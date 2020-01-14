Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Positive First Week Of The Year

The Z-scores of the closed-end funds that invest in high-yield bonds remain relatively high, and we cannot find so attractive investment opportunity for our portfolio.

Over the first full week of 2020, the benchmark of high-yield bonds managed to increase its price by $0.17 per share.

Introduction

The seeking of high-yield opportunities continues, and the sector of the high-yield bonds continues with its strong performance. This year has started more than well for these assets, and even the fears of a military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran were not enough to interrupt the uptrend of the sector. Of course, it is important to mention that, from our perspective, the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds are far from "attractive buying territory" because they do not provide a statistical edge at that moment.

The Benchmark

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.17 per share and finished the first full week of 2020 at $88.39 per share. This is not only the highest price for the current year but also the highest price level since November 2017.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.06 bps.

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.65 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it's 0.93 points.

The News

Several funds from sector announced their regular dividends:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) $0.0779 per share.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AIF) $0.1000 per share.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) $0.1408 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

1. Lowest Z-Score:

The new year starts more than good for the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds. Over the past week, most of the CEFs from the area increased their net asset values and their prices. A solid weekly performance by Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) and Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH). These CEFs increased their prices by more than 2.30%.

It is getting harder to find high-yield closed-end funds that are traded at negative Z-score and can provide us with a statistical edge to include them in our portfolio. If the Z-score is negative and it is below -2.00 points, we can talk about statistical deviation on the discount/premium from its mean. In other words, CEFs with so low Z-score can be labeled as statistically cheap, and it not a bad idea to take long positions in them if we like their fundamentals.

From the CEFs with relatively low Z-score, I see BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) as one of the interesting options. Yes, now is not the best moment to include such kind of funds to your assets, but if you want to increase the return of your portfolio, then DHF is a good opportunity. We do have a yield on the price of 8.22% and yield on the net asset value of 7.61%. The current distribution is $0.0215, and it is paid on a monthly basis. Most of its investments are from "Telecommunication Services" and "Energy" sectors.

2. Highest Z-Score:

We have already discussed that the prices of the CEFs from the sector are going higher, and they continue to narrow the spread between the net asset values and prices. Respectively, we should care about statistically expensive funds. From my perspective, all of the high-yield funds that are traded above 2.00 points Z-score are statistically overpriced, and I often recommend to those of you who actively manage their portfolios to close their positions in these funds.

IVH is a very good example of a fund that has a very high Z-score compared to its peers. A very long period of time I was holding a long position in IVH because it was undervalued compared to the rest of the CEFs from the sector. The portfolio of IVH has the needed quality, and I will buy it again if it provides me an opportunity. Over the past months, the price of IVH rose significantly, and the current discount is above its mean, which is transformed in Z-score of 2.75 points. Therefore, I am out of this investment.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.10 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight increase of 0.22 bps of the average value.

3. Biggest Discount:

The next criterion, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with a relatively low Z-score, the changes for a capital gain are even higher.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) is one of the potential opportunities which you can review. It has a negative Z-score and one of the most attractive discounts in the area. This is a great choice for those of you who do not want to buy a fund that uses leverage. HIO is the only one CEFs from this sector that has effective leverage equal to zero. The current yield of the fund and 7.56%, and it's very interesting to notice the recent increase in its dividend.

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with ratings of "BB" and "B". A quality that is very satisfying for this sector. The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 63.22% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Consumer Non-Cyclical" and "Communications" sectors have the biggest weights.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -4.23%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -4.68%.

4. Highest Premium:

It is very interesting to notice that the domination of Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) and Barings Participation Investors (MPV) has been terminated by MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF). The spread between the net asset value and the price of CIF is 12.31% and its Z-score is 2.52 points. Both of these parameters are indicating that CIF is overpriced and I strongly recommend to avoid it.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 6.70% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Two funds offer yield on price above 10.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.21%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.87%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) does not have the lowest Z-score or the most attractive discount in the sector, but it is one of the funds which offer the highest current yields. It has a positive earnings/coverage ratio and improving UNII/share balance. On top of that, you will find out that BGH has one of the lowest durations in the area. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. It is a really important characteristic of the closed-end funds which invest in fixed income instruments. The duration of the portfolio of BGH is only 2.09 years, which is one of the lowest in the sector.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.23%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it's difficult to find so many potential "short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as a potential "buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable, and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on January 12, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

