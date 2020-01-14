GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) CEO Justin Gover presents at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 14, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Justin Gover - CEO

Hi, good morning everyone. My name is Cory Kasimov, I am the Senior Biotech Analyst at J.P. Morgan and it's my pleasure to introduce our next company GW Pharmaceuticals. Here to present is CEO Justin Gover. Please note that following Justin's presentation there's a break out down the left -- down the hall to the left in the Yorkshire Room. So with that I will turn it over to Justin.

Justin Gover

Great, thank you Cory. Good morning everyone and thank you to J.P. Morgan for hosting GW at the conference again this year. 2019 was an incredible year for GW Pharmaceuticals. We continue to do what's never been done before in the field of cannabinoid science and medicine. We have commercialized the first FDA and EMA approved cannabinoid pharmaceuticals and advancing a pipeline which is truly aimed at transforming lives of patients and their families.

Before I move into the formal presentation just a reminder on forward-looking statements and the risk factors in our SEC filings. I am going to start by just highlighting the key achievements of 2019. I mean it was an exceptional and somewhat transformative year for GW. It's fair to say that GW is truly a different company from the company that was here a year ago when I stood on this same platform. In this year we've established ourselves as a commercial entity, delivering close to $300 million of revenue in the first full year of Epidiolex sales. We've obtained approval and set up commercial operations for Epidiolex in Europe.

We've announced positive Phase 3 trials, a fifth consecutive positive to Phase 3 trial for Epidiolex this time in the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex. We continue to invest in new indications for Epidiolex and have commenced a Phase 3 trial in Dravet Syndrome. We've established a strong exclusivity position for Epidiolex through nine patents listed in the Orange Book and continue to build on and solidify the IP position. And beyond Epidiolex we spent 2019 shaping our pipeline for the future and notably readying Nabiximols for Phase 3 trials in the U.S. and advancing programs in schizophrenia, autism, and NHIE.

So before I turn to talking about 2020 I just want to take a step back and talk a little bit about why GW is a unique company trailblazing in a new era and area and space of pharmaceutical development and the foundation of our leadership in cannabinoid science. At GW we have shaped an entire new industry by setting the peak standard in cannabinoid drug development. That new frontier starts with a foundation of science and innovation. We have proven that cannabinoids can like other drug candidates be studied in controlled clinical trials and have completed dozens of high quality clinical trials of cannabinoids published in prestigious medical journals and the right way to make these cannabinoid medicines available is through the regulatory approval pathway with speed and care. Regulatory approval means everything to us, to our patients, and our healthcare professional partners and there is no higher standard.

At GW we've spent 20 years establishing this leadership position. In these 20 years we have developed a robust IP portfolio while establishing GMP manufacturing capabilities for cannabinoids that set the standard for quality and standardization. Cannabinoids science is real science and much of what is known about cannabinoids has been discovered through our work over this last 20 years through high quality preclinical and clinical research. We're a platform company not a single product entity with a strong pipeline of cannabinoids each of which can represent first in class treatment options. And through the success of Epidiolex as the first and only cannabis medicine approved by the FDA we have set the pathway for how cannabinoids should be made available to patients with serious medical conditions. We work with the regulatory agencies, legislatures, payers, and the medical communities to ensure access and we have proven that we can successfully commercialize the cannabinoid medicine through the regulatory and standard drug approval process. Our team embodies an intense patient commitment and we live each day believing patients deserve proven and consistent medications delivered with integrity. At GW we continue to lead the world in developing and commercializing approved cannabinoid medicine and putting patients first.

So now let's talk about Epidiolex, our launch year and our plans for 2020 and the pipeline. Epidiolex was developed in response to the needs of the patient and physician community. From the establishment of a large expanded access program treating approximately 1500 patients to rapid execution of Phase 3 trials GW responded to develop Epidiolex from R&D to FDA approval in just four years. Above all this patient provides new hope to patients and families living with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome. Not only is Epidiolex the first plant derived cannabinoid approved by the FDA but the medicine represents a breakthrough in the field of epilepsy providing a novel mechanism of action. And as we launch this medicine through 2019 there has been great excitement and appreciation within the epilepsy community for the new hope that Epidiolex provides.

We're proud of the achievement of the first FDA approved cannabinoid was so widely recognized as a historic milestone. The level of attention and recognition was widespread not only in the United States but across the world. The approval was the result of two decades blazing a new trail, overcoming a series of scientific and societal hurdles, or with a determination to make a difference to the lives of patients. And the results of this have been seen in a very strong year for Epidiolex through 2019. Of course having just reported full year revenue of approximately 2296 million, this has been an incredible start on the commercial front.

But this isn't just about revenue. What we've learned over 2019 is that the clinical performance of Epidiolex is strong, very reflective of the experience and data seen in clinical trials, and at the end of 2019 as we met with physicians at the American Epilepsy Society meeting it became clear to us that the product was meeting potentially exceeding expectations of both physicians and patients in the real world. It's no exaggeration to say that we hear remarkable stories from patients on a weekly basis. There has been of course an unprecedented awareness of Epidiolex throughout the launch year and the high intent to prescribe that we saw at the beginning of 2019 I think continued through and persists through to the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. The majority of our target physicians are already prescribers of the medication and we look forward to continue to support them as they seek to increase utilization in 2020. And a notable feature of the launch year was the payer coverage which out the gate we saw some very early wins with respect to access for Epidiolex. It set the foundation for the strong launch year and the coverage has continued to evolve through 2019 and I'll come back to that shortly.

This graph really just depicts the growth through 2019, something we're very proud to have seen throughout this launch year. It really has been a year of I think first class commercial execution, delivering significant quarter-on-quarter growth ending Q4 with a 108 million of total revenue of which Epidiolex was 104 million. So I think as we start to now turn our attention to 2020 and building on the two decades of work that got us to Epidiolex and the launch year that we saw in 2019, here are really the elements that I think are the important focus for success as we build Epidiolex towards a blockbuster medication. The first is to build on the positive physician experiences that we've seen through 2019 to increase prescribing to appropriate patients. And in particular to broaden accelerated adoption across a broader prescriber base. I think it's fair to say that Epidiolex adoption occurred very rapidly in the top tier of epilepsy prescribers and we now expect as is customary within the AED class to see the additional tiers of prescribers start to utilize the medication more broadly.

There's a lot of focus for us right now on our relationships with payers to expand access. I think it's -- we're proud of the access achieved in year one and indeed feedback from physicians last month at the American Epilepsy Society was that they were pleased to see the level of coverage achieved. But we can continue to expand this coverage and have ways in which we expect to achieve that this year, I'll come back to that shortly. In terms of new opportunities we are entering the long-term care segment which is again a very traditional way for anti epileptic drugs to expand utilization post the launch and of particular excitement which we expect to occur around media will be expansion of the label to include tuberous sclerosis complex and I'll come back to that shortly as well. The development of Epidiolex doesn't stop here as well we have a program in Dravet Syndrome and continue to explore other potential indications for the medication.

Looking specifically at coverage, this graph here on the slide shows the evolution of access to Epidiolex through 2019 at the end of the year. Proud to say that 97% of all U.S. insured patients have Epidiolex coverage for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome. The green at the bottom of the bar charts here reflects open access and you can see how that evolve from launch through to the end of 2019. You can also see that the restrictions at the top of these graphs how they reduced over the time period such that we now have the majority of plans either at open access or prior authorization to indication. I think for a launch year, I think we can be very satisfied with this but our ambitions don't stop here. An example of open access that came quite early in the launch year is Express Scripts.

You see here that Express Scripts was placed as a preferred brand with the lowest brand co-pay on the national formulary. This covers 30 million lives, 22 million are unrestricted and an additional 8 million essentially have a step at it. And the requirements here is that the patient have seizures of any diagnosis and the prescription is by a neurologist. So this is an example of what is achievable in access, it's not unique to the commercial space, there are Medicaid states where we have similar kind of access. Examples include Texas, Illinois, and Virginia. And I think we see the opportunity there is to evolve this kind of approach in 2020, not to happen overnight but something that we hope to achieve gradually through the year. That is assisted by some of the realignment within the PBM clients such as for example the relationship that was announced in December between ESI and Prime and therefore the opportunity is potentially for this kind of coverage to extend into other PBMs. And we think this is a useful model for us to think about 2020.

So in terms of the focus which is I think a critical feature of 2020 for us is around the insurance coverage. About a year into the launch we sat down with payers and continued to do this to reflect on that year's worth of experience looking at utilization of Epidiolex and reassurance which is very clear that this product is being used by the right patients, being prescribed by the right prescribers, that the clinical outcomes being seen, retention rates all the things that one would hope to see and that I think payers need to see in order to be comfortable that the medicine is truly adding value those are evident I think through these conversations. There also -- it is also evident that there are costs to payers in managing prior authorizations and other steps that are in place and we think there is opportunities therefore to reduce those costs and see those very much in the payers interests to do so. So an important feature for 2020 and something that we hope to continue to make progress on throughout the year.

The growth in 2020 won't just come from the United States in the approved indications. The second source of growth will be in Europe. We're delighted that European -- the European Commission approved EPIDYOLEX with a Y in September. As you will know launches in Europe are more staggered, go country by country and essentially determined by reimbursement processes which can take in many cases a year or more. We've launched in Germany and on the reimbursement front I think we were very encouraged by what was a very rapid decision by Nice in the UK just two months post approval to endorse Epidiolex and make funding available on the NHS. So we'll see UK launching here this month and other launches that should be occurring throughout 2020.

There is a similar dynamic in Europe to that which we've seen in the United States with a level of awareness of Epidiolex and I think that's evident to some extent by a very rapid uptake of an early access program that was established about this time last year that has by the end of the year included over 1100 patients across the five major markets. Our ambitions don't stop at the five major markets, we're making plans this year for reimbursement submissions in another 10 European markets and I hope to be able to launch those in 2021.

The other new exciting opportunity for Epidiolex in 2020 will be Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. We announced positive Phase 3 trials of Epidiolex and TSC earlier in 2019. The data were first presented at the American Epilepsy Society meeting in December and I think of particular note here on the graph that you see here is not only success in the primary endpoint of seizures associated with TSC but specifically breaking out focal seizures. Focal seizures are the most common seizure type in epilepsy. I think it's notable and truly for the first time that we have compelling data specifically talking to the effects of Epidiolex on focal seizures.

Our plans for TSC are to submit a sNDA this quarter. We expect that to occur in the coming weeks and look forward to being able to launch this indication during the summer months of the year. We're expecting, we hope a six month review here and TSC represents a really important opportunity of very high need patient population, it's the leading cause of genetic epilepsy and you can see here the statistics on the slide. Overall we expect the target market here to comprise around 50,000 additional on label patients. There is a very active patient community in TSC, dedicated TSC centers, and I think in terms of launch we can continue to build awareness of TSC through the first half of the year through publications and looking forward to launch and promoting the indication in the second half. The European approval of TSC will occur we expect later in 2020 with largely launch is happening in 2021.

There continues to be a significant unmet need across treatment resistant epilepsy. You can see here the indicated conditions for Epidiolex today moving to TSC and we continue to consider ways in which we can expand the utilization and research that we conduct within the epilepsy field. The unmet need remains very clear across the epilepsy community with around a third of epilepsy patients being treatment resistant. Finally with Epidiolex wanted to continue to reinforce the IP position for the product. We have nine Orange Book listed patents that make claims that are very closely associated with the approved label. We continue -- these expire in 2035. We continue to submit new patent applications and notable one that we announced in November of last year that if granted runs to 2039. I think you'll be hearing more about our IP and exclusivity approaches to Epidiolex throughout 2020.

In the last section of our presentation I just want to move to highlight a particular pipeline asset that I think could be a very important feature of the next phase for the GW story. This product is Nabiximols. It's known as Sativex outside the United States but Nabiximols is the FDA approved USAN for the product. And you can see here that on the right hand side of the slide the composition of this product, it is essentially a full spectrum cannabis extract product that is highly standardized and we've been working on this drug for about 15 years or so. It is approved in Europe but it's never been in front of FDA and we've spent 2019 really readying our plans to bring Nabiximols into the U.S. market. The way to do that is through multiple sclerosis spasticity. This is the indication approved in Europe where we have published several positive Phase 3 studies. We spent 2019 really engaging with FDA, doing market research, and planning the development program for the U.S. market which we're now ready to execute.

We expect a Phase 3 trial which to bridge from the European to U.S. approval to start in the coming few months. And with regard to other features of the NDA these are largely in place. So the trial will begin shortly, we look forward to seeing data from that trial, it won't be in 2020 we hope to have that by the end of 2021. And this is a really interesting opportunity for the product. Market research we've done in the United States and in recent months I think has really only confirmed our enthusiasm for Nabiximols. It's -- we think in the MS around a $400 million opportunity for the product. There have been no new advances in oral antispasticity treatments for 20 years with significant awareness of Nabiximols through the European commercialization efforts and more broadly within the MS community an awareness, understanding, and indeed utilization of cannabis that surprised me to see a quarter to a half of MS patients actually self medicating with cannabis products.

We see Nabiximols very much as a pipeline inner product and as we think about the lifecycle for Nabiximols beyond MS spasticity we think there's real opportunities within the broader spasticity market, around 3 million patients in the United States with spasticity associated with various conditions, Our next target will be spinal cord injury spasticity. Again we think it is a similar sized market opportunity to MS. And beyond spasticity we're also looking now at PTSD, it's a brand new initiative at GW Pharmaceuticals. A lot of interest within the PTSD community around cannabis and I think we have with our science determined that there's real potential for Nabiximols within this patient population. So plans for a Phase 2 study to start in 2020.

So that one product is obviously one of several in development but no doubt I think with Epidiolex and Nabiximols together represent the opportunity for this coming -- in relatively short order to have two very significant products with multiple indications that are addressing very significant unmet needs. Beyond these two we continue to progress our program for CBDV particularly within the autism space. We do expect some data from some of that program this year and in next year. And another program to highlight is schizophrenia. We have through the last 20 years actually done quite a lot of work within the psychiatric field. We published a Phase 2 study two years ago showing effects on positive symptoms of schizophrenia. We'll be starting a Phase 2b study this year looking at dose ranging and both positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia. So more to come on that as we go through the year. On the financials you'll see here I have mentioned revenue already. We had a cash balance in December of $536 million. Company is in very strong financial position.

So finally I'm just going to look at priorities for 2020. Firstly of course there's continued focus on the commercialization of Epidiolex. We think there are several reasons to believe that we can continue to build on the revenue growth we've seen in 2019 through 2020. I mentioned several of them earlier. They cover additional prescribers, additional pay and widening of payer access, entering new parts of the epilepsy market the TSC indication and indeed other geographies as well. But it's important I think as we look forward for GW to recognize this is not a one product company. Nabiximols is genuinely a very exciting new late stage we believe somewhat derisked program for us to take forward in the U.S. and we're already readying our development team to execute this program and even considering now the prospects of being a two product company in the United States. And there is a real pipeline beyond that, that even goes beyond this slide and I think you'll continue to see GW's leadership in cannabinoids exemplified through the generation of new product candidates and the successful development commercializing of the ones you see here on this slide.

And finally I just want to leave you with a quote from at the time FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb which really I think talks to where this company has -- where we -- the achievements we've made over the two decade period. This statement really I think validates the original concept when we founded GW 20 plus years ago that cannabinoids can be legitimately researched through sound scientific research so that research can lead to bona fide a prescription medicines that patients can trust, the prescribers will use, and payers will pay for. We think that this really sends a strong message that the Epidiolex approval is really the beginning of this next chapter for GW. And I look forward to updating you on progress in 2020 and return to this conference this time next year to share with you on that progress. So thank you very much for your time today.

