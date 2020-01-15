The Asset Allocator: Sucker-Punches, Chest-Beating And Portfolio Stability (Podcast)

Summary

The Collaborative Fund’s Morgan Housel, on his blog post yesterday, called “Risk is what you don’t see,” tells the story of the punch Houdini didn’t see coming.

The illusionist’s meticulous preparations were of no avail in response to this unexpected thuggery.

The Houdini story is reminiscent of the famous inattentional blindness experiment, in which about 50% of viewers fail to see a gorilla sauntering into the middle of a basketball game.

Housel’s point is the risk that matters is the one you don’t see; mine is the only way to defend against such risk is to have a system in place.