Walgreens Boots Alliance: Challenged Fundamentals Limit Upside Potential

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) recently reported an unsurprisingly weak set of 1Q20 earnings results - adjusted EPS for the quarter decreased by 6% to $1.37, primarily due to weak prescription drug volumes in the US. Although the company maintained its FY20 guidance of roughly flat growth in adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis with a +/-3% range, I believe the company will need a significant ramp-up in script volumes (+4% to 5%) in the latter half of FY20 to achieve the guidance. Contrary to guidance, I see the near-term growth outlook as muted, with a tough year ahead for the company as it struggles to respond to multiple headwinds in the form of strong competition from online and discount retailers, reimbursement step-downs from insurers in 2Q20, as well as incremental investments offsetting cost-saving benefits in FY20.

1Q20 Review

Financials: The headline numbers were weak - sales rose 1.6% YoY to $34.3 billion in 1Q20, missing consensus' estimate of $34.6 billion, while adjusted operating income and net earnings decreased by 15.6% YoY and 11.6% YoY, respectively.

Retail Pharmacy USA: Segmental sales rose 1.6% YoY, driven by a 2.9% YoY growth in pharmacy sales, which partially offset lower retail sales, which declined by 2.2% YoY. Key detractors include ongoing store optimization initiatives, which had a negative impact of 50 bps on sales growth.

Though the "Transformational Cost Management Program" was able to reduce adjusted SG&A spend by 1.6%, the decrease in the SG&A spend was not enough to offset the decline in pharmacy and retail gross profit, which drove a sharp decline of 16.2% YoY in adjusted operating income for the segment.

Retail Pharmacy International: International sales decreased by 2.7% YoY on a constant currency basis, mainly due to weakness in the UK and Chile. Though Boots UK retail sales was a key contributor, declining by 2.9% YoY, the good news was that it was able to hold on to market share in 1Q20. However, the lower UK retail sales volume has translated into lower margins, which remains a key concern as adjusted operating income decreased by 39.1% YoY for the quarter.

Pharmaceutical Wholesale: Sales in the wholesale segment rose 8.3% YoY on a constant currency basis, led by emerging markets and the UK. Though the strong growth number was helped by a favorable one-off change in a customer contract, which contributed ~1.4% to the overall sales growth, the segmental results were certainly commendable. Meanwhile, adjusted operating income increased by 4.9% YoY, reflecting the higher contribution from AmerisourceBergen.

A Closer Look at the Business and Strategy Updates

Partnerships as part of the Long-Term Positioning: WBA remains committed to investing in its long-term positioning, with key partnerships via new pharmacy/provider models with the likes of Kroger (NYSE:KR) and VillageMD. These partnerships feature lower upfront investments, can be scaled up and can contribute to earnings within just a couple of years. Little color was provided on the finer details with regard to the economic model of its partnership strategy, the financial impact and profitability timeline, though I think this paves the way for future collaboration with financial investors as well.

Consistent Branded Inflation and Moderating Generic Deflation: Branded inflation was 4%, consistent with the mid-single-digit range previously disclosed. With regards to generics, WBA pointed to ~4% deflation, representing a moderation from previous estimates by distributors. Notably, WBA is outperforming the industry, posting a mid- to high single-digit deflation mix, owing to the strong performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance Development (WBAD). The continued stabilization/moderation in generic deflation rates is a positive, in my view, and will likely prove to be an incremental positive for pharma distributors.

Disappointing script volume growth: WBA posted script volume growth of 2.8% YoY for the quarter, below internal growth expectations of ~4% YoY. Management attributed a portion of the miss to the loss of access to some Medicaid networks. With regard to Medicare, WBA noted it is doing well with UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH) and highlighted the strong adoption of its new MA plan, though, with Aetna, management acknowledged that it is doing "less well." The market share for the quarter declined 55 bps to 20.9% (including the impact of store optimization program), which I think is more company-specific as CVS saw strong share gains in its most recent quarter. Nonetheless, management noted on its conference call that the script growth is in a solid mid-single-digit range for December 2019.

Prime/Express Scripts relationship: Encouragingly, WBA also renewed its relationship with Prime Therapeutics with a new multi-year deal. A minor headwind to margins expected from the deal has been budgeted and factored into the outlook, and thus, there is reason to be incrementally positive on the relationship. Additionally, Prime's new relationship with Express Scripts/Cigna (NYSE:CI) is expected to be a net positive for WBA as the company could potentially gain share, given Prime is set to become more competitive in the marketplace owing to its new relationship.

Expanding the Role of Pharmacy: Performance-based networks represent a potential opportunity to expand the role of pharmacies and improve profits. WBA sees increased payments from certain insurers and PBMs, particularly in Part D. Specifically calling out UnitedHealthcare in this area, I like that management is very clear on the path toward earning the incremental payments. Plus, performance-based networks are helping to offset some reimbursement pressures as WBA is already realizing some of the benefits in FY20 and expects more to follow in 2021/2022.

Progress against Strategic Priorities:

As part of its digitalization initiative, WBA highlighted certain key successes it has been able to achieve, including Find Care's expansion to 32 healthcare providers spanning 46 services, better clinical outcomes from Save A Trip Refills program, record online sales (+45% in the US and +25% in the UK) on Black Friday weekend and over $3.7 billion (+8.8%) in total digitally initiated sales.

With regard to the transformation and restructuring of the retail offering initiatives, updates include the formation of a retail procurement alliance in association with Kroger to deliver cost savings and other benefits across owned brand sourcing, mid-teens growth for its flagship No7 brand in the US, implementation of 26 beauty halls in the UK, partnership with Mothercare to become exclusive UK franchisee in baby category and an agreement in Indonesia to create Boots branded health & beauty retail business.

As part of the creation of neighborhood health destinations around the modern pharmacies initiative, WBA's Jenny Craig health and weight loss management is on track to locate in approximately 100 WBA stores by the end of January. In addition, two of the five planned VillageMD primary care clinics have opened in Houston, and management reported a strong adoption of UnitedHealthcare's new MA offering.

The big takeaway from the Transformational Cost Management Program is that the company is on track to deliver $1.8 billion in annual cost savings by FY22. Some of the specific cost saving initiatives under the program include end-to-end process review in Boots UK, the closure of 114 of 200 Walgreens in the US and 28 of 200 Boots in the UK, implementation of new IT operating model, ramp up in procurement activities in goods not for resale, etc.

Challenging Business Outlook: Management is likely taking a long shot in believing it can achieve its FY20 outlook for WBA, given the unrelenting reimbursement challenges and the highly competitive business environment in its stand-alone pharmacy business. I think the expected reimbursement step down in 2Q20 adds to the near-term pressure on the company's stock, along with an upcoming headwind from the operationalization of the Prime/ Express Scripts relationship in 3Q20 (although the management says that it is minor and has already been factored into its outlook). While I would applaud management's efforts in being pro-active in its approach to stabilize the business and return to growth, the challenges ahead are substantial and have to be accounted for in the valuation.

Challenging Outlook Clouds the Investment Case

I hold a price target of ~$58 on WBA stock, implying a limited upside to the current price based on a 10.0x multiple on adjusted EPS estimate of ~$5.80 in FY21. While some might push back on the 10x target multiple, I believe a multiple discount to the company's closest peer, CVS (CVS), is warranted, given the weaker longer-term earnings growth profile. The target multiple also represents a significant discount to the historical valuations, to account for the challenging industry backdrop and the difficulty in offsetting headwinds over the near-term. Additionally, investor sentiment has materially improved on the WBA story, and though the stock has retraced some of its 4Q gains, it is still significantly higher relative to the August 2019 lows.

While the potential for strategic optionality could negate my cautious stance entirely, I think investors would be better served to place more weight on the challenged fundamental story.

