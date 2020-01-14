U.S. Inflation Rose 2.3% In 2019, Highest In 8 Years

December inflation, however, fell slightly below consensus estimates. You can expect the Fed to continue its "on hold" rate policy.

While many financial "experts" have been declaring U.S. inflation dead for years, it surged back to life in 2019 - rising 2.3%, the highest number since 2011. While 2.3% isn't scary-high, it is on the high end of moderate inflation.

The official number for U.S. inflation is the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), which has increased an average of 1.8% over the last 10 years. Think about it: U.S. inflation increased 1.5% in 2013, 0.8% in 2014, and 0.7% in 2015. The 2019 rate of 2.3% indicates that those lazy years of inflation are behind us.

And so, it's reasonable that inflation-protected investments are now gaining favor, even after a strong year of gains in 2019. Bank of America this week recommended investments in long-term Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, as noted in this Forbes report:

"The bank’s strategists wrote in a Jan. 10 note that 'real rates,' or inflation-adjusted yields, should decline this year, meaning that U.S. inflation and inflation expectations will rise relative to Treasury yields. They think the trend will be most pronounced for longer-term Treasury yields and inflation; in simpler terms, they are bullish on 30-year TIPS."

I'll note, however, that this BofA recommendation is clearly a trading call, not an endorsement to buy and hold a 30-year TIPS with a current real yield of 0.48%. That could be a disastrous move for a buy-and-hold investor, because this TIPS would lose a lot of value (more than 15%) if the 30-year real yield rises to more normal levels, at least above 1.0%. For a short-term trader, the bet is that the inflation breakeven rate will widen, meaning a 30-year TIPS will outperform a 30-year nominal Treasury (currently yielding 2.30%).

I'm not advising buying 30-year TIPS, but I still favor sensible buy-and-hold investments in inflation-protected securities, especially U.S. Series I Savings Bonds, which have a real yield of 0.2%, higher than the current yield of a 5-year TIPS (-0.05%) or 10-year TIPS (0.08%). For more on this, read my I Bond buying guide for 2020.

The December report

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that CPI-U rose 0.2% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis. That number was lower than the consensus estimate of 0.3%, but the year-over-year number of 2.3% matched the consensus.

Core inflation, which removes food and energy, rose only 0.1% in December, also below the consensus estimate of 0.2%. The year-over-year number held at 2.3% for the third month in a row, which matched the consensus. Now, as 2019 comes to a close, headline and core inflation have aligned at 2.3%:

The price of gasoline, as often is the case, was a major factor in the overall December inflation rate. Gas prices rose 2.8% and were up 7.9% over the last year. Other indexes of note:

Shelter prices continued an upward trend, rising 0.2% and up 3.2% in 2019.

Medical care services rose 0.4%, and were up 5.1% for the year.

Food prices rose 0.2% and were up 1.8% for the year.

Apparel prices rose 0.4%, but were down 1.2% for the year.

The index for used cars and trucks fell 0.8% in December and 1.2% for the year.

What this means for TIPS and I-Bonds

Investors in TIPS and I-Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set future interest rates for I-Bonds. For December, the BLS set the inflation index at 256.974, a decrease of 0.09% from the November number, which fell 0.05% from the October index.

Keep in mind that non-seasonal and seasonally-adjusted inflation numbers balance out over 12 months. This means in future months, non-seasonally adjusted inflation is likely to run higher than seasonal inflation, giving this index a boost.

For TIPS. The December report means that the principal balances of all TIPS will fall 0.09% in February, after a 0.05% drop in January. Not great news, but as I noted, this trend is likely to reverse in future months. Here are the new February Inflation Indexes for all TIPS.

For I-Bonds. The December report was the third in a six-month series that will determine the I Bond's new inflation-adjusted variable rate, which will be reset on May 1, based on inflation from September 2019 to March 2020. At this point, halfway through this series, inflation has increased just 0.08%. That translates to a variable rate of 0.16%, much lower than the current rate of 2.02%. But three months remain, and a lot can happen in three months.

Here are the numbers so far:

If inflation remains very low for January through March, I Bond investors could consider buying before May 1 to lock down the current fixed rate of 0.2% (which is permanent) and the variable rate of 2.02% for six months. The other option would be to wait until October 2020 to make a purchase, in the hopes of a higher future variable rate for the initial six months. The risk in waiting is that the Treasury could adjust the fixed rate lower.

But this isn't a decision that needs to be made today. May 1 is a long way away.

What this means for future interest rates

Both headline and core inflation came in slightly under expectations in December, so today's report isn't likely to cause much turmoil in the financial markets. There's nothing in this report that would cause the Federal Reserve to change its "on hold" policy for interest rates in 2020.

The Federal Funds Rate is likely to hold at its current rate rate of 1.50% to 1.75% through much of 2020, if not the entire year. The only factors that would disrupt that trend would be a surge in U.S. inflation, or a real decline in the U.S. economy. At this point, I don't see either factor in the near-term future.

