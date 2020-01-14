Synopsys: A Long-Term Bet Around The Current Price

Synopsys (SNPS) is a technology company that primarily offers tools to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). Synopsys' revenue has grown at a CAGR of 10.31% in the last five years. The company's EDA and IP businesses are currently driving its revenue growth and driving the growth of its stock. I believe the company's revenue will continue to grow at a CAGR of around 10% in the next five years. I am bullish on the stock around the current price and believe that long-term investors can buy the stock around the current price.

Synopsys offers its products and services to its customers who manufacture ICs and develop software. The company offers electronic design automation (EDA) software which is used to design and test ICs. The company also offers pre-designed circuits, which are semiconductor intellectual property (IP) products used as components of larger IC designs. It also offers software testing tools and services that improve the security and quality of software code. Synopsys has two reporting segments, (1) Semiconductor & System Design, and (2) Software Integrity. Its Semiconductor & System Design segment consists of EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and Software Integrity segment consists of security and quality solutions for software development.

Source: Pixabay

Growth Drivers

Internet of Things (IoT) is Synopsys' primary growth driver. The company develops its EDA products targeted at IoT-related ICs. Chip designers use the company's EDA products to automate the IC design process. In addition to IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are also driving the demand of Synopsys' EDA products. These products address the needs of digital and custom IC design and field programmable gate array (FPGA) design. The global EDA software market size is expected to reach $14.54 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during this period, according to a report. Synopsys' EDA revenue is expected to grow accordingly.

The growth of big data and analytics are also creating growth opportunities for semiconductor makers and for Synopsys. In the formation of big data, once data is collected, it is transmitted over wireline or wireless data networks. The data is then processed in data centers. As a result, the demand for CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs is rising. GPUs and FPGAs have been optimized to perform massive parallel processing that is behind the processing of big data. Synopsys' EDA and IP products can be used to design and test the parallel processing chips, also known as data center accelerators. According to a report, "The data center accelerator market is expected to grow from USD 2.84 billion by 2018 to USD 21.19 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 49.47% from 2018 to 2023." This is a huge growth opportunity for Synopsys' EDA and IP business.

The company's another growth driver is its software testing platform, which is known as Software Integrity platform. The platform offers security, quality, and compliance testing. One of the major growth drivers of the software testing market is the integration of AI and machine learning. Another driver of growth of the market is the growing adoption of test automation services. According to a report, "Software Testing Market size exceeded USD 40 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2020 to 2026." Synopsys' software testing revenue will grow at a similar rate.

Competition

Synopsys' competitors include Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), Keysight Technologies (KEYS), and Mentor Graphics Corporation (now a part of Siemens AG) in the EDA business. In the Semiconductor & System Design segment, the company competes with Cadence Design Systems and numerous other IP providers. The company's Software Integrity segment competes with Checkmarx Ltd., Veracode (now part of Thoma Bravo, LLC), and Micro Focus International plc (MFGP). The company generally competes with its competitors on the basis of product quality, product features, and product ease of use. The company's competitive advantage is that it offers a wide range of products that helps designers to design individual ICs as well as larger systems. The company's products can increase designer productivity and efficiency by automating most of the tasks and reducing errors.

Fourth Quarter And FY 2019 Results

Synopsys' revenue for the fourth quarter of FY 2019 came in at $851.1 million compared to $795.1 million in the year-ago period, an increase of 7%. Revenue for FY 2019 came in at $3.361 billion compared to $3.121 billion for FY 2018, an increase of 7.7%. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter came in at $177.1 million or $1.15 per share compared to $119.6 million or $0.78 per share in the year-ago period, an increase of 48%. Non-GAAP net income for FY 2019 came in at $702.5 million or $4.56 per share compared to $599.7 million or $3.91 per share for FY 2018, an increase of 17%. The company delivered strong results amid a weak macro backdrop, which is encouraging. The strong results were driven by growth in the automotive sector, and the advent of 5G, IoT, and cloud. The company's EDA and IP businesses remained its primary growth drivers in FY 2019.

Valuation

Synopsys' competitors include Cadence Design Systems, Keysight Technologies, and Micro Focus International. Synopsys' non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 28.40x compared to Cadence's 33.39x, Keysight's 19.52x, and Micro Focus' 9.52x. Synopsys' trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 6.62x compared to Cadence's 8.65x, Keysight's 4.38x, and Micro Focus' 1.44x. Synopsys' trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 27.92x compared to Cadence's 29.18x, Keysight's 18.95x, and Micro Focus' 5.88x.

Synopsys is fairly valued compared to its competitors. The company has a strong balance sheet consisting of $728.60 million of cash and $137.71 million of debt. Considering the fact that the company has a strong balance sheet and strong EDA and IP businesses, the company's current valuation is appealing. The company will acquire certain IP assets of INVECAS, which will further strengthen its IP business by expanding its DesignWare IP portfolio. The acquisition will address the needs of chip designers of various sectors, such as consumer, IoT, and automotive. In this scenario, I believe the company should enjoy the valuation of Cadence in the near term.

In the last five years, Synopsys' revenue increased at a CAGR of 10.31% and EBITDA increased at a CAGR of 13.50%. I believe revenue will continue to increase at such a rate in the next five years. Synopsys' trailing 12-month revenue is $3360.7 million. At a CAGR of 10.31%, its 2024-end revenue will be $5,490 million or $36.47 per share. In the last one year, Synopsys' stock has traded between the price to sales ratio of 4x and 6.8x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 6.8x on Synopsys' 2024 revenue per share, I get $248 as the stock's 2024 price. If the price to sales ratio expands further, there will be more upside to the stock.

Risks

Consolidation among semiconductor companies, including mergers, asset acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, leads to fewer customers for Synopsys and increased customer bargaining power, which is a key risk. In addition, the company depends on a relatively small number of large customers. If it loses one or more of such customers, its revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

The company has made substantial investments in developing new products and making enhancements in existing products. However, the industry in which Synopsys belongs to, is characterized by rapid technological changes. If the company fails to develop new products or enhance existing products in a timely and cost-effective manner, its products may become obsolete sooner than anticipated. As a result, its revenue growth could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

Although Synopsys is fairly valued compared to its competitors, I am bullish on the stock. I believe its EDA and IP businesses will continue to drive its revenue growth. In addition, its software testing platform will also drive its revenue growth. The company delivered strong results in FY 2019 and in the fourth quarter of FY 2019. Revenue for FY 2019 came in at $3.361 billion, and the company is now targeting $4 billion of annual revenue, the management said. Synopsys is a good business to own for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.