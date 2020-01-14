How To Use Technical Analysis As A Strategy To Purchase Oversold 'Oxford Lane Capital'

Once a purchase has been made, a follow up chart-observation is performed a month or two later to confirm the purchase entry level.

Introduction

The principles applied in this article to purchase oversold stocks using TA (Technical Analysis) will work for any stock. It is not necessary for the investor to fully understand technical analysis at this point, since the POT (Portfolio Online Tracker) applies TA calculations to all stocks in their portfolio.

This is the reason for future articles of this type to expose investors to a new tool for their own investigative process. It is hoped overtime and reviewing additional articles by the author will encourage the investor to be aware that TA can become part of an overall strategy.

In the past I just purchased stocks at any time when I had cash on hand, but noticed sometimes price move lower. It wasn't until 2018 when I updated the POT software with TA parameters I began to get a sense of control for lower entry levels.

I have designed the TA to be transparent to investor with some of the most common TA parameters. The POT software's basic function is to download real-time stock quotes using a bar-chart to display price percent change; green-bar as positive and red-bar as negative. Chart-1 in this article is the typical visual bar-chart display. At the end of this article I provide a download link to the software.

I modified the bar chart colors to indicate RSI (Relative Strength Index) blue-bar, MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) orange-bar and both RSI and MACD as yellow-bar. The RSI and MACD are momentum indicators that indicate price as being oversold or overbought. At the end of this article in the "Technical Analysis Parameters Explained", I provide definition links for both momentum indicators.

This article demonstrates the actual process taken to purchase a stock based on TA parameters. The rare "Yellow-Bar" in Chart-1 only happened twice since incorporating TA into the POT software.

The first indication of a BUY-signal is when the price-bar changes color other than the standard green or red, see section; Portfolio Tracker BUY-signal .

. Once POT indicates a possible BUY-signal, the next step would be to pull up an online-chart with the required technical analysis parameters for evaluation, see section; Technical Analysis Chart .

. After purchase of a stock using momentum indicators a follow up examination of the online-chart provides confirmation of price direction, see section; TA Confirmation Observations Chart.

The definitions at the end of this article provide additional explanations of TA parameters including reference articles, see section; Technical Analysis Parameters Explained.

Portfolio Tracker BUY-signal

The following Chart-1 is the typical POT bar-chart display when price quotes are updated either manually or in Auto-Run mode. As shown one of my stocks indicated a BUY-signal, far right yellow-bar.

Chart-1, Portfolio Online Tracker

The POT runs real-time quotes and calculates technical analysis parameters to determine if any BUY-signals were activate. The visual TA indicator will be a change in bar-color, [ blue-bar = RSI ], [ orange-bar = MACD ] and [ yellow-bar = both RSI and MACD at the same time ].

Once a stock has been identified as a possible purchase, the next step would be to pull up an online-chart to look at the actual TA parameters.

This rare yellow-bar BUY-signal occurred once before identified in a previous article for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI). The article "…Rare BUY-Signal Revealed…" is very similar to Chart-2A described below. In the article I purchased CHMI on September 4th 2019 for $12.15 based on the same type of signal as this article presents, and currently the price of CHMI on January 10th 2020 climbed to $14.45. A good entry point was established for CHMI.

Technical Analysis Chart

The key factor in both CHMI and Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) yellow-bar BUY-signal was the prolonged RSI level near 30 for over a month, see red-circle in Chart-2A. The RSI price oversold and the MACD positive price momentum being activate at the same time is a rare event and only happened twice since building the TA into the portfolio online tracker.

Chart-2A, MACD signal line crossover

Chart Source; Yahoo Finance

Chart-2A, identifies multiple TA parameters as shown in Table-1 under the chart. The text-table under the chart is created for all stocks in the portfolio, see "Technical Analysis Parameters Explained" at the end of this article.

In reference to Table-1 and Chart-2A, December 6th 2019 the following conditions were meet for OXLC.

"RSI<30"; went under 30 by {-0.03}, the blue vertical circle; bottom indicator. "MACD-X"; transitioned from negative to positive {0.0109}. The blue vertical circle; middle indicator, the fast-blue line crosses the slow red-line. "H/L52w"; price is almost at 52-week low {-92.67%}, at -100% would be at the 52-week low. "<50dma"; price is below the 50 dma by {-9.65%}. "<200dma"; price is below the 200 dma by {-19.49%}. "Z-score"; price is {-2.65} standard deviations below its yearly mean.

"BuyFlag"; Each of the 6 technical parameters is given a star in the position 1 to 6. This is a quick visual evaluation where each stock is ranked according to their TA parameter. In the above chart OXLC has all 6 stars "******", very rare BUY-signal.

On December 6th 2019 my purchase price for OXLC was $8.30. On January 10th 2020 the price closed at $8.72, but might continue higher over the next few months based on the momentum indicators shown in Chart-2B.

TA Confirmation Observations Chart

Typically, after I make a purchase, I go back to the chart to see how price is reacting in a month or two. There was a lot of sellers and buyers that seemed to provide a price baseline around the $8.20 range.

Chart-2B, BUY-signal confirmation

Chart Source; Yahoo Finance

Chart-2B identifies some interesting confirmation signals for the December 6th purchase. Looking at this chart there was plenty of time to continue buying as price moved lower than my purchase price. Notice the divergence blue-arrows between the MACD signal lines and price.

Most of the time price will eventually follow the upward trend of MACD as shown with the blue-BOOM arrow. Price eventually hit the 50 dma and then on December 10th closed above this level. Now the 50 dma should act as support and the 200 dma should act as resistance if price stays above the 50 dma. Price should remain between both dma's for the next few months, but may bounce around the 50 dma to get used to this new price advance.

Reading charts is based on the psychology of market participant's fear and greed. I have seen this type of price pattern for years, but never before had the ability to act on them because of the many holdings in my portfolio. The POT technical analysis application makes this possible with each real-time quote.

My goal for 2020 is to find attractive entry levels for stocks I currently hold in my portfolio. The POT software is what I use each day to quickly identify possible undervalued investments in my own portfolio.

Technical Analysis Parameters Explained

It must be noted one of the reasons for designing POT5.7 was to provide an Auto-Run feature to download quotes and run TA calculations automatically in real-time. Currently POT is designed with Microsoft Excel 2019, and does not work with any other operating system.

The latest version of POT5.7 Excel software can be downloaded here. This is the same software I currently use each day to find good entry levels for my own set of stocks. In the download zip file are ANx (Application Notes) to guide the user in entering their own stocks. I have allowed followers access to the POT software for many years and constantly update the software creating new applications.

I have written previous articles describing the momentum indicators in article POT5.6 Oversold Signals, and the price Z-score calculation in POT5.5 new Z-score and TA buy-signals both articles include definitions of all 6 indicators.

I use two primary momentum indicators:

Anytime after a price quote has been taken, the "TA-Report" button on the POT control panel can be pressed to produce a technical analysis report of your entire portfolio, see sample below.

Conclusion

The strategy I have identified in finding lower price levels will enhance my future performance. In the past it was too difficult to pull up individual charts on all my holdings to determine low cost entry levels. I purchased shares when funds were available and typically the price moved lower after purchase.

With the six Technical Analysis parameters built into the "Portfolio Online Tracker" I can evaluate all holdings in my portfolio in a matter of seconds. This provides the most efficient method to give me an edge in the market and lower my cost. This will be my purchase strategy moving forward. I will publish additional articles revealing additional purchases in the future. I have already made one purchase this year based on the TA strategy. Good luck to all income seekers; Joe HYI ;-)

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, CHMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser, but an independent investor. Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are BDCs and mREITs. Both investment vehicles are "Regulated Investment Companies" and required to distribute at least 90 percent of their earnings as dividends to investors.