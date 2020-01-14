Bayer: The Spectre Of Monsanto Conceals The Bargain Here

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYRY) has been negatively impacted by its acquisition of Monsanto (MON) in terms of finances and reputation. Yet, that does not rule out Bayer as a prospective long-term investment, especially as it is trading at a discount at present.

That Bayer would suffer in the public relations front by acquiring the despised agrochemical company Monsanto should have been no surprise. The numerous controversies surrounding the effects that Monsanto's products had on the environment and on customer health have made the Monsanto brand a loathed one. Small wonder that, a year prior Bayer's 2018 acquisition of Monsanto, Bayer chief executive Werner Baumann felt compelled to state the following to shareholders at the annual general meeting:

"Monsanto’s image does of course represent a major challenge for us, and it’s not an aspect I wish to play down... Yet we are facing this challenge with all those qualities that have made us what we are today: openness, expertise and responsibility."

One of the legacies of Monsanto that Bayer has had to take responsibility for is the bevy of lawsuits concerning Roundup, a glyphosate-based weedkiller which allegedly causes cancer. At present, more than 42,000 plaintiffs have alleged that exposure to Roundup has caused either them or their loved ones to develop lymphoma. December saw Bayer get some support in this legal maelstrom from the EPA and the DoJ, whose lawyers argued that a federal appeals court should reverse a $25 million verdict that found Roundup culpable for causing a man to get cancer. However, this intervention far from ends the Roundup issue for Bayer, as plaintiffs reportedly are demanding more than $10 billion in settlement.

Over 42,000 plaintiffs have alleged that exposure to the weedkiller Roundup has resulted in either them or their loved ones developing cancer. Image provided by Health Thoroughfare.

That profits have been hit as a result of this is evident from the fact that operating margin (trailing twelve months) is -7.71% and return on equity (trailing twelve months) is -2.59%. By comparison, operating margin for 2018 was 0.82% and return on equity for 2018 was 4.10%. Furthermore, current earnings per share is -€1.53, so it is safe to say that shareholders have not benefited from the Monsanto acquisition and resultant legal woes thus far.

Bayer's net income had dropped 47.83% in 2018 to €1.7 billion ($1.89 billion) - due to the Monsanto acquisition and the subsequent legal costs - from €3.25 billion ($3.61 billion) in 2017. This stands out from the fairly steady net income figures over the past five years:

Year Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) 2014 41.34 billion 45.97 billion 3.33 billion 3.70 billion 2015 46.09 billion 51.25 billion 4.03 billion 4.48 billion 2016 34.94 billion 38.85 billion 3.74 billion 4.16 billion 2017 35.02 billion 38.94 billion 3.25 billion 3.61 billion 2018 39.59 billion 44.02 billion 1.7 billion 1.89 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available from Bayer's investor relations page.

However, the quarterly figures suggest that this is not going to be a permanent cost.

2019 Quarter Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) Q1 13.02 billion 14.48 billion 1.24 billion 1.38 billion Q2 11.49 billion 12.78 billion 404 million 449.25 million Q3 9.83 billion 10.93 billion 995 million 1.11 billion Total 34.34 billion 38.19 billion 2.64 billion 2.94 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Bayer's investor relations page.

Further to that, the above figures also reflect that Bayer's productivity is relatively consistent. While revenue figures do fluctuate, overall they are strong. The balance sheet, too, gives grounds for optimism: long-term debt of €37.76 billion ($41.99 billion) is quite high against a net worth of €46.14 billion ($51.31 billion), but is certainly manageable. Bayer's short-term finances are also manageable, as total current liabilities of €26.06 billion ($28.98 billion) are offset by total current assets of €33.51 billion ($37.26 billion), cash-on-hand worth €4.41 billion ($4.90 billion), and total accounts receivable of €14.19 billion ($15.78 billion). It is unlikely that Bayer's financial position will be severely dented by its legal issues, owing to its ongoing productivity and its solid balance sheet. Nor should its dividend be adversely affected going forward: while the ADR dividend fluctuates, the primary dividend has been consecutively raised up to 2017 and has held steady for 2018. It is likely that it will be frozen for the 2019 financial year too.

Bayer's dividend may hold steady, but it is likely to be maintained. Image provided by Bayer's investor relations page.

These factors suggest that while Bayer has certainly incurred damage to its finances and to its reputation by grasping the poisoned chalice of Monsanto, this damage is not permanent, nor has it affected Bayer's revenues to the extent that one would have expected. Bayer remains a great company that is currently experiencing temporary trouble of the kind that Warren Buffett often looks fondly on:

"The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble . . . We want to buy them when they're on the operating table."

So, is Bayer trading at a discount at this time? Currently, Bayer's sponsored ADR trades on the Pink Sheets at a share price of $20.77 (1 ADR is equal to 0.25 of an ordinary share trading on the German stock exchanges). It is not possible to value Bayer presently on the basis of P/E, as its current EPS is -€1.53, so other metrics must be assessed.

Its current dividend yield of 3.77% is higher than its five-year average dividend yield of 2.91%, which suggests it is undervalued. Furthermore, its price-to-cash flow ratio of 8.99 is at a significant discount to the Chemical Manufacturing sector average of 29.82, its price-to-book ratio of 1.61 is significantly less than the sector average of 8.50, and its price-to-sales ratio of 1.55 is also significantly less than the sector average of 96.68.

In short, Bayer's stock has been pummeled by the legal issues it has inherited from Monsanto, and in light of the financial strength of the underlying business and the one-time nature of the legal issues, the stock is consequently a bargain at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.