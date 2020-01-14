Collegium Pharmaceutical Is A Relatively Safe Opioid Pick For 2020

Today, we will be studying why Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) is an attractive pick in 2020, despite being an opioid player.

Company overview

Collegium Pharmaceutical is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing and commercializing pain management medications. The company’s product portfolio includes Nucynta ER and Xtampza ER. The majority of opioid players are struggling under the burden of mounting lawsuits and debt. Collegium seems to be one of the few sturdy survivors in the opioid space and is all set to even post profits in 2020.

How do opioids work?

As explained in the Cara Therapeutics article, opioid receptors play a pivotal role in modulating pain pathways in the body. Opioids work by binding to these receptors found throughout the body. The currently known opioid receptors are mu, delta, kappa, and opioid-receptor like-1. Opioids are further categorized based on the degree of binding to these receptors as full agonists, partial agonists, mixed agonists, or antagonists.

Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Nucynta (Tapentadol) delivers pain relief through two distinct mechanisms of action, mu-opioid receptor agonist activity and noradrenaline reuptake inhibition with minimal serotonin reuptake inhibition. This eliminates the possibility of drug-drug interactions. The drug’s distinct mechanism of action can make it a preferred opioid in chronic or neuropathic pain. In a clinical trial setting, Tapentadol demonstrated lower gastrointestinal adverse effects as compared to pure μ-opioid receptor agonists.

The company’s lead-asset, Xtampza ER (oxycodone) is a full opioid agonist and has relative selectivity for mu receptor. However, it can also bind to other opioid receptors at higher doses. Xtampza ER and Oxycontin are two extended-release formulations of oxycodone, used for pain relief with relatively lower abuse potential.

Xtampza ER, however, is better than Oxycontin owing to its unique formulation as an oral capsule containing microspheres of oxycodone and other inactive ingredients. In case these capsules are crushed, it does not change the delivery and the extended-release effect of the drug in the body. It also does not cause euphoria if crushed and snorted. Oxycontin, on the other hand, is prone to abuse. When crushed, the extended-release effect of the Oxycontin tablets is affected. Xtampza ER’s innovative formulation has been key to its rapid uptake in the U.S. market.

Xtampza ER is being widely adopted in the U.S.

In the first nine months of 2019, Xtampza’s revenues were $77.6 million, a YoY rise of 52%. In the third quarter, the drug’s revenues jumped YoY by 56% to $26.5 million. Nucynta’s revenues dropped YoY by 12.61% to $46.4 million in the third quarter.

On January 7, Collegium Pharmaceutical provided guidance for fiscal 2020. The company expects Xtampza ER revenues to be in the range of $150.0 million to $160.0 million, while Nucynta franchise revenues are expected to be $170.0 million to $180.0 million. The company also expects fiscal 2020 operating expenses to be $130.0 million to $140.0 million. I believe that the company has been more conservative about its fiscal 2020 Xtampza revenue prospects. The company expects the drug to become the branded market leader by 2023.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is confident about becoming profitable in fiscal 2020. The company’s fiscal 2020 guidance hints at a positive EBITDA of around $200 million. I also believe this to be a very achievable target, considering the high number of exclusive contracts for Xtampza ER with the payers. Collegium has managed to win an exclusive position on 15 new formularies for Xtampza ER covering around 35 million lives, effective January 1, 2020.

Collegium Pharmaceuticals has not offered significant discounts to secure the position on these formularies. This is evident from the company’s expectation for a gross-to-net discount for the drug to remain in the low 60s range in fiscal 2020. This highlights that Xtampza ER is not facing significant pricing pressures. The drug’s gross-to-net discount was 58% in the third quarter. The company expects it to remain in a high 50s range for fiscal 2019.

The company boasts of a strong balance sheet and a relatively lower litigation risk

At end of September 2019, the company had cash worth $153.8 million on its balance sheet. The company has a long-term debt of $8.63 million on its balance sheet.

In its third-quarter earnings call, Collegium Pharmaceuticals highlighted that there were around 2,600 lawsuits against manufacturers, distributors, and others relating to prescription opioids. However, only 26 of the lawsuits have Collegium as a defendant. This implies that the company is named in 1% of the total cases, much lower than the lawsuits involving other opioid players. The company is named in four multi-district litigations. However, none of the four is a track or bellwether case, which implies none of them will be taken on a priority basis.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is not assuming any liability for Nucynta prior to January 1, 2018. Collegium had acquired this drug from Depomed in December 2017. Besides, Xtampza ER was approved by the FDA in 2016. Hence, the company is also trying to dismiss a few of these lawsuits, highlighting its late entry in the market or absence of allegations about the potential abuse, misuse, or diversion of products. A major chunk of misleading marketing related to opioid products has happened prior to 2010.

Investors should consider these risks

The growth prospects of Collegium Pharmaceutical depend heavily on the adoption of Xtampza ER. This exposes the company to a significant amount of business concentration risk. Regulatory changes to the use of opioids can also result in increased uncertainty for the company.

The opioid epidemic has caused major pharmaceutical players such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Endo International (ENDP) to pay huge sums as fines. Purdue Pharma has been pushed to bankruptcy. In this backdrop, there remains a small Collegium Pharmaceuticals that may actually land up paying fines in the lawsuits where the company is implicated. This can have a dramatic impact on the overall investor sentiment for the company.

What price is right for the stock?

Collegium Pharmaceutical is currently trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 2.71x. This is an extremely low valuation multiple for a biotech stock, especially one with strong growth prospects and less potential downside.

Wall Street analysts have estimated a 12-month consensus target price as $29. On January 8, Needham analyst Serge Belanger reiterated the “Buy” rating and raised the target price from $28 to $36. H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat also maintained a “Buy” rating and raised the target price from $25 to $29. On January 6, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes reiterated “Overweight” rating and set target price as $24. In November 2019, Jefferies analyst David Steinberg reiterated the “Buy” rating and raised the target price from $26 to $36.

In this backdrop, I believe that the consensus Wall Street estimate is a fair estimate of the true value of the stock. Hence, I advise an average-risk retail investor to consider this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.