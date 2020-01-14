Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Presents at 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference - Transcript

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference January 15, 2020 9:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Sid Rosenblatt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Jim Ricchiuti

Hey, good morning, everyone. My name is Jim Ricchiuti. I'm with the Equity Research Department in Needham & Company been following Universal Display for a number of years. We're very pleased to have with us today, the company's CFO, Sid Rosenblatt. Sid, welcome. Also have Darice Liu in the front row here, who is with IR at Universal Display.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that probably most everyone in this room knows Universal Display. So maybe in the interest of time, we can jump right into Q&A if that's okay. And we'll leave some time for the folks if you want to ask some questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

Q - Jim Ricchiuti

But here's a question I wanted to start off with Sid is that generally, this time of the year, beginning of the year, as we report Q4, you provide a revenue outlook. And so you look back over the last couple of year's fair amount of variability in that forecast, both upwards and downwards. 2018 was down 2019 when you report we think is going to be up sharply.

So with that as kind of this backdrop. What I'm trying to find out is if you look at the business today and look at the size, the customer base, the diversity of it, is there anything you can tell us that makes the business more predictable?

Sid Rosenblatt

Well, obviously it's been difficult in terms of being able to predict, giving guidance future guidance for the year. It is even though there's about $30 billion worth of OLED display sold, it is a new industry. And we are not the end manufacturer of the product. So we're not the ones that are actually selling the product. So we're part of the supply chain. So as demand goes up and down to our customers, it affects us.

So that makes it very difficult to predict. And as you said, we've had one down year, one up year significantly. To some extent, the change in accounting rules have exacerbated that problem. So 2018 was down significantly under the new 606 guidelines. Under 605, it was a lot higher.

So it's still going to be significantly up this year over last year. And there were a couple of things that happened in 2017 that really impacted us. So 2018 was really a difficult year to predict because of some of the things that happened at Samsung at the end of 2017 negotiating a new contract and then the smartphone market being really soft.

With all of that, do we have better visibility? Probably better than we have had, but not. It's still a new market. Still have our customers, we have customers, they're just building fab. When those fabs actually get turned on and when they start producing product, you've heard LG's OLED TV facility, it's been reported all over the place that it's not producing when they first anticipated it.

So all of those things go into our guidance. So to give you a long answer to your question, it should be better, but it's still not. We're still not at a point where we can sit there and give you a number that's within 10% to be honest.

Jim Ricchiuti

Yeah, fair answer. You have added a number of customers, new customers in China they've grown in importance over the past year clearly. Is their relationship with some of these customers? Communication, the forecasting of that business with them? How does that compare with some of the more established guys, the LG, the Samsung?

Sid Rosenblatt

Yeah, it's the same thing for them to be perfectly honest because they're just getting started. We know that ramp up and introduction of new displays and new materials it still, takes a long time. It is a long learning curve to get all your OLED factory at a place where your yields are at a point where you're comfortable selling product.

So there is -- we have good relationship with all of our customers. I mean, we have constant discussions on an R&D level on a purchasing level, at a CEO level and Chief Technology Officer level. And they will give us their best forecast, but none of them are binding. And their best forecast is as good as what the end market looks like.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. So want to have quick one?

Sid Rosenblatt

Sure.

Jim Ricchiuti

Can you talk about the 2020 and if you [indiscernible]

Sid Rosenblatt

Okay. A couple of things; one, we will give full year's guidance. We will give full year's guidance on our conference call at the end of February. And where we actually see for 2020 for the smartphone market, IHS talks about 600 million units from about 475 million to 500 million in 2019. So we see growth on the smartphone side.

To be honest, a lot of that's probably going to come from BOE, because BOEs fab is going to be up and running. And the other part will come maybe from yield improvements or utilization improvements at Samsung, which is the supplier of most of the smartphones today.

On the TV side, LG has talked about --, LG's new facility has just come up online, probably in Q2, sometime that's what they've talked about recently. So we think that the TV market, I think this year will grow, I think, by 1 million units or 1.5 million units over 2019. So we do see growth on both sides. And that's where we will see the growth in our business.

Jim Ricchiuti

So where do we go in terms of penetration rates in the handset market and some of the forecasts are 50%ish, north of 50% over the next couple of years. There's that and there's also all the implications from 5G. And we're hearing 5G in a lot of sessions. Where do you -- what's your take on what potentially that is for that core part of your business.

Sid Rosenblatt

Well the thing that you hear across the board is that 5G is going to use a lot more energy. It's -- the mobile devices are going to have to be more efficient, because they are going to use a lot more power because the speed is so much faster. And for us two things; one, customers are asking us for better materials that we're providing in terms of efficiency of the materials, whether it's our red materials and green materials.

And the second part, which I'm certain is one of your questions in here is talking about blue. And you know, the fact that the fluorescent blue is not that efficient. So when will we have a phosphorescent blue, which one Samsung adopted or green in 2013. They stated they got a 25% increase in battery life.

So we believe that they will get at least that when they adopt our blue. The question is, when will we have a blue on something that's going on. We get this question quite a bit. We actually get it more from our customers than we do from you guys. And you guys always ask it.

Jim Ricchiuti

So can you show them excellent progress?

Sid Rosenblatt

Absolutely, always. Now they actually get a lot more information. So we're doing our best. Obviously, it's something we think is very important. We have more than 100 people of our 300 people working on blue materials, whether it is they miss aside whether it's a transport materials, whether it's host materials, we work across the board, to come up with a solution that will allow them to adopt phosphorescence blue into the whatever generation product we think we'll have it ready for them.

What is your next question?

Jim Ricchiuti

Well, I wanted to go back to the green adoption and how quickly that was adopted. And if you have a breakthrough on blue, would we assume that we'd see that kind of an adoption rate similar [indiscernible].

Sid Rosenblatt

It is the adoption would have to be, you'd have to redesign your driving scheme. So you can't just substitute a phosphorescent blue material into a device that has a fluorescent blue material in it today, because it uses 75% less power. So that your TFT has to be redesigned to drive the blue pixels differently. So it would be the next generation product that it won't be adopted and you wouldn't go back and retrofit anything. So it would be the next generation and the next generation and next generation.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. But generally speaking, the move toward more 5G handsets overtime, should it sounds like drive adoption and as soon as that's what you're hearing from your customers.

Sid Rosenblatt

Yes, absolutely.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. Good. So one of the other questions I get sometimes is, with the growth in production and the number of customers in China that you see more mainstream applications adoption in the handset market. The question comes what about volume discounts? To what extent, as the market if we see penetration rates really increase? At what point does that exert more pressure on you guys from a pricing standpoint?

Sid Rosenblatt

There's a couple of answers to that. One, all of our long term agreements have pricings built into the agreement. So we know what the price will be through the end of the agreement for all of our long term contracts that we have. So we know what the pricing will be.

The second piece though, that impacts the financial results is under the new accounting rules of 606. For long term contracts, you have to estimate how much material you're going to sell over the life of the agreement. And what that price will be given you adopt new materials in the way that our pricing structure works as you adopt a new material, you pay more money in the beginning till we then get the efficiencies of manufacturing and it drives it down as a cumulative volume discount.

So you have to build all of that into financial model and then you use an average price for the life of the agreement. So even though I may sell it for 2x what the averages in the beginning, at some point I'm going to sell it for less than the average price. So that impacts our deferred revenue number.

So there's a couple of things that impact our balance sheet deferred revenue, you get a big payment or you get license fees or royalties that are higher than what you report under 606. I think you see our cash being significantly coming in higher than what our revenue would generate now, because you're seeing the deferred revenue on the balance sheet go up.

So doesn't have as much impact as you think. So if customer purchasing agent and folks are -- one they're always saying we need a discount, we need the discount, we need some. So if you give the 1% or 2% or whatever it is they want on the specific material we know that the purchasing people are measured by getting the price down even though we are pennies under devices.

Jim Ricchiuti

I was going to going to say --

Sid Rosenblatt

We're still -- build materials -- and the build materials is estimated that our red and green emissive materials between $0.10 and $0.20. However it is expensive per gram. We estimate that you can make a few years ago we estimated you can make 3000 screens with one gram of our emissive material. Because the organic layer that actually lights up is 1000th thickness of a hair.

So we don't use a lot of material. So when you talk to the purchasing agent, they'll say, yeah, but it costs x program. And our answer is it's $0.10 in the build material, that's $40. And so that's the push and pull that you get from that side. But that gets just built into the average. So it doesn't really impact it very much.

Jim Ricchiuti

As a customer base is expanded, are you seeing different levels of just more variability in the inventory levels that these customers carry? Does it vary by customers significantly?

Sid Rosenblatt

Yeah. The inventory levels by customer vary. It really depends on what they're comfortable with. We have customers, we've been working with Samsung since 2000. We've never missed a shipment to Samsung, touch fake wood someplace here. So we are -- they know that when they place an order, it's shipped within 24 hours.

So well they keep one month, two months? It's really up to them. Obviously it makes sense to have enough inventory in case something happens that that x goes on strike or something like that. You want to make sure you have it. Will they keep a year's worth of inventory? No.

Jim Ricchiuti

And of course last year there was some indirect impact from the U.S.-China trade dispute, and that caused some pre buying. I don't know, if you can talk a little bit about that and potentially where we are.

Sid Rosenblatt

In Q2, we had some Chinese customers that purchased some excess material inventory because they were concerned that the retaliatory tariffs that were going to be put in place when the U.S. raises tariffs were going to cost them an extra either 10% or 25% depending on where the material was.

So they purchased excess inventory. It never really came to fruition that there was retaliatory tariffs kicked in. But there's always either geopolitical or there's issues that may make customer buy more material than they normally would. But that's out of our control.

Jim Ricchiuti

I keep going back for the customers in China because they become more and more important. I'm curious, broadly speaking, these customers and some are very sophisticated like BOE. But as they, as they ramp the business, are you seeing a change from some of the newer customers, a learning curve to the online market because we've seen some over the years, there's been a long learning curve.

Sid Rosenblatt

I think it's still fairly long, it is not something that you can put the equipment in, like an LCD, you build a new LCD fab, you know where everything goes. You buy all the material, you turn it on, you pretty much start producing product at a very high yield. There's still a lot that they have to do. As I said, the layers 1000th the thickness of the hair, the organic layer, which is all different materials, it's not just the emissive material.

So, it is fairly complicated manufacturing process. Are they better? Yes, Samsung took years to get their yields down. That was on glass. They got their yields in excess of 90% on glass based OLED displays, but they're flexible displays. They don't say it but estimates are in the 70% or some range. So they're not 100% and they've been making over since 2000. So it is not simple.

Jim Ricchiuti

Maybe we will shift gears for a second and go there some of the larger screens. I think at least one market research where maybe others have lowered forecast for OLED TVs. Yes, at the same time you still see really good reviews and across all these products. So, and they were out in force and see what, how the OLED TVs really get to become a bigger part of this TV pie that everybody's interested in?

Sid Rosenblatt

Well, it's estimated that LG plus about 5.5 million to 6 million OLED TVs for 2020. The TV markets is about 250 million units on an annual basis. The premium market is anywhere from 6 million units to 10 million units, which is the one that LG has targeted.

You need more volume. Obviously you need additional capacity. But OLED TVs have historically been rated the best TV ever. And even the CES that's what you hear is the best TV ever. When you look at an OLED TV, you see much more natural colors. It isn't so bright that it hurts your eye.

If you sit and watch a very bright LCD, it's too bright. One that you see cast goes and looks great except they have fluorescent lights everywhere. And if they didn't have them right, you wouldn't see him.

So I think you are starting to see pricing. You get [indiscernible] that's been announced that they're going to introduce an OLED TV product or 2, I'm not sure exactly. They also talked about having a 48-inch OLED TV. And I think that's aimed that getting there's a $1000 price point.

And I think that people used to be 1,000 bucks. Now you go to Costco and buy it for 300 bucks. But, if it gets $1,000 or less, I think people say that that's much more mid-range market. So it's capacity right now LG is the only player.

Jim Ricchiuti

Yes. And that is the consumer awareness over the years. Maybe this is a good segue to OLED TV. Maybe you could talk a little bit about that what that potentially could mean for that larger area screens?

Sid Rosenblatt

Sure. For large area displays for today, all mobile size screens use red, green and blue pixels, self-emissive pixels to give you all the colors of the rainbow. But you have a red pixel, a blue pixel and a green pixel. For large area displays, such as LG and we're talking about Samsung's quantum dot OLED is instead of red, green and blue, because the manufacturing process of depositing red, green and blue for a large area, whether it's Gen-8.5 or even Gen-10. The deposition process using movable shadow mass just doesn't work. You can't scale that hot.

So what LG has done is they actually have a white OLED. And then they use color filters to give you red, green and blue that they use similar in LCD business. Pretty much the industries talk about, you really need to get red, green and blue direct materials on it to get your price, your costs down to get better resolution. I mean to make a resolution using this technology. So I don't think that's the driver but the cost.

And over the years you have heard folks talk about inkjet printing. So instead of using a vacuum chamber, a red, a green, a blue vacuum chamber, you then heat the materials and you have your substrate you put your green materials on your green pixel, you have a mask and move it. How can you do that on large scale on large areas?

Printing was one of the methods that's been talked about for 15 years. If what you can do is inkjet print, all across the substrate red, green and blue, red, green and blue dots, very small dots, you then would be able to get high volume, high throughput, high yielding products.

The problem over the years and still, it doesn't work. And we've talked about that for years because when you're putting these red, green and blue materials, you think about it, you want to do it in two minutes across a substrate that's the size of a garage door. And you have to -- these can't touch each other. And if you're talking about a 4k resolutions, it's 90 dots per inch.

You talk about 8k resolutions, it's 180 dots per inch. These materials, you can't have any overspray because you can't have the red material go to the green material. And so it's very difficult. We looked at that. We worked with Seiko Epson for five years, and we gave up, they gave up. So we said let's try to figure out a way of using the best of both.

So we actually have what's called organic vapor jet printing. We heat these materials and the vacuum chamber in the source. And then we take this vapor stream, not the liquid but a vapor stream just like you would in VTE and then use inner gas to put these materials where you want them.

We have a prototype tool. We have lots of patents around this, we have a prototype tool that can make a six inch full color display using this process. And we have found today that everything we believe is true that you can scale this. We need to do that. We will do it with a partner. We're not going to become an equipment company.

Jim Ricchiuti

Right, you need an equipment partner. So maybe where are you with respect to…?

Sid Rosenblatt

You either need an equipment company or multiple equipment companies or customer who says what we want to scale it. So we're working at all of them, I mean we really want to spend this year now that we have the -- our pilot tool in place to show the customers and show the equipment guys look, this is what you can do with this.

You can do it you can have overspray you can get high yielding, you can -- tech time could be very fast. So that's where we are. We don't -- I don't have an update for you today. But you know, we're working towards getting something done probably this year.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. You touched on QD-OLEDs and, it's been a lot of press around that [indiscernible] and we see headlines about Samsung making $11 billion investments in that. Why don't you talk a little bit about is that an opportunity or is it really all dependent on the timeline of when you might commercialize through?

Sid Rosenblatt

Well QD-OLED as I said, LG uses the way with a color filter, Samsung's TV approaches using a blue OLED material, using quantum dot materials for red and green, the blue OLED pumps the red and green so you get all three colors. And today, the blue that meets commercial specs is a fluorescent blue.

So the opportunity for us obviously is it get a commercial blue, and then be able to put that into the next generation product because even for large area displays efficiency is important. Since we use 70% less power than a fluorescent emitter for battery life, it's great, for mobile devices you want to do that.

For TV so for large area displays, your issue is heat. So you want to be able to manage the heat in the device. Because when you have 2 million pixels on the screen, even though they use very little heat, that many pixels generate heat.

So you have to spend money on heat management, copper heat sinks or whatever it is you want to do. And so they want efficient materials for TVs just as much as they want it for mobile devices.

Jim Ricchiuti

The years ago, we saw plasma displays by LCD. If we look at this market, the premium TV market and look at OLEDs and even if you want to look at micro LEDs. Can these -- the new Samsung display, can they coexist or is it -- are we going to see the market eventually move towards at the higher end? I think they're not going away, right?

Sid Rosenblatt

LCDs are not going to go away. I mean, there's still a LCD fabs around the world. They're still making them and are making them cheap. No one's making any money on them. So that's why a lot of guys are shuttering their LCD fabs. Because if you're doing it for your cash costs, why bother.

I think there's room in the market for multiple offer. Plasma TVs were there, Actually I still have a plasma TV, it has a great picture. I never liked LCD. And so there's an opportunity. It's not OLED or nothing and it's not LCD or nothing. There's lots of technologies that can grow and be very profitable.

Jim Ricchiuti

Looking at some of the other applications outside of handsets and TVs. Maybe you could talk about some of those. Any of those do you think has the potential to move the needle in the market -- laptops application softwares or automotive.

Sid Rosenblatt

Sure. I think that you're seeing more laptops you're seeing. Because OLEDs switch 180 times a second, which is three times faster than video rates. So you're seeing it first in gaming opportunities. You're starting to see foldables, you saw at CES, multiple foldables even laptop size foldables.

Automotive applications is a number of high end cars that are going to introduce large OLED screens. I think it's great. It's actually really good for the manufacturer. Their premium prices, they can make money on them.

Not that many cars that are sold. It's not 600 million mobile phones it's a few million cars. But it is new business, new opportunities or content. Because they're larger is more than it would be on a mobile device. So any opportunity that is available we think is good.

Jim Ricchiuti

Yeah. I mean, in the automotive markets, I guess it's the story is more multiple screens. Maybe there's even some talk as we market transitioning away from sideview mirrors, and putting OLED screens actually in.

Sid Rosenblatt

And tail lights. I mean BMW, Audi, I think Mercedes will have OLED tail lights.

Jim Ricchiuti

Balance sheet. You guys are sitting on a lot of cash. The end of September what -- maybe you talk a little bit about how management looks at deploying that.

Sid Rosenblatt

Sure. One of the issues obviously we started being profitable. I'd always get this question what are you guys going to do with cash? And my answer kind of was, well I spent 15 years raising money. So it's kind of hard for me to figure out what to do with the excess cash. But our board has historically looked at this.

And we had a few buybacks years ago. We believe that the way to return capital to shareholders is through dividends. So we instituted a dividend a couple years ago. We went from $0.03 a quarter to $0.06 to $0.10 a quarter. So we intend to continue giving dividends and raising the dividend.

So as we get more cash, that's how we will return it to shareholders. That's philosophy of the board and the company.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay, and then wanted to spend a moment on UDC Ventures. We don't pay that much attention. So maybe you could talk a little bit about where the company looks at some investments in that area. What are the areas of interest?

Sid Rosenblatt

We've took -- we've allocated a certain amount of money to UDC ventures. We have a couple of folks that are running that for us are here today. And we're looking at strategic opportunities. It isn't this great investment in something that looks good. And is there an opportunity for that at some point to impact our OLED business or materials business or expand the market? So that's really what they're looking at more strategic investments and financial investments.

Jim Ricchiuti

But it is fairly narrowly focused around.

Sid Rosenblatt

Yes. Yes.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. Got a moment. Anybody? You have question?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Sid Rosenblatt

Okay. If not. Thank you for your time.

Jim Ricchiuti

Yeah. Thank you.

Sid Rosenblatt

Thank you.