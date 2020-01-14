KB Home: Mixed Quarterly Print, But 2020 Outlook Remains Bright

Homebuilder operating margin on the rise, the highest it has been in at least 12 quarters.

The latest earnings results from KBH further reinforce our Bullish thesis, which sees the sustainable growth for the homebuilding activity over the next 1-2 years, fueled by the ongoing demand, falling price, and rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. With macro headwinds receding, we believe that the KBH story presently is the strongest it has been in the last 12-18 months.

Valuation

We believe that the 12x multiple is appropriate for KBH shares, particularly given the mid-teens top-line growth. When applied to our 2020 EPS estimate of $3.80, we get the target price of $46. When we analyze companies in the peer group, we see 12x multiple as fair to KBH shares. Further, regression analyses yield the 11-13x range. Therefore, we are quite comfortable with out 12x multiple.

Company Description:

KB HOME is a homebuilding company that focuses on four core verticals: four in homebuilding and one in financial services. Homebuilding businesses represent West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast geographies. The first four businesses are focused on residential land development, while the financial business provides casualty insurance, flood and personal property insurance, in addition to title services.

Debrief on the Quarter

Mixed quarterly results: KH Home delivered mixed results - it delivered GAAP EPS of $1.31, beating by 2 cents, but at the same time missed on the revenue by $40 MM. Top line came in at $1.56 billion, demonstrating growth of 15.6% Y/Y. Overall, we believe that these results are solid nevertheless and we maintain our Bullish rating.

West Coast continues to lead the revenue base: If we break down the revenue concentration (for homebuilding businesses alone), we see West Coast continuing to dominate, with 42% of total revenue and Central region coming at 28%. It is our understanding that both Southwest and Southeast, currently at 17% and 13%, respectively, will take market share in 2020, mainly from the West Coast. We estimate West Coast in the 35%-36% range for the year.

Average selling price is on a decline: We reiterate the ASP's decline across regions, with the 4Q figures going down from $417,000 average in 2017 to $393,000 average in 2019. The impact of this decline is still up for a debate. On one hand, lower prices encourage greater purchasing activity, since lower price encourage demand and offset any potential revenue loss and/or contracting margins. On another, it may be a harbinger of an economic slowdown. At the same time, the decline is not that pronounced yet, at least not during the fourth quarter, so it may be too early for us to decide on one verdict versus another.

Homebuilder operating margin on the rise: Definitely a positive and very much in line with the EPS beat. For reference, 4Q operating margin of 10.7% represents an 80 bps points expansion over the last two years; it is also the highest it has been in at least 12 quarters.

Debt to capital on the decline: We welcome sharp and consistent decline in debt to capital ratio. It has gone down from 60.5% in 2016 to 54.7% in 2017 to 49.7% in 2018 to 42.3% in 2019. We estimate that it will go down below 40%, possibly as early as the second quarter of 2020.

Dividend yield in line with our expectations: We believe that for a $3 billion market cap company dividend yield of 1% is just right. We do not anticipate it to increase in 2020.

Company remains committed to long-term goals: Among them are 1) increase of scale and expansion of market share; 2) improvement of profitability per unit; 3) amelioration of operating income margin; 4) accelerating utilization of deferred tax assets; and last but not least, 5) improvement of asset efficiency via sales of non-core assets.

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact on the company's top and bottom line:

Macro risks: Deterioration of the US economy may lead to lower savings, which, in turn, may trigger lower homebuilding.

Operational risks: Potential systems interruptions may hinder timely delivery of KBH financial services and, potentially, result in client and revenue losses.

Regulatory risks: KB Home faces regulatory scrutiny from federal agencies, such as Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Specifically, CFPB has authority to affect credit reporting agencies, in addition to examining the role of services providers to large financial institutions. Any homebuilder-related activity is heavily scrutinized by the CFPB, particularly anything related to fees and the entire application process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.