are being pushed ever higher as the big cap techs are now over 18% the value of the entire S&P 500 and over $5.1 trillion in value - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), control an unsustainable portion of the index. GOOGL is on the cusp of being a trillionaire. Don’t get me wrong, I have been pushing for such a valuation for GOOGL for a better part of a year. It's the timing that in conjunction with where the market is that gives me pause. Besides, there are plenty of other examples. Beyond Meat (BYND) shot up 40% in just a week, today up 10 in the pre-market with no additional news this morning, Netflix (NFLX) up 5 points in the pre-market too.

There is in fact very good news.

China commits to $200 billion of goods in two years, in ag and energy, also services and tech.

Interest rates remain quiescent with levels well below 2%.

Inflation at or below 2% for a year.

GDP above 2%.

Earnings starting off really well, JPMorgan (JPM) and Delta (DAL) beating by a wide margin.

I expected earnings to surprise to the upside this quarter, the stock market was sniffing that out the last two months.

The question is, is there enough to sustain the rally further? Delta is up 5% in the pre-market and clearly breaking out. These kinds of hyperbolic rallies actually run on logic, there are great reasons why looking ahead one can justify stock prices even now. They are:

GDP should reaccelerate based on the narrowing of the trade deficit, oil exports, and at some point, this year Boeing (BA) will restart exports and manufacturing of the MAX.

Earnings are going to grow +10% this year (expectations).

With China Phase 1 agreement ag purchases will further juice exports and Ag machinery purchase.

New car sales will continue to be above 17 million.

New home sales will continue to grow.

This morning’s December CPI - .2% CPI minus energy and food 0.1% which is under expectations shows that inflation is still not a problem.

I know that some of the above items can be argued against. However, these assumptions are not out of the realm of what's likely. With above 10% earnings growth you can easily justify current levels and perhaps a bit more. Woe betides any traders who are skating on thin ice - being overleveraged or out on the risk scale if that estimation goes into question. I know that many readers will want to debate me on these assumptions, but go argue with the stock market. This is what stock prices and the 10-year is telling us. Let’s just agree that at some point, Wile E Coyote will realize he is over the cliff and plummets into the abyss.

It's with more than a little trepidation that I go into hedge mode.

The market can go up longer than I can afford to hedge for it. Honestly, the market can easily keep going from here. There's no known event right now that one can point to that will knock the market down a peg, but right now we are at the beginning of, to my mind, is the euphoric stage in the rally. I have already spread half my BA CALLs and will seek to spread the other half today. I closed out my Crowdstrike (CRWD) reluctantly and keeping my other calls on a short leash. I intend to close down all my other options unless I see a very short opportunity no more than 5 to 10 trading days out in the future, but have at least an eight-week expiry. On the actual hedge side, I started going long on the VIX.

All that said, I still see opportunity in the Health/Biotech Sector

Biotech and medical tech has underperformed. I think that if there's a sell off that punishes the high flyers the health area will be less affected. Look at the IBB, an ETF that gives equal weight to smaller biotech names here.

Without putting in trendlines we can agree that in the last month with the market soaring, biotech is not following. I think it makes sense to look at this area and medtech to invest and trade

First, the investment thesis for big-cap biotech is still strong

Gilead (GILD) nearly 4% dividend fairly safe. It’s a good long-term investment

Bristol Myers (BMY) is still undervalued.

Abbvie (ABBV) also a good investment with strong dividends.

BMY and ABBV have made their big acquisitions, ABBV is buying Allergan and BMY already completed their transaction with Celgene. GILD will either buy or be bought.

Biotech Focus - This Week’s JPMorgan Healthcare Conference

Exact Sciences (EXAS) shares fall 12% yesterday despite reporting preliminary 4Q revenue that beat expectations. Citibank analysts say investors may be more focused on volume for the company's Cologuard test rather than the revenue figures. Citi says Cologuard test volume was in line with 477,000 tests, “whisper numbers” were higher, and the test's quarter-on-quarter growth rate was the softest since 1Q 2018. The Drop is the largest percentage drop since Aug. 2, 2018, when it fell 12.67%

My Take: EXAS has a lot of optimism with new tests going forward. I think being down 12% could be a good entry point. Perhaps there was a disappointment with whisper numbers or higher expectations. I still like EXAS.

Novocure (NVCR) presented yesterday at the JPM Conference

NVCR has a very unique treatment modality for solid tumors. It's tackling the most difficult and intractable cancers. It's already approved for Glioblastoma which is terrible brain cancer. I can’t find any negative news from the presentation, yet the stock is selling off. I see this as an opportunity to slowly build a position in this name. This is not a classic biotech name that's very difficult to understand. I encourage you to read up on what they are doing to make your own decision. Since it doesn’t pay a dividend I put this in the category of long-term speculation. At some point in a year or two from now, you should close this position out. In the meantime, if you like what you read you should slowly add to this position over time. I think there's a chance that it falls further before it gets approvals for more solid tumors.

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported operating statistics and preliminary, unaudited net revenues and cash balances for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. Novocure plans to discuss these results with investors at the 38th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Novocure also plans to highlight key clinical and product development programs. Full-year 2019 preliminary net revenues of $351.3 million, representing annual growth of 42 percent compared to 2018. They presented at the conference yesterday and I can surface no bad news, yet the stock has been weak.

Dexcom (DXCM) once again confirms its powerful data gathering benefits

Livongo partners with Dexcom to use its groundbreaking Continuous Glucose Monitoring.

Here's an excerpted press release:

Dexcom CGM to become a core part of Livongo’s solution for delivering personalized health insights and improved clinical outcomes to people with Diabetes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo (LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, has partnered with Dexcom, Inc. (DXCM), a leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), to offer Livongo Members the ability to synch data from their Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System with the Livongo platform, providing access to key insights and Health Nudges™ from Livongo’s Applied Health Signals platform based on their CGM data.

My Take:

This item confirms the power of DXCM data. They have a partnership with Verily as well. Veriily is Google’s health sciences division. I was hoping that DXCM would fall last month, instead, it went sideways before it restarted its march to new highs. I would call DXCM a long-term speculation that you should consider buying in very small increments over the course of 12 months. Hope that it sells off for some reason and at that point, as long as the premise for the business model stands, to get more aggressive at that point.

Positive developments from the “Pennies from Heaven” List

Transenterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) nearly doubles in the premarket but that means it’s up about a dollar. In that list I had TRXC as a very risky speculation. Today they announced...…

New Technology Would Enable Augmented Intelligence with the Senhance Surgical System

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced the Company filed a 510(K) submission with an Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISUTM)1 that is designed to enable machine vision capabilities on the SenhanceⓇ Surgical System.

My Take: In that December 27 piece, I noted that the new CEO on the conference call reset their strategy. This announcement makes good on their plan to focus on product improvement. I still think this is a very risky name. I probably suggested that you buy a few 100 shares, and set it aside. I still think that's a valid suggestion. This is not a name you risk more than an expensive dinner for two at an upscale steak house.

I want to add a new name to the “Pennies from Heaven” list.

Contrafect (CFRX) this is a tiny biotech stock. I read about it in Barron’s in its real-time feed about two weeks ago. Pfizer (PFE) invested $3 million at 29 cents (I believe). At the time I saw that, it was already 78 cents. I read that they are working on a way to defeat antibiotic-resistant Staph infections. I decided to get in. Again, I won’t risk more than an expensive dinner on these types of names so I bought just under 200 shares. I was especially intrigued since they were presenting at the JPM conference this week. They actually presented yesterday and I saw no new news at all. CFRX is now trading at 1.20 a share. I suspect that it will fall since there were no blockbuster announcements. Still, they are looking at tackling an important need so I'm going to hold onto my meager gains. Please don’t go nuts on these names. This is really just for fun. If you don’t like taking outside risks then this isn’t for you. If you go through the pennies from heaven list don’t buy just one and expect to collect. There's no doubt in my mind that one of those names will go bankrupt or never go anywhere. So expect to lose on some of these names including this new one - CFRX. The idea is to play “Venture Capitalist” spread a tiny amount over a bunch of prospects and hope that one really goes exponential. Yes, this tactic is not for everyone. Some people have expensive hobbies. This is mine. Don’t do this if you’ll get upset when one or even all go to zero.

Analyst Corner

New Relic (NEWR) UBS Group AG analyst Jennifer Swanson Lowe Upgrades from Neutral to Buy raises PT to $98.00 for 45.6% Upside

My take: This is very encouraging. I believe this name suffered from the IPO of Datadog (DDOG). I think it's interesting that an analyst is giving such a high PT for this name

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Morgan Stanley analyst Upgrades from Equal-Weight to Overweight raises PT to $59.00 for 28.5% Upside

My Take: I think that OXY and ConocoPhillips (COP) are working on their ability to not only cover dividends but grow them. I would observe the WTI and see how it affects these two names. I expect WTI to stay under $60 until the summer driving season

Atlassian (TEAM) Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss Upgrades from Equal-Weight to Overweight raises PT $175.00 for 30.7% Upside

My take: I like TEAM, they fall into my social network for enterprise category.

Teradyne (TER) Evercore ISI analysts Upgrades from In-Line to Outperform from raised PT to $85.00 for 25.1% Upside

My Take: This is a bit out of the box chip name. I like this upgrade.

Baxter International (BAX) UBS Group AG analyst Boosted Price Target Buy to $102.00 18.7% Upside.

My take: How many upgrades have we seen for this name? IT makes sense to take a look at this name.

Facebook (FB) Evercore ISI analysts Boost Price Target and rating from Outperform to Positive $280.00 with 28.4% Upside.

My take: You have to be blind not to see that FB is breaking out. If you believe that we have another few weeks or even a week for any significant sell off, yeah go ahead. Just be a trader. Make sure you know why you are trading.

My Trades: I spread all my BA Calls, I closed out CRWD, I have VIX, Micron (MU) and Zoom Video (ZM) CALLs. I have stock positions in CFRX and TRXC shares. I have DXCM and EXAS shares as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long EXAS, CFRX, and TRCX shares, I am long BA CALL spreads, MU, ZM, VIX CALLs

Please don't risk too much on CFRX and TRXC