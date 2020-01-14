J.C. Penney: No Change To Its Trajectory Yet, For Better Or For Worse

Gross margin improvement isn't enough on its own, and J.C. Penney will probably need 3+% improvement in net sales by then as well.

It does need to move to a new trajectory of rapidly improving comps soon, though, given that a large amount of first-lien debt becomes due in 2023.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) holiday sales performance wasn't strong, but one couldn't really say that its performance has fallen off of its previous trajectory. The problem for J.C. Penney is that there is no evidence yet that it is on the new trajectory it needs, which is a rapid return to positive comps. Realistically, J.C. Penney needs both positive comps and improved gross margins in order to be able to refinance its first-lien debt due in 2023. The 2023 first-lien bonds are yielding 10.7% to maturity currently, indicating that substantial improvements in operational performance are necessary for refinancing.

Performance Versus Expectations

The idea that J.C. Penney's adjusted EBITDA performance suddenly fell 20% below where it was trending for 2019 is unsupported by evidence. J.C. Penney's comparable store sales performance for November/December was within its guidance range, and it also reiterated its full-year comps and gross margin guidance. Given that, unless SG&A comes in massively higher than expected, J.C. Penney's adjusted EBITDA performance for 2019 should end up close to expectations, unless one's expectations were that J.C. Penney would significantly outperform its implied guidance for Q4 2019.

I had noted that a 1% improvement in Q4 gross margins year-over-year could get J.C. Penney to $533 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2019 (assuming roughly flat year-over-year SG&A). There is a chance that J.C. Penney's gross margins could end up a bit better than that, though. J.C. Penney's gross margin performance in Q2 and Q3 2019 was around 1.4% to 1.5% higher than Q2 and Q3 2017. Gross margins in Q2 2018, Q3 2018 and Q1 2019 were affected by liquidations and markdowns to clear out inventory.

Gross Margins Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 36.1% 35.3% 34.0% 33.5% 2018 33.7% 33.7% 31.9% 31.3% 2019 33.2% 36.8% 35.4%

A similar improvement from Q4 2017 to Q4 2019 would put J.C. Penney's margins at around 34.9% for Q4 2019. It should be noted that Q4 2017 gross margins were quite strong, though, and it is a pretty promotional environment now. Thus, 33% to 33.5% gross margins would be a good performance in my opinion. If J.C. Penney delivers 33.3% gross margins in Q4 2019, then it would get to around $565 million in adjusted EBITDA for the year.

Margins Versus Sales

J.C. Penney may end up with approximately $10.7 billion in net sales during 2019 with 34% to 34.5% gross margins. Thus, a 1% change in net sales would affect its EBITDA by around $36 million to $37 million. A 1% change in gross margins (such as from 34.5% to 35.5%) would change its EBITDA by around $107 million (at $10.7 billion in net sales).

A 1% change in gross margins would have the same impact on J.C. Penney as close to a 3% change in net sales. However, the challenge is that there are limits to how much J.C. Penney can improve gross margins, along with continued downward pressure from the growing proportion of online sales. J.C. Penney may be able to get margins up 1% to 1.5% from 2019 levels, but that would improve its EBITDA by around $160 million (less than the $300 million improvement it probably needs). J.C. Penney's SG&A is also fairly lean after all the cost cutting it has done since the Ron Johnson era, so any further improvements there are likely to be modest.

Thus, to get to the level of EBITDA it needs to deal with its debt, there has to be some sales improvement (probably 3+% even if there are improvements in gross margins and SG&A). This sales improvement doesn't necessarily all have to happen in 2020, but anything more than slightly negative comps in 2020 would make the needed recovery very implausible, by reducing the remaining time available to generate the sale increase and by creating a larger sales gap that needs to be made up.

Notes On Bonds

While J.C. Penney's stock has been hit hard since its holiday sales update, its bonds haven't moved all that much. J.C. Penney's 2020 bonds recently traded at 95 cents on the dollar, indicating that there is still a high expectation that those bonds will be repaid in June. The 2020 bonds have been trading in the mid-90s since July 2019.

The holiday sales update was close to expectations, so it hasn't really changed the outlook for J.C. Penney's bonds. The guidance and color around 2020 expectations as part of the Q4 2019 earnings report may have a significantly larger impact on the various bonds, though.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney's operational performance trajectory hasn't changed yet, for better or for worse. It does need to show that it is on a new trajectory soon, though, since it cannot afford another year with noticeably negative comps. For example, -5% comps in 2020 would mean that J.C. Penney would have to pull off an improbable +4% comps in both 2021 and 2022 just to get its sales to +3% over 2019.

J.C. Penney's stock remains a speculative bet on both positive comps and improved gross margins. This is a tough challenge when most department stores haven't been able to sustain positive comps for any prolonged period of time. However, I don't believe its odds of achieving this have changed much in the last week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.