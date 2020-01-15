Boeing Engineering Crisis Started Long Ago

Boeing should learn that safety is not a relative thing that you stick to when it pleases you and a commodity you trade when schedule risk needs to be mitigated.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has received its fair bit of criticism over the past year. While not all criticism that Boeing receives from readers but also from the media makes an informed impression, it cannot be denied that Boeing made mistakes... big mistakes. The industry works in such a way that incidents, accidents and extended analysis are the base of improved safety regulations, but Boeing's mistakes are such that it seems that they were avoidable either by more prudent design decisions or better oversight in the design and certification process.

Source: New York Times

Having followed the industry for years, however, it also should be noted that Boeing has had issues on almost all its recent designs. In this report, I will discuss these issues per aircraft program. While Boeing's "mistakes" will be highlighted in the report, I think it's very appropriate to be aware that aircraft design is complex. We are talking about aircraft that need to be able to take off from a 3-4 kilometer runway, climb to 30,000-40,000 feet and land safely again, each and every day. If this were an easy task, every country would have a jet maker in the same way almost every country has an airline.

Without further ado, let's look at some of the challenges Boeing had on various programs. To some extent, it should show that Boeing's engineering crisis has been ongoing for a long time, but only expressed itself fatally with the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing 787

Source: NYCAviation

The Boeing 787 currently is Boeing's wide body cash cow and performance on the program has been impressive in recent quarters as we noted in an earlier report. However, the Boeing 787 has been coping with issues in the design and manufacturing, and the development of the aircraft has been all but smooth. In 2007, the maiden flight of the Boeing 787 was delayed due to a shortage of fasteners, and incorrect installation would push the first flight back even further in 2009. In 2010, during the flight test program, there was an electrical fire in the main cabin caused by tools (foreign object debris) left in the electrical bay. This fire triggered a temporary grounding of the test aircraft fleet, and Boeing performed software and electrical modifications to the Dreamliner in the aftermath of the fire.

After service entry, the problems weren't over for Boeing as the auxiliary power unit (APU) suffered from rotor bow, the same phenomenon that gave Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and United Technologies (UTX) many problems with the geared turbofan. In 2012, the FAA requested the grounding of certain aircraft with GE (GE) turbofans due to engine shutdowns, but the issues were already dealt with, according to General Electric.

The bigger in-service problems that the Boeing 787 experienced were problems with wiring, fuel leaks and problems with the lithium-ion battery causing battery fires. What exactly resulted in the battery fire is not precisely known, but Boeing designed a casing that should prevent fires and the spreading thereof. The problems with the batteries would eventually lead to the first grounding of an aircraft since the DC-10 was grounded in 1979.

The Boeing 787 has been a program that suffered from multiple problems throughout the various phases of the program, and the FAA as well as Boeing have received a lot of criticism due to issues arising after service entry. One could even say that as early as the development of the Boeing 787, the relation between Boeing and the FAA was considered intimate, a bit too intimate at times.

Even today, stories of "shoddy production" are chasing the Dreamliner, although it's not known how up-to-date these issues are, but it's known that Qatar Airways stopped taking delivery of aircraft built in South Carolina in 2014. Boeing also is facing some challenges with the turbofans as the complexity of the design has resulted in unexpected complications for the General Electric and Rolls Royce turbofans used to power the Dreamliner.

In 2012, it was found that the General Electric GEnx-1B turbofans suffered from accelerated corrosion on the midshaft affecting the durability of the engines. the possibility of icing in the core of the engine at high altitudes close to thunderstorms. In 2016, following an in-flight engine shutdown in 2014, the FAA ordered revisions to the fan-ice removal procedure for flight crews and an increase in clearance between the fan and the engine fan case. The airworthiness directive followed after General Electric already recommended the fix. In the same year, the turbofan supplier also found that wear on a pinion gear resulted in excessive vibration causing engine shutdowns. The pinion gear was redesigned and implemented. Even in 2018, there seemed to have been problems with engine software: Due to a software bug, the engines could be commanded to shut down by the computer. General Electric worked on a fix, but Boeing requested a waiver until December 2019 to allow for a timely service entry of the Boeing 787-10. The FAA pushed back on the waiver request as it should, but the waiver request is telling about Boeing's practice. Boeing continuously tells that safety is their utmost priority, yet when a software patch needed to be released Boeing requested a waiver to keep a program on schedule. What Boeing says and does clearly are two different things.

Rolls Royce has been dealing with durability issues on its Trent 1000 engine as fatigue cracks affected the intermediate pressure turbine and compressor. As these issues need "hardware" fixes, they are believed to be harder to deal with than the issues GE is dealing with.

Regarding waiver requests, it wouldn't be the first time Boeing has requested waivers. In 2014, Boeing requested waivers for two components that wouldn't meet airworthiness regulations to keep the first delivery of the Boeing 787-9 on track.

Even in 2019, there were signs that Boeing was weighing design and finances when it removed a copper foil from the Dreamliner wings used as lightning protection after already removing insulating caps from the fasteners five years ago. It doesn't necessarily mean that the jets are unsafe, but Boeing made those moves with minimal input from the FAA, while, the FAA, in 2019, ruled that Boeing had not sufficiently demonstrated that ignition of fuel tank vapor was improbable. Although the FAA considers the removal of the foil safe to operate, the problem at hand is the fact that Boeing actively pressures the FAA instead of demonstrating safe design.

I think Boeing is doing extremely well with the Dreamliner from a financial point of view, but the Boeing 787 waiver requests and pressure on the FAA to me strongly indicate that while Boeing says safety is their key priority, they take complete contrary steps that are not in support of safety. Boeing is continuously weighing schedule vs. safety. Does it make sense? Not if you assume that every company puts safety first unconditionally. Behind the safety statement, however, goes a risk analysis that almost every engineering company makes. The way Boeing is applying those risk assessments (in cases where engines might shut down) might be balancing on the edge of the system. Regulations are there for a reason, and to a company such as Boeing, it should never be the first reaction to request waivers if safety regulations aren't met. It completely defeats the purpose of regulations.

Boeing 747-8

Source: aeronef.net

You don't hear a lot about the Boeing 747-8 nowadays. It's an aircraft for which Boeing does not see any future in commercial passenger service, but its prospects for freighter service are brighter. The Boeing 747-8 has been in production since 2008 and had its first flight in 2010 with commercial entry in 2011. The Boeing 747-8 program is one that doesn't get much attention these days but can be labeled as a problematic one from engineering point of view.

During the flight testing, Boeing encountered a vibration which occurred with the landing gear extended. Boeing solved the problem by modifying the landing gear doors and the indoor flap. Also during flight testing, Boeing found a quality issue with one of the longerons running through the fuselage due to a quality issue at one of Boeing's sub-tier suppliers. That quality defect also was fixed. Probably the biggest problem was wing flutter acting up during certain maneuvering and fuel loading conditions in the tail tank. The wing tip flutter, when not contained, could result in significant damage to the wing with catastrophic failure as a consequence. Deactivating the tail tank was one way to deal with the flutter, but it did affect the range capabilities. Instead a creative software solution was developed by Boeing engineer Pio Fitzgerald and his team, where the ailerons were being used to counteract the flutter before it even occurred. Elimination of the flutter paved the way to the Boeing 747-8 certification. Boeing would end up using five flight test aircraft to accelerate flight testing after earlier delays that cost the company $1B. The FAA would make the software update mandatory after Boeing already recommended the update to its customers.

What's important to observe is that software is a powerful thing with good results when developed correctly. The wing flutter software is a clear example of that. Connecting it to the Boeing 737 MAX, MCAS design when done correctly would be an almost equally inventive piece of software. I think the Boeing 747-8 showed challenges, but it showed that within the flight-testing program necessary changes were made. On the Boeing 747-8 program, we saw the importance, authority and integrity of the flight test program and engineering.

The delays and added costs aren't nice, but with the Boeing 737 MAX, we are seeing that suboptimal design or simply bad design being rolled out costs a lot more.

Boeing KC-46A (KC-X)

Source: Aviation International News

Before the issues with the Boeing 737 MAX, the Boeing KC-46A was considered Boeing's troubled kid. Things already weren't going smooth from the tender phase of the program. In 2001, the Boeing KC-767 was selected, but a corrupt procurement executive was jailed because of corruption allegation the project was frozen.

In 2006, a new Request for Proposal was issued. Boeing entered with the KC-767 Advanced Tanker and Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) teamed up to offer the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport. The A330 MRTT was selected, but under protest of Boeing, a rebid was required and the Department of Defense would end up canceling the KC-X solicitation. In 2009, the tanker contest continued, and Boeing again entered the contest with its 767 while Airbus entered with the A330 MRTT but without Northrop Grumman (NOC).

Boeing ended up winning the fixed-cost contract in which it would carry any costs overruns with the first 18 aircraft to be delivered by August 2017, but the Government Accountability Office predicted deliveries to be completed in March 2018. In August 2013, Boeing completed the critical design review or CDR one month ahead of schedule. It would possibly be the only time that Boeing would be ahead of schedule for the Tanker program. Problems with spacing and shielding of the wiring and fuel system problems resulted in cost additions of $1.26B by 2015 and a six-month delay of the maiden flight. Further delays occurred as Boeing's schedule was simply too optimistic on the schedule and problems with higher than anticipated loads on the refuelling boom required fixing pushing back the readiness of the first 18 tankers by 10 months.

In 2016, costs rose to $2B due to delays in the certification, overlap between development and initial production and the implementation of the redesigned boom. In 2017, the schedule was adapted to allow the first 18 aircraft to be delivered by October 2018, but additional scheduling risk could delay the milestone to May 2019.

By September 2018, the Boeing 767-2C received FAA certification but the cost overrun reached $3.4B. The first deliveries occurred in January 2019 with some issues still to be resolved. So, Boeing was and is months behind on schedule to deliver the first 18 jets missing even their renewed schedule. For Boeing, the problems didn't stop there. In February 2019 and April 2019 (so not once, but twice) the Air Force stopped accepting tanker aircraft due to foreign object debris or FOD found inside the tankers, something that's possibly hazardous and is sloppy at best. It might be a sign of weak oversight, pressure and, in the worst-case, insufficiently trained workers putting the aircraft together.

On top of that, the KC-46A suffered from a severe deficiency prompting the USAF to disallow cargo and passengers on the KC-46A as fasteners used to secure cargo could unlock in flight, something which can have grave consequence as unlocked fasteners could result in shifting cargo resulting in shifts in the center of gravity of the aircraft. By December 2019, the cargo ban was lifted as the issues were addressed.

Either way, the Boeing KC-46A is a project that Boeing bagged with the greatest possible effort, and to date, Boeing has seen billions in costs overruns, and the required assets available or RAA milestone won't be achieved until mid 2020. Boeing gambled by having development and initial production overlap to compress the delivery schedule and it lost. Issues with the refueling boom seemed to have been more pressing on schedule than Boeing initially thought.

While designing and building a tanker isn't easy, Boeing has failed on cost, schedule, production and to engineering. Those are elements that should be well balanced for a successful program and on the KC-46A program it all has been out of balance.

Boeing 737 MAX and Next Generation

Source: Radio Total

The Boeing 737 MAX development went relatively smoothly. Keeping that in mind in combination with the current events, it's a big question mark as to how Boeing got into this mess. What has likely contributed to Boeing's current issues with the Boeing 737 MAX is the fact that people at key positions within Boeing and the FAA have pushed too hard on a smooth and timely certification and swift introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX disregarding or not aware of the consequences of their decisions.

Chasing Airbus that launched the Airbus A320neo, Boeing launched the Boeing 737 MAX in 2010. The Boeing 737 MAX makes use of an advanced winglet and more efficient turbofans to push fuel consumption down. The first flight of the Boeing 737 MAX took place in January 2016. In May 2017, the Boeing 737 MAX fleet was shortly grounded as Boeing was notified by CFM and its supplier that there had been a "quality escape" regarding the low pressure turbine of the turbofan. Boeing grounded its MAX 8 and MAX 9 fleet. The problem centered on potential cracks in the low-pressure turbine of the LEAP 1B.

The schedule remained unaffected, and the first aircraft was handed over to Malindo Air in 2017. The problems for the Boeing 737 MAX started post-service-entry. In 2018, a cumulation of unfinished jets started to become visible at the Renton facility as some suppliers could not cope with rate increases, and in October 2018, the first fatal crash with the Boeing 737 MAX followed by the second in March 2019. The crashes revealed a system, the MCAS, that was not designed properly and insufficient, or better said no emphasis was put in difference training between the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 737 NG. Behind all of that likely goes insufficient information supply and understanding from aviation administrations to properly certify the system and pressure to certify the aircraft as fast as possible without lowering the market appeal of the Boeing 737 MAX. We now are made aware once more there's nothing more detrimental to appeal than eroding confidence in a company and its product.

Even with the Boeing 737 MAX grounded, it was found that factory workers had ground down the outer shell of a panel that sits atop the engine housing in an effort to ensure a better fit into the plane, inadvertently removing a coating providing lighting protection. Additionally, a broader review showed that, in case of a processor failure, uncommanded nose down could be initiated, which was hard to overcome for pilots, sparking a thorough but positive redevelopment of the Flight Control System. On top of that, there were concerns about wire separation distances, which potentially were not spaced out far enough, thereby increasing the risk of a short circuit affecting the motor that controls the movement of the horizontal stabilizer. The issue potentially also affects the Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft. There are no known instances from almost 7,000 Boeing 737s built in which this actually did occur, but it's part of the rigorous recertification review that the Boeing 737 MAX is currently undergoing.

For Boeing, the problems with the Boeing 737 didn't stop there as hair cracks were found in the pickle fork, which joins the wing and the fuselage, of high-cycle (older airframes with many cycles) Boeing 737 Next Generation.

The jet maker also was fined for installing weakened slat tracks on over 300 Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft. In some way, the system worked as Boeing caught nonconforming parts being installed and informed the FAA, which made Boeing's recommendation to change the slat tracks mandatory. However, in another way, you also could say that the system failed due to weak oversight since these slat tracks did end up in aircraft that were delivered to customers.

Boeing 777X

Source: Australian Aviation

The Boeing 777X was launched in 2013, and initially, it had a very smooth path ahead with a design freeze in 2015. In 2017, parts for assembly started arriving at Boeing's assembly halls and parts started to flow smoothly through Boeing's initial production system. The engine test program, however, was delayed, possibly resulting in a three-month slip in the program. In May 2019, the Boeing 777-9 was scheduled to have its maiden flight in Q2 2019. However, after tests in the factory, anomalies in GE9X compressor were found, and General Electric expected to have a fix ready, allowing for a maiden flight for the Boeing 777X in late 2019. During Boeing's Q2 2019 earnings call, it became clear that the maiden flight will slip significantly as the first flight is now scheduled for early 2020. At this stage, it's unknown how the delivery schedules are exactly impacted, but given that Boeing will produce more current Boeing 777 family aircraft, there will be a delay of several months.

To make matters worse, the Boeing 777X faced an unexpected failure as the cargo door of the aircraft blew off during structural testing, which can be considered a bitter setback to the program The current problems with the Boeing 777X once again show we are at a point where propulsion technology insertion brings major challenges to the schedule.

Problems on aircraft programs

Table 1: Challenges per aircraft program (Source: AeroAnalysis)

AeroAnalysis observed that Boeing had significant problems on all of their recent developments - the Boeing 787, Boeing 747-8, Boeing KC-46A, Boeing 777X and Boeing 737 MAX. The issues can be categorized in five categories, and we see that all programs had more than one of these problems occurring. Engineering and design problems when caught before service-entry result in schedule delays and cost overruns and we also know that bigger problems found on recent developments have resulted in the grounding of the fleets of the Dreamliner and Boeing 737 MAX. In the end, all of the five elements need to go together for smooth design and service, and we see that none of these developments were smooth. If you look at Boeing, what you see is that from engineering to schedule to costs, on their most recent developments, they haven't been able to manage it.

Figure 1: Development and testing timeline Boeing (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Note: Boeing 737 MAX 10 and Boeing 777X schedules are not known at this stage due to program delays.

One major reason for this can be found in Figure 1. What we see is that Boeing had an extremely crowded development and flight test schedule since 2004 - indeed, that's the past 15 years. Between 2004 and 2021, Boeing will have brought 12 aircraft to the market. That's huge, and any company that pulls it off, kudos to them. However, it does seem that for Boeing, what they do is remarkable, but it comes at a price. All their programs suffered from delays. Figure 1 clearly shows what might have put a lot of pressure on Boeing: The jet maker has been working on five aircraft families in the past 15 years, That's a lot of engineering resources required at once. By 2015, there were six aircraft or four aircraft families in the design phase, and although Boeing has a strong engineering core, working on that many products simultaneously does seem like Boeing biting off more than it can chew, and then we are not including the T-X trainer jet development. To make matters worse, Boeing has laid off seasoned workers, which means that veteran expertise has been flowing out. One consequence of working on that many aircraft at once is weak oversight and pressure to keep programs on schedule to minimize the cost of delays. Compromising on safety is not a given by-product of pressure since engineers always work under pressure, but it can certainly occur if management sets the targets without regard for safety and without listening to those who actually design and certify the aircraft.

Conclusion

If we look at Boeing's recent developments, we observe that all aircraft programs have been coping with problems and delays. I wouldn't go as far as saying that Boeing puts out bad products, but to me, it does seem that, during the past 15 years, there has been an extreme amount of pressure on Boeing's engineering core, and while Boeing always says it puts safety first, there are limits to what engineers can achieve without breaching either schedule or safety rules or both. I think compromising on safety at Boeing has never been their target, but I think if you look at how much pressure they have been experiencing the past 15 years, at some point, the continuous pressure is going to be defining the approach toward designing and engineering products, and that includes management overruling input from trained engineers and that can possibly translate into weak or sloppy oversight, leading to problems during the assembly of the aircraft. All of that in combination with the urge to deliver to Wall Street has brought us where we are today… a 104-year old engineering company in a deep crisis.

Airplane design is complex. Mistakes are made. Ideally, these need to be prevented or eliminated as soon as possible before service entry, and I do not see Boeing as a company that's incompetent from an engineering point of view. If you design something, it's simply part of the process that not everything will work from the start. It has become the standard that everybody expects things to work from the start, but if would be like that everybody would design and manufacture aircraft. Where I believe Boeing has failed is that it, unintentionally and unaware (but sometimes also aware) of the consequences, allowed pressure to define management approach to risk, safety and training. The company bit off far more than it could chew trying to please everyone while still keeping shareholders happy. Boeing has worked 15 years under huge pressure, and one result of that has been an incredibly weak MCAS design, which contributed to or caused (depending the way you look at it) two fatal accidents with the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing has a problem engineering, assembling and delivering aircraft without compromising on schedule, and some would even say without compromising on safety, and that is a direct result of the company's pressure and commitment to grow earnings and return value to shareholders.

Despite struggles, Boeing is a strong engineering company which already has seen the past 100 years of aviation and also aims to be around in the next 100 years, while competition intensifies and products become more complex. But it's hard to ignore that Boeing has been trying to cut costs by lowering their engineering headcount while its engineering challenges have not grown any less. One lesson Boeing should learn from the past 15 years is that safety is not some relative thing that you stick to when it pleases you and a commodity you trade to reduce schedule risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, GE, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.