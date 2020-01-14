China Yuchai International Limited: Discounted Chinese Engine Manufacturer

Investor Takeaway

China Yuchai International (CYD) is an engine manufacturer that has declined in price severely since the start of the second quarter of 2019. This in return has caused a value play to emerge, as the equity is trading at a discount on several metrics compared to its industry. With no considerable debt on its balance sheet and a reliable dividend, CYD is the foreign dividend destination for U.S based investors. The current price level is a bargain as the company is undervalued.

Company Profile

Chına Yuchai International sells diesel and natural gas engines both domestically in China and also internationally. They are engaged in the manufacturing and assembly of all ranges of engines. The engines are for passenger vehicles, buses, and construction equipment.

Being one of the largest engine makers in China, Yuchai International has a strong reputation in the manufacturing sector and also from customers. This is due to product reliability and the superb after-sales customer service that the company offers. Gas engines produced by the company are fully compliant with the China National VI emission standards. Operation facilities are located in Yulin City.

Consolidated Financials

The first thing that made me interested in Yuchai was the high dividend yield of 6.39%. Although profit margins tightened in the trailing twelve months, the common stock is still attractive, as it does offer a value proposition in the Chinese market. Price decline from early February of last year brought down the price on CYD significantly, hence now we have a substantially discounted equity. The company is trading at 6.4x earnings while the machinery industry overall trades at 22.8x earnings as I am writing this piece. Price to book gives an even better picture in favor of Yunchai, at 0.4x there is a significant discount based on the book value of the company. Earnings growth over the past five years was at 6.5% per year, while the most recently reported twelve months brought earnings growth down. Operating cash flow covers debt three times over, while interest payments, on the other hand, are not of a concern as the company makes more in interest than it pays. The company missed earnings estimates over the past three quarters and this has reflected on the price performance of the equity. Consolidated financials for the last reported quarter can be found here.

Catalysts

If the company can manage to post earnings that are in line with estimates, we can see the equity gain upside traction. Albeit, I do not personally see much room for the equity go down even more. 2019 was not a great year for the company but as the tensions in the middle east take the attention away from the trade disputes among the U.S and China, the Chinese industrial manufacturer has more upside going ahead. I think the downtrend is finalized in the equity and we are poised for upside momentum when the company announces its fourth-quarter results in which top-line and earnings have improved from the sluggish state it has been in. The company opened up a new enterprise in Vietnam recently, hoping that the Chinese manufacturer can penetrate the fast-growing Vietnamese economy. This is good news for CYD as they continue to increase their footprint in South Asia. Yuchai also won a gold medal titled, Agricultural Machinery Industry Product of the 2019 year. The product that won the award is the YC4A engine, which is designed for heat transfer efficiency within agriculture applications.

Technicals

Equity trades below both exponential moving averages as the $14.00 and $13.90 band has served as resistance. The downtrend started around the first quarter of 2019 and has brought the price down substantially. Short-term momentum did pick up in the last quarter of 2019, albeit it was not a meaningful move for CYD. Investors can wait on a golden cross as the 50-day EMA crosses over the 200-day, which in return would imply that momentum upwards is increasing. Besides that, the equity seems to be in a state of contraction. An earnings surprise could push the equity higher keeping in mind the earnings misses of the previous three quarters.

Conclusion

The company has a robust outlook and is undervalued compared to its counterparts. With a strong balance sheet and reliable dividend, there is a buying opportunity looking ahead. The weak earnings growth figures for the last twelve months should not be seen as an indication of a decline in the business dynamics. Instead, the price decline as a result of the earnings misses that occurred in recent quarters should be seen as an opportunity to get the equity on the bargain. The value proposition is here and the reliable dividends are here. Also, there is no considerable debt on the books of the company. Looking ahead, investors need to wait for the equity to hold on and close above the 50-day ema. This will signal us that there is momentum building up. Next, a cross above the 200-day should be waited to add more to positions. The equity is undervalued in a saturated sector and current price levels are very cheap. The primary risk factor is the trade tensions heating up again. Hopefully, the phase one agreement signed by the U.S and China acts as a building block for future talks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.