Intel: All Eyes On Q4

Tracking these items will help us in understanding how real is the AMD threat for Intel.

Investors should closely monitor its ASP and shipment growth, its segment-level performance and listen in on its management's commentary about supply shortages.

Intel (INTC) is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on January 23. The chipzilla has lately been experiencing heightened competition from its smaller rival, AMD, so investors should closely monitor how this evolved industry dynamic is impacting Intel’s operating performance. Specifically speaking, pay attention to Intel’s shipment growth metrics, segment performance, and its management’s commentary on supply shortages. These items are likely going to dictate where Intel and its shares head next.

Demand Supply Gap

Anyone tracking the semiconductor space for a while would know that Intel has been facing 14nm supply shortages for the past several quarters now. Its management has denied, downplayed and eventually acknowledged the existence of these shortages in past conference calls.

However, Bob Swan of Intel noted in their Q3 earnings call that they have increased their 14nm capacity by 25% and also that the demand for PC SKUs was coming in higher than their prior internal forecasts.

...we've increased our 14-nanometer capacity 25% this year, while also ramping 10-nanometer production... PC demand has exceeded our expectations and surpassed third-party forecasts. We now think the market is stronger than we forecasted back in Q2...

This is actually a great problem to have from the standpoint of someone running a business, wherein customers are buying up most of the output and still want more. If this continues to be the case for Intel in Q4 as well, we should ideally see its shipment growth across its Client Computing Segment.

If AMD (AMD) also posts shipment growth in tandem with Intel, then it might just indicate that the industry as a whole is going through an upgrade cycle. However, if one of the two posts shipment growth while the other does not, then we’ll probably just deduce that one of the chipmakers is growing at the expense of another. So, pay close attention to the shipment growth figure.

Intel management’s commentary pertaining to 14nm and 10nm capacity additions can also have far reaching consequences for the company’s future and its shareholders.

For starters, a continued ramp of 10nm capacity would indicate that the chipzilla has finally pulled ahead of the technical complications associated with scaling to this next-gen node.

Also, Intel’s management noted in their Q3 call that they have been adding capacity for 7nm wafers and are looking to expand their 10nm portfolio over the course of 2020. But all this will be seen as just marketing faff if the chipzilla reports a yet another supply hiccup on its upcoming Q4 call.

More to the point, any supply shortfall might just benefit AMD as OEMs may want to increase exposure to the Ryzen chips in a bid to stabilize their supplies and meet their customers’ demand.

So, a continued ramp of Intel’s 14nm and 10nm capacity, and the absence of supply hiccups, can potentially bolster investors’ confidence and can also drive Intel's financials higher.

Segment Performance

Moving on, we saw heightening competition from both Intel and AMD in the last quarter; the chipzilla variably discounted its parts (KF and F-series) to intensify its price war with AMD. It’s unclear at this point if Intel was actually able to restrict AMD’s growth with its aggressive pricing but it may have had a financial impact for Intel’s Client Computing Group, if not for overall company.

Intel’s ASPs may have come under pressure in Q4. For starters, Intel discounted its products which would have led to it recognizing lower revenues across the affected product categories. Secondly, lower prices may have also boosted the attractiveness of Intel’s lower priced SKUs (such as the KF and F-series) amongst customers.

So, a meaningful shift in Intel’s desktop sales mix, leaning more towards the lower end, may variably weigh down on its CCG ASP growth.

Having said that, changes in both ASP and shipment growth, can have different implications for Intel and its shareholders.

A rise in its shipment growth but declining ASP growth may imply that Intel is losing its pricing power and that it had to discount its SKUs to keep its sales momentum going. This would also imply that Intel is experiencing heightened demand for its SKUs largely due to its aggressive pricing.

Alternatively, the above bullet may also imply that Intel’s sales mix has shifted more towards mid to lower end parts, so management’s comments on this aspect of their business would provide clarity.

On the other hand, a rise in both ASP and shipment growth rates would just imply that Intel still has its pricing power intact and that AMD isn’t necessarily growing at Intel’s expense.

This gives investors and readers all the more reason to pay close attention to Intel’s ASP growth.

As far as the broader picture is concerned, Intel’s management is expecting their data center group (DCG) revenues to come in 6% to 8% higher on a year on year basis (~$6.49 billion). This figure, if achieved, will amount to an exception feat as it’ll drive DCG’s revenues to a yet another record level.

Meanwhile, its PC-centric Client Computing Group revenue is guided to be flat or slightly down on a year on year basis (~$9.8 billion). Management’s commentary on the same would provide clarity on whether this stagnation is driven by seasonal factors or due to heightened competition from AMD.

But overall, Intel’s management is forecasting Q4 revenues to amount to $19.2 billion. This is in-line with the Street’s revenue estimates of $19.22 billion.

Final Thoughts

Intel has been surrounded by bearish market speculation of late. While some believe its days of x86 dominance are over, others believe that the chipzilla will be relegated to competing mostly on price for the next year or two. But time and again, Intel quashes bearish speculation with material revenue growth.

So, investors pay close attention to Intel’s ASP and shipment growth and listen in on its management’s commentary about supply-demand mismatch as well as 14nm/10nm capacity ramp, when the company reports its Q4 earnings in two weeks. These critically important items are likely going to determine where Intel and its shares head next. Good Luck!

