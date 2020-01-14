Citigroup: Smooth Sailing, Solid Quarter

C may very well climb higher from a lower valuation base than the shares of its key competitors in 2020.

It was a great end to an adrenaline-filled year.

On January 14, ahead of the open, Citigroup (C) provided what I had been expecting: solid 4Q19 results on the back of an improved macroeconomic backdrop. The bank beat revenue expectations by the widest margin since mid-2017, and delivered adjusted EPS of $1.90 that topped consensus by a respectable seven cents.

Credit: Advisor Hub

Strength across the segments

Robust financial results in Citi's global consumer division was certainly not a surprise, given the resilience in consumer spending. Even if retail banking in North America suffered a bit from narrowing deposit spreads, likely a reflection of the interest rate dynamic and the competitive nature of this business, credit cards performed very well on both the loan balance and spread sides of the equation. Citi also had a great quarter outside its home continent, particularly in the smaller Latin America division - aided in part by the currency effect.

On the expense side, cost of credit ate a bit into margins, particularly as losses and reserves grew at a faster pace than consumer revenues. I have mentioned in the past that household debt across the industry has been rising uninterruptedly since 2013, so the bump in credit costs due to loan growth and seasoning is to be expected. For now, however, I am not too concerned about credit quality, despite the noticeable (but still modest) YOY increase in delinquency and non-conforming loans this quarter - see chart below.

Source: company's earnings slides

The wild card in Citi's earnings report tends to be the institutional half of its business, a result of the segment's revenue lumpiness and sensitivity to market forces. This time, the bank performed very well across the portfolio, managing to grow the top line by at least 2% YOY in each of its main sub-divisions: treasury and trade, investment banking, private bank and markets.

In my earnings preview, I called out management's expectations that banking and market revenues in the fourth quarter would "reflect the overall environment", which I thought was an underwhelming outlook and did not convey much confidence in the bank's competitive position. As it turns out, delivering middle-of-the-road results ended up not being a bad deal at all, since the macroeconomic landscape in the fourth quarter proved to be much more favorable than it had been in the second and third periods of the year.

Looking good for 2020

Riding the late 2019 momentum, Citigroup is poised to have a solid new year ahead. Consumer spending supporting loan growth, a favorable interest rate environment (low on the front end of the curve and slowly steepening) and a largely benign market environment (so far) for institutional clients only begin to tell the story. Earnings growth should further benefit from Citi's target of keeping operating expenses flat over the next twelve months, as well as the bank's trademark strategy of aggressively returning cash to shareholders through stock buybacks.

Data by YCharts

But I am choosing to changing my stance on C, from neutral to moderately bullish, primarily due to valuation. The stock trades at a current-year P/E of 9.8x that is, by at least a couple of turns, the lowest among the Big 4 peer group. While I still consider JPMorgan (JPM) the best-of-breed player in the space and would still rather pay up for more quality, C may very well climb higher from a lower valuation base than the shares of its key competitors in 2020.

I do not yet own C because I have been focused on creating superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.