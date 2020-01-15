Pulse Biosciences: Bioscience That Doesn't Get Our Pulse Racing

We believe that a market cap of $300M is unsustainable and a downward correction to $150M-$170M level is appropriate.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Marvl Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

CellFX, a Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) only product, is in a never ending 510K approval saga, which started back in 2017. According to the company Q3-19 update, the FDA placed its review process on hold. In December, PLSE requested a face to face meeting with the FDA to finalize its submission. We think that it is likely the FDA will reject CellFX 510K application in favor of the de novo application with an improved clinical data set.

PLSE's NPS technology is hardly ground-breaking. The management argues in its 510K submission that CellFX has a substantially equivalent predicate, most likely an irreversible electroporation technology (IRE) device, such as NanoKnife. NanoKnife is an infrequently used product manufactured by AngioDynamics and used by radiologists for treatment of cancers. Because NanoKnife has never been used for aesthetic application, its indication is limited to a meaningless (for CellFX) ablation of soft tissues.

Available CellFX clinical evidence is discouraging for skin cancer. Small size clinical studies performed more recently for couple of aesthetic applications are still questioned by FDA and, by PLSE admission, are insufficient for de-novo 510K application.

CellFX utilizes probes that treat a tiny skin area (5mm x 5mm or smaller) with sharp needles, making the procedure time-consuming and painful, despite required lidocaine injections. This is, to our mind, a significant limiter of commercial adoption.

We believe PLSE is still in the middle of product development. As of September 30, 2019, R&D headcount increased to 52 from 36 a year before. We believe the company does not have any sales reps, despite promised 510K approval before the end of 2019. Any buildup of sales force will rapidly accelerate PLSE's expenses, depleting its relatively small cash pile of $34.5M.

PLSE has a staggering valuation of above $300M. We question the commercial value of NPS technology and are unimpressed with PLSE's execution. PLSE's market valuation is well above that of its peers. A downward correction to a $150M-$170M is to be expected.

FDA put the 510K approval process for CellFX on hold, which is a red flag, indicating a possible rejection

PLSE initially applied for 510K FDA approval in early 2017. On September 11, 2017, it withdrew its application:

The voluntary withdrawal on September 8, 2017, was the result of the FDA's appropriate request for additional data that could not be provided within the Agency's 90-day review period.

18 months later, on February 28, 2019, PLSE resubmitted its 510K application, supported by its clinical data, requesting approval for benign lesions, including sebaceous hyperplasia (SH) and seborrheic keratosis (SK).

On April 30, 2019, PLSE disclosed FDA's AI (Additional Information) letter, which questioned the adequacy of the predicate device and requested more clinical data and analysis. In the same PR, PLSE offered an option of the de-novo 510K approach, requiring additional clinical studies:

In consideration of the above, we are presently evaluating an alternative approach, the de novo process approach, which would also likely require additional time, testing and clinical studies. At the end of the day, the de novo approach may be in the best interest of Pulse Biosciences. We will update on this important matter no later than the upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting scheduled for May 16, 2019

No update was provided on May 16, 2019. On August 8, 2019, PLSE changed its position with respect to the de-novo approach and was back to a standard 510K application stating:

The Company is working with the FDA on its 510-K submission for the CellFX System, continues to believe the 510-K path is the appropriate path, and is looking forward to finalizing and submitting all responses to FDA during Q3 2019 for a potential clearance in Q4 2019

On November 7th, during Q3 analyst call, the company stated:

On September 23, 2019, the Company submitted its formal response to the FDA's April 30, 2019 Additional Information ("AI") Letter request. Upon review of the AI Letter responses, the FDA requested responses to two additional questions and the Company has provided the FDA with draft responses to these questions. Following this, the Company and the FDA mutually agreed to temporarily put the 510-K submission review on hold to allow sufficient time for the FDA to properly review these remaining responses.

It appears that PLSE submitted the response letter quietly on September 23, but it did not satisfy FDA, resulting in the review being placed "on hold".

On December 18, 2019, PLSE issued another regulatory update informing investors about another face-to-face meeting with the FDA in January.

PLSE has chosen the standard 510K approval path for CellFX. This is the fastest (usually completed in 6 months) and the least valuable in the long run approval process. Today, almost 3 years after the initial 510K submission, there is still no FDA approval. Nor is it certain that such approval can be received. This does not look to us like a skillful execution.

Although details of what is holding up this approval are not publicly available, the two likely deficiencies of the CellFX 510K submission seem to be:

CellFX predicate has never been used for sebaceous hyperplasia (SH) and seborrheic keratosis (SK) indications

CellFX safety and efficacy, assessed in PLSE clinical trials, are inadequate

Let's look more closely at both of these factors.

PLSE's NPS is a mundane technology, a sibling of old and futile electroporation that has never been used for aesthetic application

In this section, we first present our logic behind the assertion that the NanoKnife device has been used as a predicate in CellFX 510K submission. Then, we will look at the NanoKnife indication to show that the allowed labeling is far from what is truly needed for CellFX.

There is an obvious contradiction between an upbeat image of the novelty of the NPS technology, presented to investors, and a tuned down "me-too" approach in PLSE's 510K submission to FDA. Here is how PLSE presents its technology to investors, using words such as "distinctive", "unique" and "highly differentiated":

The CellFX™ System is our first planned commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of NPS technology. With the CellFX System, the unique non-toxic and non-thermal mechanism of action is a biophysical disruption brought about by the tunable speed and amplitude of our NPS pulses interacting with the physical structure of cells... In short, we can deliver a unique cell-focused effect to the internal structures of treated cells while preserving surrounding non-cellular tissue, a combination that may potentially lead to highly differentiated treatment applications.

It seems from this description that the CellFX system is novel and ground-breaking. Yet, PLSE argues in its 510K application, that the CellFX System is "substantially equivalent" to an existing predicate device. Here is what the FDA recommends to include in a 510K submission with regard to the "substantial equivalence" to a predicate device:

Substantial equivalence is to be established with respect, but not limited to, intended use, design, energy used/delivered, materials, performance, safety, effectiveness, labeling and other applicable characteristics …. Often, information is necessary to resolve questions of safety or effectiveness, especially where differences in technologies exists between the predicate and the new device. It must be shown that technological differences do not adversely affect safety and effectiveness. Supporting information can be obtained from bench testing, animal studies or clinical studies (information gathered from medical literature) or clinical trials.

The predicate must closely resemble the submitted device, but does not need to be identical to it. If minor differences exist between new device and predicate, the company has to provide data (bench, animal and clinical) to prove that such differences do not adversely affect safety and effectiveness.

We think it is relatively easy to guess what a predicate is for CellFX. It cannot be a laser or an RF tool, because the designs of these devices and principles of their operations are quite different from CellFX. The closest device that operates on a similar principle is the Irreversible Electroporation (IRE) device, such as AngioDynamics' NanoKnife.

We advise reading the report from Kerrisdale Capital published in May 2017, which we found to be highly accurate in describing similarities between NPS and IRE technologies. According to this report, there are numerous scientific evidences suggesting similarities between the mechanisms of action for NPS and IRE. Indeed, both technologies use electrical pulses to affect cells, both are non-thermal, both preserve surrounding non-cellular tissue, and both cause cell apoptosis. In the Appendix of our report, we summarized the scientific evidences of similarity between NPS and IRE.

In addition, we found a specific hint suggesting that the NanoKnife has been used as a predicate in CellFX submission. It is based on the resemblances (as highlighted below) of Contraindications from NanoKnife's IFU and PLSE's clinical study Exclusion Criteria.

Here are the Contraindications from the NanoKnife's IFU:

ablation of lesions in the thoracic area in the presence of implanted cardiac pacemakers or defibrillators ; ablation of lesions in the vicinity of implanted electronic devices ;

; ablation of lesions in the vicinity of ; ablation of lesions of the eyes , including the eyelids ;

, including the ; patients with a history of cardiac arrhythmia

Here are the Exclusion Criteria for CellFX:

presence of implantable electronic devices that cannot be removed. e.g., pacemaker or automatic defibrillator

that cannot be removed. e.g., automatic taking medications prescribed for cardiac arrhythmia

lesions are located within the eye orbit or on the nose

It is unlikely that these similarities in language are random. We, therefore, believe that NanoKnife is the predicate device for CellFX.

NanoKnife, to the best of our knowledge, has never been used for dermal applications, including SK and SH. Typical NanoKnife applications are renal, hepatic, pancreatic and other cancers, treated by a radiologist. NanoKnife 510K approval is for surgical ablation of soft tissue. This presents a significant issue for CellFX. The risk here is that FDA may only approve the labeling that is similar to a predicate. But the generic "surgical ablation of soft tissue" is not very helpful to PLSE, because it does not allow marketing and promotion efforts for specific treatments of SK and SH.

To receive specific labeling relevant to SH and SK, PLSE needs to prove safety and efficacy of CellFX with new clinical data. The regulatory path that would allow PLSE to create a SK and SH specific labeling is a de novo 510K submission. Existing clinical data, however, are not enough to support de novo approach, as stated by PLSE on April 30, 2019:

In consideration of the above (FDA AI letter), we are presently evaluating an alternative approach, the de novo process approach, which would also likely require additional time, testing and clinical studies. At the end of the day, the de novo approach may be in the best interest of Pulse Biosciences.

Let's have a look at existing clinical data for CellFX.

CellFX's clinical evidence is discouraging for skin cancer patients and insufficient for a de novo 510K cosmetic applications

Like IRE, NPS was originally intended for cancer treatment. A skin cancer clinical study, published in 2014, has treated 10 basal cell carcinomas (BCC) lesions in 3 patients. Three out of the ten tumors remained cancerous 15 weeks after treatment, which is not impressive when compared to surgical removals. The BCC clinical program was not mentioned on the Q3 2019 Analyst call despite a lengthy overview of the other clinical studies. Cancer treatment, therefore, has been quietly deprioritized.

PLSE redirected its attention from life-saving cancer applications to elective cosmetic treatments of SH and SK. We have summarized PLSE's clinical data for cosmetic applications in the table below

Application # patients Ref Efficacy (Clear and Mostly Clear) Satisfaction (Satisfied and Mostly Satisfied) Pain (No Pain, Mild, Moderate, Severe) Hyper-pigmentation SK 58 1, 2 71% (Blinded) 82%-80% 7% (Severe) 60% SH 72 3 90% 78% 16% (Moderate and Severe) 56%

Despite PLSE's claim of unique CellFX's efficacy, we found other peer reviewed articles with similar efficacy. For example, this article on SK, describes the Er:YAG laser treatment as 100% efficient (vs 68% for cryotherapy). Another paper on SH claims that the combination of CO 2 laser and curettage achieved 93.8% "Fair" rate in female patients. Therefore, it seems to us that early CellFX data on SK and SH are not much better than the other reported treatments.

The lack of a radical difference in treatment efficacy coupled with CellFX drawbacks, as discussed below, could be a significant barrier for commercial adoption.

CellFX probe treats a tiny skin area with sharp invasive needles, making the procedure time-consuming and painful

Here is an image of the CellFX system. It consists of a console and multiple probes (applicators). The probes differ in sizes of treatment area. The smaller is the area, the higher is the energy density.

Here is the image of the applicator's tips with 2.5mm x 2.5mm area (left image) and 5.0mm x 5.0mm (right image)

Why is the CellFX treatment area so small and can it be made larger? Because the high strength electrical field has to be generated for NPS, there is a size limit on how far the needles electrodes can be placed apart. It appears to us that, with the current generator design, the largest distance (and the lowest energy density) is achievable with the 5mmx5mm probe design. Although a larger treatment area probe can be made, its energy density is likely too low to provide a required cell membrane change within a reasonable time of application.

What is an implication of a small treatment area? Most of SH and SK lesions are located farther than 5mm apart, requiring separate treatment applications. Literature suggests that 30 or more lesions of SH and SK per patient are common. Per PLSE protocol, every lesion has to receive a lidocaine injection followed by an individual treatment of 45 seconds. This would make the CellFX treatment last very long, maybe 1h or longer.

A long duration of painful treatment is a concern for patients. In a recent dose-response study when the CellFX applicator was used for tummy tissue, one out of 6 patients felt pain at the level 7 out of 10, two felt pain at level 4 and one at level 3.

This was clearly painful when done on a thick tummy's skin. What about more realistic application to a forehead? Imagine sharp needles of the CellFX applicator penetrating the thin scalp tissue, pushing against the patient's skull. With lips retracted, teeth clenched and the eyes staring wildly, a struggling patient asks the physician when will the treatment be over? And the answer is: "in just an hour". Who would like to receive (or give) such a treatment?

Long procedures are also detrimental for office economics. PLSE provides a calculation of the dermatology office profitability, using the CellFX system, as illustrated in PLSE's investor presentation:

This calculation assumes that a dermatology office purchases CellFX system for $45,000, does on average 3 patients per week with every patient receiving 5 lesion treatments ending up paying the physician $1,125, or $225 per lesion. The above drawing concludes that a capital purchase of the CellFX is covered with patient revenue in 4 months. From the Q2-19 analyst call, we learn that PLSE is planning to charge the physician on average $60 per lesion.

Ed Ebbers: Each CellFX cycle or treatment has a predetermined cost to the clinic and a revenue to Pulse ranging from $40 to $80 per cycle, or per lesion, which will be marked up by the clinic and charged to the patient…

Calculation for 4 months return on investment looks like this:

5 (lesions treated) x ($225 (charge to patient) - $60 (paid to PLSE)) x 3 (patients per week) x 4.5 (weeks per month) x 4 (four months) = $ 44,550

The assumed $225 cost to the patient is consistent with the cost of alternative SK treatments that range from $150 to $300.

Would a CellFX treatment be attractive for physician? Currently, they can treat SK and SH with tools they already own, like common lasers and electrocautery. The cost of using these tools is close to nothing. Is CellFX technology cost a significant barrier? Let's estimate the total CellFX cost to a provider.

If three patients are treated per week, then it is $810 per month in payments to PLSE. Plus, monthly interest of $250 on the $50K loan (for CellFX purchase) at the 6% annual rate. Plus, monthly amortization of $595, assuming CellFX serves business life of 7 years. Plus, monthly maintenance, service and upgrades of $166 ($2,000 per annum). Thus, the total cost of CellFX is $1,821 per month.

Does CellFX make sense at $1,821 per month? We think the answer is "No", because CellFX is likely not much better clinically than the other SK and SH treatment modalities. We referenced above the published studies claiming extremely high efficacy for SK and SH treatments. We also checked the website of the CellFX lead investigator, Dr. Brian Zelickson, and found the following info about SK:

Seborrheic keratoses can be removed with liquid nitrogen (cryosurgery) to freeze and destroy them. They can also be removed by scraping or cutting away the growth (curettage) or by electric current (electrosurgery). Some growths can be vaporized with various laser treatments (ablation). At times skin revealed after removal of seborrheic keratosis remains paler than the surrounding skin, but usually the new skin blends in as total healing occurs. Seborrheic keratoses generally do not reappear after removal, but new ones may appear elsewhere.

This does not sound as if current SK treatments are ineffective. It is interesting that Dr. Zelickson's website does not even mention SH, probably because of the low importance of SH treatments to his practice.

In our opinion, when (and if) CellFX is approved for SK and SH, it will be competing with multiple alternative procedures, many of which are already available in the dermatologist office. Because clinical data do not prove CellFX' superiority over existing treatments, commercial adoption of CellFX is questionable.

PLSE is an R&D stage company with vague commercialization plans

We found it telling that PLSE accelerates its investments in R&D at the time of an approaching commercial launch. Does the company believe FDA approval is coming soon? If yes, why PLSE is not hiring and training salesforce, but invests in R&D?

Research and development expenses increased by $1.2 million to $6.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, from $5.0 million during the same period in 2018 primarily due to $0.6 million of increased employee compensation costs, $0.5 million of expenses incurred in connection with information technology systems development and infrastructure, and $0.1 million of manufacturing supplies.

While R&D got such an investment push, the commercialization strategy is vague:

Arthur He That's great, thanks for that. And to follow-up on that, could you guys give us a bit more color on the general -- the commercial strategy to launch the CellFX? Ed Ebbers Yes, I think our strategy is pretty straightforward….. We are hiring a sales force that is well connected with this customer base and has experienced in our utilization-based business model in which each use of the device is a revenue event for both us and the physician.

But who is hiring a sales force? We looked at PLSE's website and did not find any sales job openings. We have checked the most recent 10Q Q3-19 and did not find any mentioning of a hired salesforce.

Abrupt departure of CFO, before expected FDA approval and commercial launch is another red flag

On November 7, 2019, PLSE announced the departure of Brian Dow, the CFO of the company. Unexpected departures of senior management are seldom a good sign. This one comes also at a peculiar time, just before an FDA decision on CellFX approval.

Investors sensed a concern here:

Unidentified Analyst Okay, thank you. Now, the next question I have is regarding Brian's resignation. …So in the announcement, it said that Brian will be handing over November 18 but staying with the company in an advisory role till December 31st. And this kind of reminds me of the surprised announcement at the April conference call. The investors were looking forward to some good news and then we get a bombshell. So why not wait for this announcement for Brian's resignation and until you have an approval? So this puts some questions in there and it seems like an unusual timing for this announcement.

Valuation

PLSE's market cap of $300M is unsustainable and a downward correction to $150M-$170M level is appropriate

Current PLSE valuation is above $300M. Its pre-commercialization peer, Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) (develops dermal and aesthetic treatments), has much lower valuation, despite receiving FDA approval. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX), another rapidly growing esthetics company with $25M in annual revenue, has a smaller market cap than PLSE. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR), the larger esthetics technology firm, demands only $500M cap on its $175M of annual revenue.

Company Application TTM Revenue, $M FDA approval Cash, $M Market Cap, $M PLSE Cosmetic 0 No 35 307 SOLY Cosmetic 0 Yes 8 191 APYX Cosmetic 25 Yes 62 284 CUTR Cosmetic 175 Yes 36 524

Looking at these data, PLSE's logical market cap would be lower than that of SOLY's, somewhere in the $150M to $170M range. Both companies are in the early pre-commercialization phase, but SOLY has already received FDA approval. Another factor that should make SOLY more attractive is the larger size of the target market. SOLY's major target is tattoo removal (44M people in US) vs PLSE's SK (10M people in US).

Limitations of our analysis

Major risk to our long-term bearish view is an uncertainty about clinical efficacy of CellFX. If PLSE proves in the controlled multi-centered randomized clinical study that CellFX is clinically superior vs standard of care for SK and SH, then stronger commercial adoption would be possible. It is unlikely, however, that such a study is planned, because PLSE management is launching CellFX with minimum clinical data barely enough for a standard 510K path.

Short term, the stock may outperform, if the FDA approves CellFX's 510K. We estimate the probability of FDA approval to be about 20%. The value of such approval will be low, because the allowed claims will not be specific for treatment of SH and SK. Only a de novo 510K application could have achieved such claims.

Conclusion

Our analysis indicates that PLSE will likely underperform. We believe in this conclusion, because NPS technology is unexciting and PLSE's business execution is weak. We recommend shorting PLSE shares. Plenty of them are available at a 3% interest rate, for example, at Interactive Brokers. Given such a low borrow cost, shorting shares is preferred, in our opinion, to put options, which are relatively expensive due to low liquidity.

--------------------------------------

Appendix: Similarities between NPS and IRE technologies

NPS technology was originally investigated by Prof. Beebe and his group. He compared longer 300ns electrical pulses, which are common for the IRE (Irreversible Electroporation) technology, with the shorter 60ns pulses, which are common for NPS technology and concluded:

The longer pulses result in rapid permeability changes in the surface membrane that are relatively homogeneous across the cell population, consistent with electroporation, while shorter pulses cause surface membrane permeability changes that are temporally delayed and heterogeneous in their magnitude.

Thus, IRE causes "rapid permeability changes", while NPS causes "temporally delayed and heterogeneous" changes. How does it matter for NPS technology medical application? The answer is provided by PLSE. According to PLSE 2016 Prospectus, the major benefit of NPS technology while it "transiently permeabilizes" organelle membranes is cell apoptosis rather than necrosis:

Pulse Biosciences' technology transiently permeabilizes internal organelles which can lead to a signaling cascade ending in immunogenic apoptosis rather than necrosis.

Contrary to PLSE's statement, published literature confirms that apoptosis is a common mechanism of cell destruction by IRE as well. For example, this publication claims that low voltage electroporation produces mostly apoptosis, rather than necrosis. Another publication claims both necrosis and apoptosis as mechanisms of cellular death by IRE. Therefore, both operation principle and the effect on biological tissues are very similar between IRE and NPS.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PLSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer:

As of the publication date of this report, the Authors of this report have short positions in the stock of PLSE (the “Company”). The Authors stand to realize gains in the event that the price of the stock decreases. Following publication, the Authors may transact in the securities of the Company.

All content in this report represent the opinions of the Authors. The Authors have obtained all information herein from sources they believe to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. The Authors make no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results obtained from its use. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and the Authors do not undertake to update or supplement this report or any information contained herein.

This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein. The information contained in this document may include, or incorporate by reference, forward-looking statements, which would include any statements that are not statements of historical fact. Any or all of the Authors’ forward-looking assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions or beliefs about future events may turn out to be wrong. These forward-looking statements can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond the Authors’ control. Investors should conduct independent due diligence, with assistance from professional financial, legal and tax experts, on all securities, companies, and commodities discussed in this document and develop a stand-alone judgment of the relevant markets prior to making any investment decision.