W.W. Grainger: Starting To Look Expensive

As shares have rebounded to new highs, we look at historical valuations to point us to what a fair value may be.

The company will continue to benefit from strong management, share repurchases, as well as new and aging facilities that continue to require maintenance.

The company has reported that growth will be less than expected, but there will be growth nonetheless.

Source

W.W. Grainger (GWW) was founded in 1927 and today operates primarily as a distribution enterprise for small to mid-sized businesses. When the businesses or government entities need to make various repairs or additions to their businesses for safety purposes, Grainger is whom they call upon. The company is often used by many of the largest corporations with multiple locations due to Grainger's vast geographical presence. As the company continues to invest in its infrastructure and technological offerings, it should continue to grow its revenue base. Additionally, general maintenance, repair, and safety needs are almost non-cyclical and are recurring in nature. The shares have sold off to new 52-week lows among broad concerns of a general economic slowdown and some falling margins. However, it appears management is confident in its business with added share buybacks and strong guidance for the rest of the year. Now may be the time to start a position in this soon-to-be Dividend King.

Company Overview

W.W. Grainger had 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, which made it the leader in its operating segment for North America.

(Source: Fact Sheet)

The company has a huge assortment of inventory to provide its 3.5 million customers with almost anything they could need. If it doesn't happen to be in stock at one of its 456 branches, the company can easily transfer it between locations to ensure it still gets the customer sale.

Despite being in business for so long and having such a large presence, the company only maintains about a 7% market share in the United States.

(Source: Fact Sheet)

Not only that, but it has smaller market share in the other markets it serves. This should give investors confidence that Grainger has plenty of opportunity to grow. Winning market share from competitors should become easier as the company has the capital it takes to offer superior digital offerings and solutions to customers.

The company reported first-quarter results that were a bit mixed.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While it missed on the bottom line, healthy revenue growth led to a slight beat on the top line. Daily sales were actually up 2.5%, primarily due to stronger volume and a larger number of transactions. Adjusted earnings increased 2% compared to the year-prior period, helped in part by higher sales and partly by the reduction in shares outstanding. Operating margins for the year are up slightly, but in the most recent quarter, adjusted operating margins were down due to heavy investment in Zoro, an e-commerce site for its products.

Grainger continues to see strong growth from its customer base, but it has so far been less than the year-prior period.

(Source: Earnings Presentation)

With the recent phase one trade deal being made, I believe corporate spending will again increase. Many companies were holding off on capex spending as it appeared we were headed for a certain recession. This next quarter or two should really show what is going on in the current environment.

The company believes it is still on track to hit 2019 goals as well.

(Source: Earnings Presentation)

With sales growth in the mid-single digits and somewhat stable profit margins, Grainger should hit its earnings per share growth and land somewhere around $18 per share in earnings.

Grainger returned $279 million to shareholders in the first quarter, with $79 million in the form of dividends and $200 million used to buy back approximately 725,000 shares. The company has authorized the repurchase of up to 5 million shares, so there are still 3.4 million shares left under the current authorization for repurchases. This is better than a fixed dollar amount for repurchases, as it gives us a more certain number of the shares outstanding to be reduced. This is another 7% of the current shares outstanding. Since 2014, the company has reduced its share count by more than 15%. Also, it has increased its dividend for the 48th consecutive year, with the most recent dividend increase being a 6% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.44 per share.

The company continues to be extremely shareholder-friendly, returning its capital in a number of ways to shareholders. Now we review the valuation to see if it is an opportune time.

Valuation

Taking a look at the historical valuation of shares over the last half decade, we can get an idea of what may be a fair share price.

(Source: Morningstar)

The shares currently trade at a premium to their average P/S, P/B, P/CF, forward P/E and PEG ratios. A premium is fine if there is some sort of increased growth expectation but since there is not, this signals the shares are overvalued. The shares would need to see a decline to $320 or so just to be in line with their average forward P/E.

Compared to peers, GWW seems overvalued as well.

Data by YCharts

Given its strong history of returning capital to shareholders, some premium is expected. However, the closest competitors offer better valuations and even dividend yields at this time.

Next, we look at historical yield. A company that has paid an increasing dividend as long as Grainger gives lots of insight into what may be an average dividend.

(Source: Yield Chart)

From what we can see, the current 1.69% yield is higher than its above-average yield of 1.63%. However, this is not a high enough gap to entice new investors. This yield is quite common with the shares, being offered about 50% of the time in the last 24 years. If the shares were to return to a level where the yield was higher than average, they would need to be around $288.

Conclusion

While W.W. Grainger shares do not offer the highest of yields, they do offer a streak that is continuous in increases. The yield is not as high as it was last year, and with the continued increase in share price, I now find shares fairly to slightly overvalued. With two more years of increases, the company will become a Dividend King, which creates a stable investor demand for the shares due to reliability. I prefer to purchase shares when they trade at a discount, not when they trade at or above fair value. The company has a long pathway to growth with minimal market share and opportunity for international expansion. Continued investment into its digital offerings will help increase profitability, and any scaling back on tariffs will help as well. As the company continues to perform, I expect shares to maintain their fair value. However, short-term under performance in operating results may once again offer investors the chance to own a champion like Grainger for the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.